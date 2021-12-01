West Tennessee high school basketball district standings for Week 3

Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee midway through Week 3 of the 2020-21 season:

Boys

District 11-A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 0-0 4-1 Houston Co. 0-0 2-3 McEwen 0-0 1-4 Big Sandy 0-0 0-5

District 12-A

Dist. Over. West Carroll 0-0 2-0 Perry Co. 0-0 3-1 Frank Hughes 0-0 2-2 Clarksburg 0-0 2-4 Bruceton 0-0 1-3

District 13-A

Dist. Over. Dresden 0-0 3-3 Bradford 0-0 2-2 Gleason 0-0 2-4 Greenfield 0-0 1-3 S. Fulton 0-0 0-3

District 14-A

Dist. Over. Middleton 0-0 3-0 Lake Co. 0-0 1-0 Halls 0-0 2-2 Peabody 0-0 2-2 Humboldt 0-0 0-4 JCM 0-0 0-5

District 11-AA

Dist. Over. Waverly 0-0 1-0 Camden 0-0 3-2 Stewart Co. 0-0 3-2 Hickman Co. 0-0 2-3 E. Hickman 0-0 1-4

District 12-AA

Dist. Over. Gibson Co. 0-0 4-2 Union City 0-0 3-2 Huntingdon 0-0 2-3 Westview 0-0 1-3 Milan 0-0 0-1

District 13-AA

Dist. Over. Scotts Hill 0-0 5-0 Bolivar 0-0 4-2 Adamsville 0-0 2-3 Riverside 0-0 1-3 Madison 0-0 0-4

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over. McNairy 0-0 3-1 Chester Co. 0-0 3-2 Lexington 0-0 3-3 Hardin Co. 0-0 1-1

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over. South Side 0-0 4-0 South Gibson 0-0 4-2 North Side 0-0 3-1 Liberty 0-0 0-3

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over. Obion Co. 0-0 5-0 Dyersburg 0-0 3-2 Crockett Co. 0-0 2-2 Dyer Co. 0-0 1-3

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over. Munford 0-0 3-1 Covington 0-0 3-2 Haywood 0-0 2-2 Ripley 0-0 1-3 Brighton 0-0 0-2

Division II-A West

Dist. Over. Sacred Heart 0-0 4-0 Tip-Rosemark 0-0 1-0 Jackson Chr. 0-0 2-3 TCA 0-0 2-3 USJ 0-0 2-3 Fayette Aca. 0-0 1-4 Carroll Aca. 0-0 0-4

Girls

District 11-A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 0-0 6-0 Houston Co. 0-0 4-1 Big Sandy 0-0 1-4 McEwen 0-0 1-4

District 12-A

Dist. Over. Perry Co. 0-0 2-2 West Carroll 0-0 1-1 Clarksburg 0-0 1-5 Bruceton 0-0 0-4 Frank Hughes 0-0 0-4

District 13-A

Dist. Over. Bradford 0-0 4-0 Gleason 0-0 5-1 Dresden 0-0 2-2 Greenfield 0-0 2-3 S. Fulton 0-0 1-2

District 14-A

Dist. Over. JCM 0-0 3-2 Humboldt 0-0 1-4 Middleton 0-0 0-3 Lake Co. 0-0 0-3 Halls 0-0 0-4 Peabody 0-0 0-4

District 11-AA

Dist. Over. Hickman Co. 0-0 5-0 Stewart Co. 0-0 4-1 E. Hickman 0-0 2-1 Camden 0-0 3-2 Waverly 0-0 0-1

District 12-AA

Dist. Over. Gibson Co. 0-0 7-0 Westview 0-0 4-0 Huntingdon 0-0 3-2 Union City 0-0 3-2 Milan 0-0 0-1

District 13-AA

Dist. Over. Scotts Hill 0-0 5-0 Bolivar 0-0 3-3 Riverside 0-0 2-2 Adamsville 0-0 2-3 Madison 0-0 0-4

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over. Hardin Co. 0-0 2-0 Chester Co. 0-0 3-2 McNairy 0-0 2-2 Lexington 0-0 2-4

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over. South Gibson 0-0 6-0 South SIde 0-0 5-1 Liberty 0-0 0-2 North Side 0-0 0-5

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over. Dyer Co. 0-0 3-2 Crockett Co. 0-0 2-2 Obion Co. 0-0 2-3 Dyersburg 0-0 1-4

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over. Covington 0-0 4-3 Munford 0-0 2-3 Haywood 0-0 1-2 Ripley 0-0 1-3 Brighton 0-0 0-1

Division II-A West