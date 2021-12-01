 Skip to content

West Tennessee high school basketball district standings for Week 3

| |

Milan’s Ashley Williamson (2) throws up a shot against Crockett County on Nov. 30, 2021.

Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee midway through Week 3 of the 2020-21 season:

Boys

District 11-A

Dist. Over.
McKenzie 0-0 4-1
Houston Co. 0-0 2-3
McEwen 0-0 1-4
Big Sandy 0-0 0-5

District 12-A

Dist. Over.
West Carroll 0-0 2-0
Perry Co. 0-0 3-1
Frank Hughes 0-0 2-2
Clarksburg 0-0 2-4
Bruceton 0-0 1-3

District 13-A

Dist. Over.
Dresden 0-0 3-3
Bradford 0-0 2-2
Gleason 0-0 2-4
Greenfield 0-0 1-3
S. Fulton 0-0 0-3

District 14-A

Dist. Over.
Middleton 0-0 3-0
Lake Co. 0-0 1-0
Halls 0-0 2-2
Peabody 0-0 2-2
Humboldt 0-0 0-4
JCM 0-0 0-5

District 11-AA

Dist. Over.
Waverly 0-0 1-0
Camden 0-0 3-2
Stewart Co. 0-0 3-2
Hickman Co. 0-0 2-3
E. Hickman 0-0 1-4

District 12-AA

Dist. Over.
Gibson Co. 0-0 4-2
Union City 0-0 3-2
Huntingdon 0-0 2-3
Westview 0-0 1-3
Milan 0-0 0-1

District 13-AA

Dist. Over.
Scotts Hill 0-0 5-0
Bolivar 0-0 4-2
Adamsville 0-0 2-3
Riverside 0-0 1-3
Madison 0-0 0-4

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over.
McNairy 0-0 3-1
Chester Co. 0-0 3-2
Lexington 0-0 3-3
Hardin Co. 0-0 1-1

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over.
South Side 0-0 4-0
South Gibson 0-0 4-2
North Side 0-0 3-1
Liberty 0-0 0-3

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over.
Obion Co. 0-0 5-0
Dyersburg 0-0 3-2
Crockett Co. 0-0 2-2
Dyer Co. 0-0 1-3

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over.
Munford 0-0 3-1
Covington 0-0 3-2
Haywood 0-0 2-2
Ripley 0-0 1-3
Brighton 0-0 0-2

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
Sacred Heart 0-0 4-0
Tip-Rosemark 0-0 1-0
Jackson Chr. 0-0 2-3
TCA 0-0 2-3
USJ 0-0 2-3
Fayette Aca. 0-0 1-4
Carroll Aca. 0-0 0-4

Girls

District 11-A

Dist. Over.
McKenzie 0-0 6-0
Houston Co. 0-0 4-1
Big Sandy 0-0 1-4
McEwen 0-0 1-4

District 12-A

Dist. Over.
Perry Co. 0-0 2-2
West Carroll 0-0 1-1
Clarksburg 0-0 1-5
Bruceton 0-0 0-4
Frank Hughes 0-0 0-4

District 13-A

Dist. Over.
Bradford 0-0 4-0
Gleason 0-0 5-1
Dresden 0-0 2-2
Greenfield 0-0 2-3
S. Fulton 0-0 1-2

District 14-A

Dist. Over.
JCM 0-0 3-2
Humboldt 0-0 1-4
Middleton 0-0 0-3
Lake Co. 0-0 0-3
Halls 0-0 0-4
Peabody 0-0 0-4

District 11-AA

Dist. Over.
Hickman Co. 0-0 5-0
Stewart Co. 0-0 4-1
E. Hickman 0-0 2-1
Camden 0-0 3-2
Waverly 0-0 0-1

District 12-AA

Dist. Over.
Gibson Co. 0-0 7-0
Westview 0-0 4-0
Huntingdon 0-0 3-2
Union City 0-0 3-2
Milan 0-0 0-1

District 13-AA

Dist. Over.
Scotts Hill 0-0 5-0
Bolivar 0-0 3-3
Riverside 0-0 2-2
Adamsville 0-0 2-3
Madison 0-0 0-4

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over.
Hardin Co. 0-0 2-0
Chester Co. 0-0 3-2
McNairy 0-0 2-2
Lexington 0-0 2-4

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over.
South Gibson 0-0 6-0
South SIde 0-0 5-1
Liberty 0-0 0-2
North Side 0-0 0-5

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over.
Dyer Co. 0-0 3-2
Crockett Co. 0-0 2-2
Obion Co. 0-0 2-3
Dyersburg 0-0 1-4

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over.
Covington 0-0 4-3
Munford 0-0 2-3
Haywood 0-0 1-2
Ripley 0-0 1-3
Brighton 0-0 0-1

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
Tip-Rosemark 0-0 1-0
Jackson Chr. 0-0 4-1
TCA 0-0 4-1
Fayette Aca. 0-0 3-1
Sacred Heart 0-0 3-1
USJ 0-0 2-5
Carroll Aca. 0-0 0-3
