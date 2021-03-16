Billie Evelyn Hazlewood

Funeral services for Ms. Billie Evelyn Hazlewood, 92, were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating. Burial followed in White Rose Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time.

Ms. Hazlewood, an accounting clerk, former employee of Simmons Shoe Store, volunteer at the Helping Hand of Humboldt and member of the Church at Sugar Creek, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at AHC Nursing and Rehab in Humboldt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” Mack Hazlewood and Edna Grace Price Hazlewood; and a brother, Harry Hazlewood and wife Doris.