Wylie to serve as interim dean of DSCC Jimmy Naifeh Center

Dyersburg State Community College (DSCC) President Karen Bowyer has announced that Van Wylie of Kenton, director of the Small Business Development Center-Dyersburg (SBDC), will serve as interim dean of the Jimmy Naifeh Center at Tipton County (JNC).

Wylie’s interim appointment comes after the current dean, Dr. Jamie Frakes, announced last month that he is departing the position after 25 years of service with DSCC.

Wylie began his work at DSCC in 2013 as director of continuing education after serving over 37 years of employment with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development in northwest Tennessee. In 2017, he was appointed director of the SBDC-Dyersburg where he continues to serve in that role.

Wylie earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agronomy and Agri-Business at The University of Kentucky. He is a graduate of both the Gibson County and Dyer County Leadership classes and the WestStar Leadership Program. He serves on the board of directors of the Crockett County Chamber of Commerce.

He has served as past president of the Tennessee Association of Credit Specialists and as a board member of the Greater Gibson County Chamber of Commerce. He also served as a member of the University of Tennessee at Martin College of Agriculture and Applied Science Advisory Board. Wylie is active in a variety of civic and youth organizations.