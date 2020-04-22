Gibson County High School sets tentative graduation dates

By Crystal Burns

Gibson County Special School District officials announced Monday afternoon that graduation dates have tentatively been set for Gibson County High School in Dyer and South Gibson County High School in Medina.

“While our hearts are breaking for all of you, we believe that it is very important to recognize you and celebrate your hard work and to share that experience with your families and friends,” leaders said in a letter to seniors and their families

Officials continue to hold out hope that graduation can be held on the originally scheduled dates of Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m. for SGCHS and Friday, May 15 at 6 p.m. for GCHS. If schools are unable to host graduation then, tentative dates have been set for GCHS for Friday, June 19 at 6 p.m. or Wednesday, July 10 at 6 p.m.

Backup dates for SGCHS are Saturday, June 20 at 10 a.m. or Saturday, July 11 at 10 a.m.

“Please note that these dates are tentative and the ultimate decision will be driven by consultation with our state and local officials and informed by CDC guidelines,” the letter states. “As our goal is to avoid cancelling important milestone events, we hope that you are willing to live with some uncertainty on the exact dates of the graduation ceremonies until after May 1, when we expect to make a more informed decision on how we may move forward.”

Leaders said that graduation ceremonies would follow all CDC guidelines, which may cause schools to issue a limited amount of tickets to reduce crowd size.

“We look forward to recognizing the accomplishments of the Class of 2020,” the letter states. “We cannot imagine missing this opportunity to celebrate the amazing accomplishments of our seniors with their parents, grandparents, other family members, and friends. We appreciate your continued patience with this matter.”

For more information, visit www.gcssd.org.