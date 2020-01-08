Best of the Best voting opens January 7

The Gazette officially launched its 4th Annual Best of the Best reader poll today.

“You’ll notice changes to this year’s ballot,” said Editor Crystal Burns. “We’ve listened to reader feedback to eliminate categories that drew little interest and add categories as requested. The ballot is shorter and better reflects the goods and services available, particularly here in north Gibson County.”

Readers are encouraged to vote by newspaper ballot or online until Friday, Jan. 31. To vote online, please go to www.milanmirrorexchange.com, click on Vote For The Best and scroll down to find the Trenton Gazette ballot. Online votes are $1 per ballot.

To vote by paper, look for ballots in the Jan. 7, 14, and 21 editions. Only newspaper ballots will be accepted; no copies are eligible. Drop off ballots at our office at 111 E. First Street in Trenton or mail to Trenton Gazette, P.O. Box 7, Trenton, TN 38382.

Please remember to vote in at least 10 categories to have your ballot counted.

Readers are encouraged to vote as often as they choose and “stuff” the ballot box for their favorites.