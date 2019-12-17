Your Right to Know
Humboldt Court Report
General Sessions
Bobby Martinez – driving without DL
Travis Janes – simple possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia
Tony McHaney – domestic assault
Desmon Green – joyriding, vandalism under $1,000
Marico Echols – driving without DL
Ashley Adams – resisting arrest
Sherry Bolin – simple possession of Schedule VI
Civil
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Daniel Williams
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Ikimalicia Tyson
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Matthew Young
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Carolyn Hunley
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Sarah Wood
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Thomas Hawks
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Bradley Moore
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Zach Berogan
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Latisha Williams
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs William Preston DeLoach Jr
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Matthew Emison
Cash Express LLC vs Brandon Jones
Cash Express LLC vs Mickerl Herron
Cash Express LLC vs Wendy A. Caswell
Cash Express LLC vs Deangelos Gunn
Cash Express LLC vs Jerry Watkins
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Bret A. Sisco
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Taylor Gowan
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Comenity Bank vs Tabitha Turner
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Mary A. Robinson
Synchrony Bank vs Jackie Morgan
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Michael A. Turner
Autovest LLC vs Pamela Murphy
Cypress Financial Recoveries LLC vs Brian Ratcliff
Grainger County EMS vs Sherman Harris
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Valerie Curry
Cavalry SPV I LLC assignee of Synchrony Bank/Walmart vs Diana McCurrie
OneMain Financial Group LLC vs Melinda Kaye McGraw
OneMain Financial Group LLC vs Jeffrey Snipes
OneMain Financial Group LLC as servicer for Wells Fargo Bank NA as issuer Loan Trust vs Carol Waddell
American Express National Bank vs Terry Morgan
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Glenda F. Hayes
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Anna L. Duncan and Wesley J. Duncan
Discover Bank vs Michael Smith
Discover Bank vs Alan K. Mays
Discover Bank vs Mitchell Shane Cooper
Discover Bank vs Dianne Prescott
Marcus Heating & Cooling vs Ahoa Mei dba Dragon Buffett
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Amy Jackson and Jeff Jackson
Farmers Home Furniture vs Becky Crafton
Farmers Home Furniture vs Eddie Jones
Farmers Home Furniture vs Brenda Johnson
Leaders Credit Union an assignee of Veteran Motors Inc vs Shelly Taylor and Jason Taylor
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Olivia S. Gibson
Republic Finance LLC vs Alicia Pettigrew
Republic Finance LLC vs Robin Elam
Republic Finance LLC vs Tawanda W. Carr
William Woods University vs Texanna Jane Edwards
First Heritage Credit of Tennessee LLC vs Carlos Clark
Douglas Heller vs Chista Dodd
Humboldt Housing Authority vs Desshawbra D. Nelson
John and/or Kristi Olson vs Todd Brown and Hailey Maitland
John Moore vs Johnny Eubanks, Jamie Eubanks and Keith Eubanks
Lynn Nieves dba Nieves RE vs Derek Miller and Amanda Miller
Trenton Court Report
Shannon Patterson – simple possession, meth
Christopher Payne – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Debbie Moody – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Tony Horner – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Clarence Spunks – domestic assault
Clarence Spunks – DUI second offense
Michael L. Crews – meth with intent
Michael Ring Jr. – joyriding
Paula Dawn Lowery – defendant bound over to Grand Jury waived preliminary hearing
Paula Dawn Lowery – defendant bound over to Grand Jury waived preliminary hearing
Relenzia Doyle – drug paraphernalia
Joseph Trent McGregor – assault
James W. Duncan, Jr. – driving w/o
Darrell Davis – driving w/o
Octavious Hardin – driving on suspended license
Tra Cole – simple possession Sch. VI
John Via, Jr. – DUI first offense
Anthony Tanner – DUI first offense
Jonathan Brogdon – DUI first offense
Claude Jackson – drug paraphernalia
Claude Jackson – driving on revoked
Christopher Cottner – DUI first offense
Miguel Anderson – resisting, diversion
Camela Sexton – domestic assault
Taylon Smith – DUI first offense
Montarious Douglas – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Daniel Coleman – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Alexis Glover – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Tristan James Warmath – defendant bound over to Grand Jury waived preliminary hearing
Amy Morris – criminal contempt
Amy Morris – assault
Camille Hunt – simple Sch. II
Shamondre L. Anderson – simple possession
Dominique Nicole Ashihab – diversion, simple possession Sch. VI
Summer Hughes – diversion, simple possession Sch. VI
Brandon Jackson – driving without driver’s license
Brandy White – set aside judgement, continue diversion
Perry Middlebrook – defendant bound over to Grand Jury waived preliminary hearing
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 12/09/2019 through 12/15/2019:
Nick Fountain Bohannon, 58, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/12/2019, 1329 Dunagan; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Crystal Lynette Dennis, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/12/2019, Dollar Tree; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, possession of sch VI, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: PTL Grishom.
Jamey Demetrice Graves, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/13/2019, 2651 Oakview Dr.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Bernice Holmes, 57, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/12/2019, Walgreens; Charges: driving rev/susp/esp license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: LT Smith.
Monique Shanee Lenon, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/14/2019, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips/HPD.
Fadarious Deandre Richardson, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/14/2019, 1637 Etheridge; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Claudero Chakale Thomas, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/13/2019, Bypass; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, speeding. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 12/09/2019 through 12/15/2019.
Russell Albert Boxley, b/m, 56 – capias
Raven Emaria Boxley, b/f, 24 – vandalism
Ethan Henry Denton, w/m, 29 – hold for other agency
Rebecca Lee Gresham, w/f, 39 – capias
Letazhia Dannee Hale, w/f, 31 – hold for other agency
Sarah Jean Mays, w/f, 26 – capias
Zachary Blake Powell, w/m, 26 – capias
Cynthia Jo Powell, w/f, 48 – violation of probation, capias
Wayne Scott, u/m – driving on revoked/suspended license
Andrew Thomas Warren, w/m, 34 – capias
Russell Albert Boxley, b/m, 56 – assault
Desirae Michelle Carter, w/f, 34 – bond revoked
Jeffrey Allen Cunningham, w/m, 35 – theft of property, burglary
Tara Lynne Deinhart, w/f, 29 – driving on revoked/suspended license, capias
Alan Michael Deinhart, w/m, 30 – domestic assault
Ethan Henry Denton, w/m, 29 – theft of property, capias
James Herny Downing, w/m, 39 – theft of property, possession of burglary tools, burglary, vandalism
Jonathan Blake Gordon, w/m, 34 – domestic assault
Rebecca Lee Gresham, w/f, 39 – restisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), resisting arrest
Amanda Leann Hall, w/f, 34 – capias
Antonio Keno Hayes, b/m, 37 – capias
Cynthia Lea Henry, w/f, 32 – aggravated assault
Kevin Ray Hugueley, w/m, 47 – domestic assault
Colby Austin King, w/m, 18 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent)
Sarah Jean Mays, w/f, 26 – facilitation of a felony, burglary, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Rachel Beth Morgan, w/f, 44 – evading arrest
Omar W. Pacheco, h/m, 39 – evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, synthetic derivatives or analogues of methcathinone
Jana Marie Pennell, w/f, 20 – violation of probation, evading arrest
Cynthia Jo Powell, w/f, 48 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, resisting sop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent)
Zachary Blake Powell, w/m, 26 – violation of probation, capias, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest
Tina Lashane Powell, w/f, 43 – evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Bruce Rishton, w/m, 49 – violation of conditions of community supervision
Anthony Dale Robinson, w/m, 57 – theft of property
Mario Rodriguez, w/m, 28 – capias
Michael Curtis Sain, b/m, 20 – hold for other agency
Jason Andrew Seymore, w/m, 39 – contempt of court
James Arthur Shull, w/m, 47 – evading arrest, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, misuse of reg., simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Corey Richard Spears, w/m, 29 – attachment order
Andrew Thomas Warren, w/m, 34 – theft of property, burglary, vandalism
Inspections
Rhodes Family Diner, Medina, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Milan Commissary, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Milan Commissary, follow-up inspection, 99 score
MCLC Kids LLC Food, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score
Frying & Flipping the Bird, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score
Milan Hampton Inn Food, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Milan Hampton Inn Food, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Hop’s Fish to Go, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Gibson’s Grill, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score
Joe & Deana’s Bypass Cafe, Dyer, complete inspection, 98 score
VFW Post #4780, complete inspection, 98 score
Drifters, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Chow Wagon, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 88 score
Toyami Steak House, complete inspection, 83 score
Toyami steak House, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Rhodes Family Diner, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score
T&G Miracle Day Care Food, complete inspection, 99 score
Entertainment Complex, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Toot N Tell It, Dyer, complete inspection, 100 score
A Taste of Texas BBQ, complete inspection, 100 score
Perkins, Milan, complete inspection, 74 score, five criticals
Majestic Steak House, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Majestic Steak House, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Hig’s Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score
Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, follow-up inspection, 94 score
Main Street Country, complete inspection, 100 score
Momz Honky Tonk, complete inspection, 99 score
Northside Catering, Milan, complete inspection, 85 score
Northside Catering, Milan, follow-up inspection, 94 score
Perkins, Milan, follow-up inspection, 95 score
Main Street Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical
Main Street Grill, Medina, follow-up inspection, 96 score
Mi Casita, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Mi Casita, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Marriages
Jonathan Tyler Brown of Dyer and Brianna Jo Anderson of Dyer
James Dylan Davis of Humboldt and Julie Elizabeth Brasher of Humboldt
Jonnie Deann Yarbrough of Bradford and Angel Rose Page English of Bradford
James Keith Ward of Milan and Julie Allen Burke of Milan
Divorces
Barry Wayne Rose vs. Janie Elizabeth Rose
Travis Paul Nebeker vs. Aubrey Renee Nebeker
Becky Smith vs. Larry C. Smith
Christi L. Barnes vs Corey M. Barnes
Real Estate Transfers
Fred’s Stores of Tennessee, Inc. to Fridss, LP – Trenton – $389,957.53
Anthony Trent Tucker to Roy Johnston and Duane Johnston, Trustees of the Elaine E. Johnston Family Trust, – Rutherford – $32,000
Jessica Cowan, f/k/a Jessica Lynn Lee, to Greg Smith – Medina – $160,000
Fred’s Stores of Tennessee, Inc. to Fridss, LP – Humboldt – $529,228.08
Richard S. Shahan to Aubree D. Bates – Medina – $212,500
Betty Gail Turner, Edward A. Wiley and Jeremy Edward Wiley to Joe Don Harden and wife, Jane Harden – Rutherford – $13,000
Clark Family Homes, LLC to Angela L. Lindsey – Medina – $200,900
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to Andrew Bomar and Tiffany Bomar – Humboldt – $26,500
Cathey M. Jones to Jessica Cowan – 13th CD – $60,000
Fifth Third Bank as Successor by merger to Fifth Third Mortgage Company to Jerry L. Gordon and Nancy R. Gordon – Gibson – $60,840
Schneider Estates, LLC to John Moore – Milan – $100,000
Albert Edward Dutton and wife, Denise A. Dutton to David Leon Williams and wife, Joni Lynn Williams – Kenton – $292,000
Tricia Lacy and husband, Jason A. Lacy to Timothy S. Becker and wife, Hollie D. Becker – Medina – $227,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Terry Steven Harris and wife, Marlyce Qualyn Harris – Medina – $259,900
Marty Capps to Christopher K. McKee – Medina – $227,775
Jeff Johnson and Adam Conatser to Charles Alexander and Jesse Alexander – Humboldt – $175,000
Anthony Keith West to Loren Hines and wife, Sherrie Hines – Milan – $2,500
Timothy Fuchs and Cindy Fuchs Lomax, a/k/a Cindy Fuchs Hudgins to Anthony Keith West – Milan – $2,500
Anthony Keith West to Loren Hines and wife, Sherrie Hines – Milan – $57,500
Patricia Ann Johnstone and Mark Gregory Johnstone, Co-Trustees of the James Ferris Johnstone Family Trust, to Milton Lloyd Poole, Jr. – Trenton – $92,500
Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to Haitham Asad and Ramzi Qaadan – Trenton – $65,000
W.L. Hundley and wife, Wilma Hundley to James Haynes and wife, Sheila Haynes, Dianne Reaves and Derek Haynes – Humboldt – $37,000
Christopher Harvey Gordon to Gauri K. Patel and Kamlesh Javer Patel – 20th CD – $9,000
Emily Nichols Pulley, Rebecca Nichols Bryant, Thomas P. Nichols, Howard L. Nichols and Nancy Nichols Goodrich to Sonya Carol Goodrich – Medina – $67,500
Brian Jay Hurst and wife, Tammy M. Hurst to Eric W. Davis and wife, Amy L. Davis – Medina – $370,000
Walter Miles, Jr. to Deborah Bennett – Dyer – $53,000
Jimmy Fish and wife, Diane Fish to Tammy Nichole Patterson – Humboldt – $85,000
Linda B. York to Keith Beard and wife, Lianne Beard – Milan – $10,000
Elbert W. Shanklin and wife, Judy C. Shanklin to Brittney Leann Davis – Dyer – $58,500
Richardson D. Bell and wife, Donna J. Bell to W&W Farms LLC – Rutherford – $23,086
Ronny Dycus and wife, Patricia Dycus to Michael D. Brogdon and wife, Cassandra Brogdon – Milan – $14,500
Doris Creecy-Laughlin to Sonya Campbell – Trenton – $125,500
William Ray Burns and wife, Eugenia Cleo Burns to Wilma Jo Griggs, as Trustee of the Wilma Jo Griggs Revocable Living Trust – Kenton – $20,000
Donald Leggett and wife, Norma Leggett to Sheila Ann McGowan and husband, Stuart Hammond McGowan – Medina – $210,000
Jeff Harrison to Robert J. Clark – 13th CD – $7,800
Jerry Wayne Shelton and wife, Janice Cooper Shelton to Philip Plyler and wife, Sarah Plyler – Milan – $110,000
David Gordon to Marsha Wood – Trenton – $57,900
Bradley Lindsey and wife, Kristi Lindsey to Derek Ryan – Medina – $204,900
David L. Pickering and Virginia M. Borzellere to Brenda Joy Cultra and husband, Randall Gene Cultra – Trenton – $82,400
Terry Walker and Deborah Tate to Gary Don Thompson and wife, Shelly Carol Thompson – 6th CD – $234,680
Cynthia B. Saveh to Sakeitha L. Williams – Medina – $141,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $ 50,000
Carolyn Zimmerman to Justin Schroeder and wife, Allison Whitener Schroeder – Dyer – $201,000
Joshua W. Barker and wife, Quentella Barker to Cherie Martin and husband, Joshua Martin – Medina – $169,900
Timothy J. Malone and wife, Pamela K. Malone to Roy L. Bonds, Jr and wife, Chasita Bonds – Trenton – $25,000
Janet Trueman to Mark A. Thornton and wife, Peggy S. Thornton – Medina – $195,000
Marsha Witwer, f/k/a Marsha B. Forsyth, to Hannah Hill – Trenton – $70,000
Jerry G. Sowell to Juan Blanco and Sayra Perez-Padilla – Humboldt – $90,000
Terry Gene Wynn to Manish Patel – Humboldt – $29,000
Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction, to R. Alan Barnwell and wife, Ann H. Barnwell – Milan – $236,900
Lonney C. Miller and wife, Mary Miller to Kevin Matthew Hornsby and wife, Candace Nicole Hornsby – Rutherford – $161,000
James Belew Beasley, Jr. to Craig Hollaway – Milan – $144,000
Sarah Jo Cunningham, f/k/a Sarah Jo Maitland, to Thomas P. McCaslin and wife, Pamela J. McCaslin – Humboldt – $90,000
Carthel Jack Finch and wife, Debbie Ann Finch to Station Nine Rescue Squad – Rutherford – $45,000
Alan Rasmussen and wife, Marlene Rasmussen to Ed Norman – Trenton – $5,000
Darryl Horne and wife, Susan H. Horne to Kenneth Z. Hilliard and Morgan R. Law – Medina – $345,000
Buried Treasures, LLC and Helen M. Eaton to Jason T. Martin – Milan – $83,000
Sam Stinson to Hi Tech Properties L.C. – Milan – $135,000
Edward Korn, III and wife, Heather Korn to Myron L. Medlin and wife, Kristine E. Medlin – Trenton – $210,000
Brenton Moore and wife, Courtney Moore to Taw W. Sipes – Milan – $157,000
Hale Estates, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Humboldt – $60,000
HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Matthew T. Heisler and wife, Aimee Michelle Heisler – Milan – $187,500
Hilda Ann Stanley, Mark Dale Stanley and wife, Leah Anne Stanley to Patrick M. Hughes and wife, Carrie L. Hughes – Humboldt – $139,900
Lora Parris to Max A. Dashnaw and wife, Billie J. Dashnaw – Medina – $124,900
Robert Spencer, Jr. and Sandra Spencer Barkley, as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Robert Lynn Spencer, Sr., to Justin A. Parrish – Medina – $224,000
Daryle Ray Laster to AP Vanguard TN Chapter 001, Inc – Bradford – $30,000
David S. Kinniburgh and wife, Janette Kinniburgh to Bradley T. Zill and wife, Amanda M. Zill – Medina – $253,900