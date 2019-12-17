Your Right to Know

Humboldt Court Report

General Sessions

Bobby Martinez – driving without DL

Travis Janes – simple possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia

Tony McHaney – domestic assault

Desmon Green – joyriding, vandalism under $1,000

Marico Echols – driving without DL

Ashley Adams – resisting arrest

Sherry Bolin – simple possession of Schedule VI

Civil

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Daniel Williams

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Ikimalicia Tyson

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Matthew Young

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Carolyn Hunley

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Sarah Wood

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Thomas Hawks

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Bradley Moore

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Zach Berogan

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Latisha Williams

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs William Preston DeLoach Jr

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Matthew Emison

Cash Express LLC vs Brandon Jones

Cash Express LLC vs Mickerl Herron

Cash Express LLC vs Wendy A. Caswell

Cash Express LLC vs Deangelos Gunn

Cash Express LLC vs Jerry Watkins

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Bret A. Sisco

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Taylor Gowan

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Comenity Bank vs Tabitha Turner

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Mary A. Robinson

Synchrony Bank vs Jackie Morgan

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Michael A. Turner

Autovest LLC vs Pamela Murphy

Cypress Financial Recoveries LLC vs Brian Ratcliff

Grainger County EMS vs Sherman Harris

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Valerie Curry

Cavalry SPV I LLC assignee of Synchrony Bank/Walmart vs Diana McCurrie

OneMain Financial Group LLC vs Melinda Kaye McGraw

OneMain Financial Group LLC vs Jeffrey Snipes

OneMain Financial Group LLC as servicer for Wells Fargo Bank NA as issuer Loan Trust vs Carol Waddell

American Express National Bank vs Terry Morgan

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Glenda F. Hayes

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Anna L. Duncan and Wesley J. Duncan

Discover Bank vs Michael Smith

Discover Bank vs Alan K. Mays

Discover Bank vs Mitchell Shane Cooper

Discover Bank vs Dianne Prescott

Marcus Heating & Cooling vs Ahoa Mei dba Dragon Buffett

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Amy Jackson and Jeff Jackson

Farmers Home Furniture vs Becky Crafton

Farmers Home Furniture vs Eddie Jones

Farmers Home Furniture vs Brenda Johnson

Leaders Credit Union an assignee of Veteran Motors Inc vs Shelly Taylor and Jason Taylor

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Olivia S. Gibson

Republic Finance LLC vs Alicia Pettigrew

Republic Finance LLC vs Robin Elam

Republic Finance LLC vs Tawanda W. Carr

William Woods University vs Texanna Jane Edwards

First Heritage Credit of Tennessee LLC vs Carlos Clark

Douglas Heller vs Chista Dodd

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Desshawbra D. Nelson

John and/or Kristi Olson vs Todd Brown and Hailey Maitland

John Moore vs Johnny Eubanks, Jamie Eubanks and Keith Eubanks

Lynn Nieves dba Nieves RE vs Derek Miller and Amanda Miller

Trenton Court Report

Shannon Patterson – simple possession, meth

Christopher Payne – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Debbie Moody – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Tony Horner – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Clarence Spunks – domestic assault

Clarence Spunks – DUI second offense

Michael L. Crews – meth with intent

Michael Ring Jr. – joyriding

Paula Dawn Lowery – defendant bound over to Grand Jury waived preliminary hearing

Paula Dawn Lowery – defendant bound over to Grand Jury waived preliminary hearing

Relenzia Doyle – drug paraphernalia

Joseph Trent McGregor – assault

James W. Duncan, Jr. – driving w/o

Darrell Davis – driving w/o

Octavious Hardin – driving on suspended license

Tra Cole – simple possession Sch. VI

John Via, Jr. – DUI first offense

Anthony Tanner – DUI first offense

Jonathan Brogdon – DUI first offense

Claude Jackson – drug paraphernalia

Claude Jackson – driving on revoked

Christopher Cottner – DUI first offense

Miguel Anderson – resisting, diversion

Camela Sexton – domestic assault

Taylon Smith – DUI first offense

Montarious Douglas – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Daniel Coleman – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Alexis Glover – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Tristan James Warmath – defendant bound over to Grand Jury waived preliminary hearing

Amy Morris – criminal contempt

Amy Morris – assault

Camille Hunt – simple Sch. II

Shamondre L. Anderson – simple possession

Dominique Nicole Ashihab – diversion, simple possession Sch. VI

Summer Hughes – diversion, simple possession Sch. VI

Brandon Jackson – driving without driver’s license

Brandy White – set aside judgement, continue diversion

Perry Middlebrook – defendant bound over to Grand Jury waived preliminary hearing

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 12/09/2019 through 12/15/2019:

Nick Fountain Bohannon, 58, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/12/2019, 1329 Dunagan; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Crystal Lynette Dennis, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/12/2019, Dollar Tree; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, possession of sch VI, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: PTL Grishom.

Jamey Demetrice Graves, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/13/2019, 2651 Oakview Dr.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Bernice Holmes, 57, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/12/2019, Walgreens; Charges: driving rev/susp/esp license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: LT Smith.

Monique Shanee Lenon, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/14/2019, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips/HPD.

Fadarious Deandre Richardson, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/14/2019, 1637 Etheridge; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Claudero Chakale Thomas, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/13/2019, Bypass; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, speeding. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 12/09/2019 through 12/15/2019.

Russell Albert Boxley, b/m, 56 – capias

Raven Emaria Boxley, b/f, 24 – vandalism

Ethan Henry Denton, w/m, 29 – hold for other agency

Rebecca Lee Gresham, w/f, 39 – capias

Letazhia Dannee Hale, w/f, 31 – hold for other agency

Sarah Jean Mays, w/f, 26 – capias

Zachary Blake Powell, w/m, 26 – capias

Cynthia Jo Powell, w/f, 48 – violation of probation, capias

Wayne Scott, u/m – driving on revoked/suspended license

Andrew Thomas Warren, w/m, 34 – capias

Russell Albert Boxley, b/m, 56 – assault

Desirae Michelle Carter, w/f, 34 – bond revoked

Jeffrey Allen Cunningham, w/m, 35 – theft of property, burglary

Tara Lynne Deinhart, w/f, 29 – driving on revoked/suspended license, capias

Alan Michael Deinhart, w/m, 30 – domestic assault

Ethan Henry Denton, w/m, 29 – theft of property, capias

James Herny Downing, w/m, 39 – theft of property, possession of burglary tools, burglary, vandalism

Jonathan Blake Gordon, w/m, 34 – domestic assault

Rebecca Lee Gresham, w/f, 39 – restisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), resisting arrest

Amanda Leann Hall, w/f, 34 – capias

Antonio Keno Hayes, b/m, 37 – capias

Cynthia Lea Henry, w/f, 32 – aggravated assault

Kevin Ray Hugueley, w/m, 47 – domestic assault

Colby Austin King, w/m, 18 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent)

Sarah Jean Mays, w/f, 26 – facilitation of a felony, burglary, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Rachel Beth Morgan, w/f, 44 – evading arrest

Omar W. Pacheco, h/m, 39 – evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, synthetic derivatives or analogues of methcathinone

Jana Marie Pennell, w/f, 20 – violation of probation, evading arrest

Cynthia Jo Powell, w/f, 48 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, resisting sop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent)

Zachary Blake Powell, w/m, 26 – violation of probation, capias, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest

Tina Lashane Powell, w/f, 43 – evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Bruce Rishton, w/m, 49 – violation of conditions of community supervision

Anthony Dale Robinson, w/m, 57 – theft of property

Mario Rodriguez, w/m, 28 – capias

Michael Curtis Sain, b/m, 20 – hold for other agency

Jason Andrew Seymore, w/m, 39 – contempt of court

James Arthur Shull, w/m, 47 – evading arrest, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, misuse of reg., simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Corey Richard Spears, w/m, 29 – attachment order

Andrew Thomas Warren, w/m, 34 – theft of property, burglary, vandalism

Inspections

Rhodes Family Diner, Medina, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Milan Commissary, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Milan Commissary, follow-up inspection, 99 score

MCLC Kids LLC Food, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score

Frying & Flipping the Bird, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score

Milan Hampton Inn Food, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Milan Hampton Inn Food, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Hop’s Fish to Go, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Gibson’s Grill, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score

Joe & Deana’s Bypass Cafe, Dyer, complete inspection, 98 score

VFW Post #4780, complete inspection, 98 score

Drifters, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Chow Wagon, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 88 score

Toyami Steak House, complete inspection, 83 score

Toyami steak House, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Rhodes Family Diner, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score

T&G Miracle Day Care Food, complete inspection, 99 score

Entertainment Complex, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Toot N Tell It, Dyer, complete inspection, 100 score

A Taste of Texas BBQ, complete inspection, 100 score

Perkins, Milan, complete inspection, 74 score, five criticals

Majestic Steak House, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Majestic Steak House, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Hig’s Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score

Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, follow-up inspection, 94 score

Main Street Country, complete inspection, 100 score

Momz Honky Tonk, complete inspection, 99 score

Northside Catering, Milan, complete inspection, 85 score

Northside Catering, Milan, follow-up inspection, 94 score

Perkins, Milan, follow-up inspection, 95 score

Main Street Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical

Main Street Grill, Medina, follow-up inspection, 96 score

Mi Casita, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Mi Casita, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Marriages

Jonathan Tyler Brown of Dyer and Brianna Jo Anderson of Dyer

James Dylan Davis of Humboldt and Julie Elizabeth Brasher of Humboldt

Jonnie Deann Yarbrough of Bradford and Angel Rose Page English of Bradford

James Keith Ward of Milan and Julie Allen Burke of Milan

Divorces

Barry Wayne Rose vs. Janie Elizabeth Rose

Travis Paul Nebeker vs. Aubrey Renee Nebeker

Becky Smith vs. Larry C. Smith

Christi L. Barnes vs Corey M. Barnes

Real Estate Transfers

Fred’s Stores of Tennessee, Inc. to Fridss, LP – Trenton – $389,957.53

Anthony Trent Tucker to Roy Johnston and Duane Johnston, Trustees of the Elaine E. Johnston Family Trust, – Rutherford – $32,000

Jessica Cowan, f/k/a Jessica Lynn Lee, to Greg Smith – Medina – $160,000

Fred’s Stores of Tennessee, Inc. to Fridss, LP – Humboldt – $529,228.08

Richard S. Shahan to Aubree D. Bates – Medina – $212,500

Betty Gail Turner, Edward A. Wiley and Jeremy Edward Wiley to Joe Don Harden and wife, Jane Harden – Rutherford – $13,000

Clark Family Homes, LLC to Angela L. Lindsey – Medina – $200,900

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to Andrew Bomar and Tiffany Bomar – Humboldt – $26,500

Cathey M. Jones to Jessica Cowan – 13th CD – $60,000

Fifth Third Bank as Successor by merger to Fifth Third Mortgage Company to Jerry L. Gordon and Nancy R. Gordon – Gibson – $60,840

Schneider Estates, LLC to John Moore – Milan – $100,000

Albert Edward Dutton and wife, Denise A. Dutton to David Leon Williams and wife, Joni Lynn Williams – Kenton – $292,000

Tricia Lacy and husband, Jason A. Lacy to Timothy S. Becker and wife, Hollie D. Becker – Medina – $227,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Terry Steven Harris and wife, Marlyce Qualyn Harris – Medina – $259,900

Marty Capps to Christopher K. McKee – Medina – $227,775

Jeff Johnson and Adam Conatser to Charles Alexander and Jesse Alexander – Humboldt – $175,000

Anthony Keith West to Loren Hines and wife, Sherrie Hines – Milan – $2,500

Timothy Fuchs and Cindy Fuchs Lomax, a/k/a Cindy Fuchs Hudgins to Anthony Keith West – Milan – $2,500

Anthony Keith West to Loren Hines and wife, Sherrie Hines – Milan – $57,500

Patricia Ann Johnstone and Mark Gregory Johnstone, Co-Trustees of the James Ferris Johnstone Family Trust, to Milton Lloyd Poole, Jr. – Trenton – $92,500

Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to Haitham Asad and Ramzi Qaadan – Trenton – $65,000

W.L. Hundley and wife, Wilma Hundley to James Haynes and wife, Sheila Haynes, Dianne Reaves and Derek Haynes – Humboldt – $37,000

Christopher Harvey Gordon to Gauri K. Patel and Kamlesh Javer Patel – 20th CD – $9,000

Emily Nichols Pulley, Rebecca Nichols Bryant, Thomas P. Nichols, Howard L. Nichols and Nancy Nichols Goodrich to Sonya Carol Goodrich – Medina – $67,500

Brian Jay Hurst and wife, Tammy M. Hurst to Eric W. Davis and wife, Amy L. Davis – Medina – $370,000

Walter Miles, Jr. to Deborah Bennett – Dyer – $53,000

Jimmy Fish and wife, Diane Fish to Tammy Nichole Patterson – Humboldt – $85,000

Linda B. York to Keith Beard and wife, Lianne Beard – Milan – $10,000

Elbert W. Shanklin and wife, Judy C. Shanklin to Brittney Leann Davis – Dyer – $58,500

Richardson D. Bell and wife, Donna J. Bell to W&W Farms LLC – Rutherford – $23,086

Ronny Dycus and wife, Patricia Dycus to Michael D. Brogdon and wife, Cassandra Brogdon – Milan – $14,500

Doris Creecy-Laughlin to Sonya Campbell – Trenton – $125,500

William Ray Burns and wife, Eugenia Cleo Burns to Wilma Jo Griggs, as Trustee of the Wilma Jo Griggs Revocable Living Trust – Kenton – $20,000

Donald Leggett and wife, Norma Leggett to Sheila Ann McGowan and husband, Stuart Hammond McGowan – Medina – $210,000

Jeff Harrison to Robert J. Clark – 13th CD – $7,800

Jerry Wayne Shelton and wife, Janice Cooper Shelton to Philip Plyler and wife, Sarah Plyler – Milan – $110,000

David Gordon to Marsha Wood – Trenton – $57,900

Bradley Lindsey and wife, Kristi Lindsey to Derek Ryan – Medina – $204,900

David L. Pickering and Virginia M. Borzellere to Brenda Joy Cultra and husband, Randall Gene Cultra – Trenton – $82,400

Terry Walker and Deborah Tate to Gary Don Thompson and wife, Shelly Carol Thompson – 6th CD – $234,680

Cynthia B. Saveh to Sakeitha L. Williams – Medina – $141,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $ 50,000

Carolyn Zimmerman to Justin Schroeder and wife, Allison Whitener Schroeder – Dyer – $201,000

Joshua W. Barker and wife, Quentella Barker to Cherie Martin and husband, Joshua Martin – Medina – $169,900

Timothy J. Malone and wife, Pamela K. Malone to Roy L. Bonds, Jr and wife, Chasita Bonds – Trenton – $25,000

Janet Trueman to Mark A. Thornton and wife, Peggy S. Thornton – Medina – $195,000

Marsha Witwer, f/k/a Marsha B. Forsyth, to Hannah Hill – Trenton – $70,000

Jerry G. Sowell to Juan Blanco and Sayra Perez-Padilla – Humboldt – $90,000

Terry Gene Wynn to Manish Patel – Humboldt – $29,000

Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction, to R. Alan Barnwell and wife, Ann H. Barnwell – Milan – $236,900

Lonney C. Miller and wife, Mary Miller to Kevin Matthew Hornsby and wife, Candace Nicole Hornsby – Rutherford – $161,000

James Belew Beasley, Jr. to Craig Hollaway – Milan – $144,000

Sarah Jo Cunningham, f/k/a Sarah Jo Maitland, to Thomas P. McCaslin and wife, Pamela J. McCaslin – Humboldt – $90,000

Carthel Jack Finch and wife, Debbie Ann Finch to Station Nine Rescue Squad – Rutherford – $45,000

Alan Rasmussen and wife, Marlene Rasmussen to Ed Norman – Trenton – $5,000

Darryl Horne and wife, Susan H. Horne to Kenneth Z. Hilliard and Morgan R. Law – Medina – $345,000

Buried Treasures, LLC and Helen M. Eaton to Jason T. Martin – Milan – $83,000

Sam Stinson to Hi Tech Properties L.C. – Milan – $135,000

Edward Korn, III and wife, Heather Korn to Myron L. Medlin and wife, Kristine E. Medlin – Trenton – $210,000

Brenton Moore and wife, Courtney Moore to Taw W. Sipes – Milan – $157,000

Hale Estates, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Humboldt – $60,000

HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Matthew T. Heisler and wife, Aimee Michelle Heisler – Milan – $187,500

Hilda Ann Stanley, Mark Dale Stanley and wife, Leah Anne Stanley to Patrick M. Hughes and wife, Carrie L. Hughes – Humboldt – $139,900

Lora Parris to Max A. Dashnaw and wife, Billie J. Dashnaw – Medina – $124,900

Robert Spencer, Jr. and Sandra Spencer Barkley, as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Robert Lynn Spencer, Sr., to Justin A. Parrish – Medina – $224,000

Daryle Ray Laster to AP Vanguard TN Chapter 001, Inc – Bradford – $30,000

David S. Kinniburgh and wife, Janette Kinniburgh to Bradley T. Zill and wife, Amanda M. Zill – Medina – $253,900