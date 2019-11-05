Annual Veterans Day lunch set for Nov. 11

All Gibson County veterans are invited to a free barbecue lunch and program Monday, Nov. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. at the National Guard Armory in Trenton.

The annual event is sponsored but the Oakland Cemetery Committee in Trenton and includes a brief service at the cemetery at 10:30 a.m.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Col. James Lee, who served a total of 37 years in the Army, National Guard, and Army Reserves. Lee served in Vietnam during the Tea Offensive as an artillery fire direction officer and battery executive officer of a self-propelled artillery battalion.

Lee and his wife Sara live in Trenton.