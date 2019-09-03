Peabody speed perpetuates running clock

By Gary Smith

In last week’s 47-0 shutout win against Memphis Sheffield, the only thing faster than Peabody’s skill players was a running clock.

Six different Tide players scored points in the first quarter to perpetuate a continuously running clock for the final three periods. The third and fourth frames were shortened to six minutes each, with reserves playing the majority of the time.

For all practical purposes, Peabody starters played a little over a quarter. Trenton’s overall team speed dictated play on both sides of the football. Offensively, PHS rushed 22 times for 237 yards (10.7 yard average per attempt) and completed all three passes for 47 yards. Defensively, the Tide limited Sheffield to 29 total yards and forced four turnovers.

“We have a lot of guys who can run. We have a lot of athletic kids, who are really good players and kids. I thought we were more athletic than Sheffield tonight. We used our athleticism to try and get those guys out in space so they could make plays,” explained Peabody Head Coach Shane Jacobs.

Accounting for Peabody’s 41-point first quarter scoring were: Jarel Dickson, on a three-yard power play up the middle; Jacquez Wilkins, on a three-yard blast; Noah Halbrook, on a 32-yard cutback run; Demarkus Kee, on a 45-yard interception return; Halbrook on a 32-yard screen pass thrown by quarterback Cooper Baugus and Dequan Vaughn, on a 20-yard scamper.

Vaughn tallied Trenton’s second quarter touchdown by sweeping the left perimeter on a 20-yard sprint. Isaiah Hicks negotiated six-of-seven extra point kicks.

During the last three quarters, every team member played in the game, which eventually ended with Peabody winning 47-0.

“We were really excited about being able to play everybody tonight. We have a lot of guys on our team that did not get an opportunity to play last week against Milan. It was good to get our younger guys in the game and get everybody involved tonight. We let as many guys as we could touch the football. It is great for morale and to be able to reward those guys, who work everyday, with the opportunity to play on Friday nights. It was a good team win,” acknowledged Coach Jacobs.

Offensive leaders for Peabody were: Cooper Baugus, with three completions in three pass attempts for 47 yards and one touchdown; Jarel Dicksom, with seven rushes for 70 yards and one TD; Dequan Vaughn, with three carries for 61 yards and a pair of six-pointers; Noah Halbrook, with one run for 32 yards and a TD and Jacquez Wilkins, with three attempts for 15 yards and one touchdown; Halbrook, with one catch for 20 yards and a TD; Bryce Franks, with one grab for 15 ands and Ja’Darren Easley, with one reception for 12 yards.

Top defenders included: London Burkett, with three solo tackles, two assists, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble; William Baskerville and Demarkus Kee, with two primary strikes and one secondary hit each and Allen Jones, with one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. Kee contributed an interception.

Next, Peabody (2-0) hosts McKenzie on Friday night at Walter Kilzer Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

“Next week is huge for us. McKenzie upset us two years ago. So, we know that they are a team that is very capable of coming in here and playing extremely well. We want to go 1-0 in the region. We really need to win this region for playoff seeding. We want to play at home for as long as we can. Every region game is huge and we will treat it that way every week. We will come in and prepare hard for McKenzie and a big ballgame here on Friday night,” acknowledged Coach Jacobs.