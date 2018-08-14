Big crowd ‘meets the players’

By Lori Cathey

One of the biggest crowds turned out to support the Pioneer Quarterback Club’s Meet the Players Saturday night at Gibson County High School’s Yates Field.

Player introductions started with the 2018 Gibson County youth tackle and flag football teams followed by introduction of the Yorkville/Spring Hill Middle School Pioneer football cheerleaders and Dyer Middle School Pioneer football cheerleaders with each squad performing a cheer.

The Gibson County Middle School Pioneers football players were introduced along with new head football coach Neal Papich and assistant coaches Logan Callins, Reggie Moffat and Daniel Irvine. Next, the 2018 Gibson County High School football cheerleaders were introduced and they performed a dance routine and a couple of cheers to get the crowd involved.

Then the Gibson County High School Pioneer football players and manger were introduced. The Pioneers have 45 players with 12 seniors and are coached by Head Coach Cody Finley and assistant coaches Neal Papich, Caleb Cox, Reggie Moffat, Daniel Irvine, Jacob Plunk and Brian White.

During the off-season, the GC Pioneer football players work very hard in the weight room. Jake Patterson was recognized as a member of the 1,000-lb. Ironman Club, and Matthew Tate, Kaleb Johnson, Trey Baker, Jackson Pugh, Noah Stafford and Ozzy Rico were recognized as members of the 800-lb. Ironman Club.

The Pioneer Quarterback Club would like thank all the volunteers for their help and a special thanks to Steven Tate of Tate’s Kwik Stop for cooking the ribeye sandwiches, Shaved Ice Barn for the snow cones, and Sweet Retreat for the cupcakes.

If you would like to support the Pioneers football teams this season, contact a member of the Quarterback Club ask about T-shirts, signs, individual membership packages and reserved seating. Come out and support the Middle School Pioneers football team Tuesday night as they travel to Trenton to face the Bears at 6:30 p.m. and Friday night GCHS Pioneers’ home opener against Tipton-Rosemark at 7 p.m.

Before the start of Meet the Players, the Gibson County Youth Football League held a sign-up for tackle and flag football. Tackle football ages are third through sixth grade. Cost per player is $75 and includes insurance with all home games being played at GCHS and away games. There is still time to register for the upcoming season. Contact Kurtis Shanklin 731-592-5333.

Flag football ages are Pre-K through second grade. All games will be played at GCHS on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. with one-hour games. Sign-up cost is $35 per player with the season starting Sept. 8 and ending Nov. 3. For more information or to sign-up, contact Travis Little 731-267-3017 or Joey Spelling 731-487-2680.