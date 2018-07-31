Maddie Neal named to All-State softball team

By Lori Cathey

Gibson County Lady Pioneers catcher Maddie Neal has been named to the 2018 All-State High School Class A Softball Team, as selected by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

“I am very proud of Maddie for being recognized by the Sports Writers Association. She has been a great part of our program during her four years at Gibson County and we wish her the best as she continues her career at Dyersburg State,” said Lady Pioneer Coach Chris Lownsdale.

Neal, a four-year starter, finished her softball career with the Lady Pioneers by setting numerous records. This past season, Neal set two new career records with a batting average of .476 and 152 hits. She also set three new individual season records with a batting average of .539, 39 RBIs and on-base percentage of .581. Neal ended her career by being a member of the first team in Gibson County school history to become 14-A District Champs, Region 7-A Runners-Up, win a sub-state game and earn a state tournament berth.

Neal was named to the 14-A All-District team, Billy Schrivner West Tennessee Softball All-Star Classic and the Tennessee Softball Coaches Association Academic Team.

Neal will continue her softball career at Dyersburg State Community College, majoring in nursing.