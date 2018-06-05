Lady Pioneers kick off summer ball as host of two-day camp

By Lori Cathey

The Gibson County Lady Pioneers basketball team kicks off their summer ball this past Thursday by hosting Gibson County Lady Pioneers two-day team camp in Bo Booth Gymnasium. The Lady Pioneers hosted 15 teams playing varsity and JV games with 10 minutes running quarters with certified officials. Games started at 9 a.m. Thursday and end at 7 p.m. and on Friday they started at 9 a.m. and end at 3:40 p.m. Team participating were Bradford, South Gibson County, Riverside, Obion County, JCS, Haywood, Dyer County, Poplar Bluff, Crockett County, Dresden, TCA, Brighton, Scotts Hill, Liberty and Union City.

The Lady Pioneers will travel to Nettleton Arkansas on June fifth for a team camp and on the 7th attend the UT Martin Team Camp. On the 11th the Lady Pioneers will attend Lebanon Team Camp followed with Bethel Team Camp on June 13th. The ladies will travel to MTSU in Murfreesboro for an overnight two-day camp June 18th and 19th. The Lady Pioneers will end summer ball with the RIB City Shootout in Dexter, Missouri June 21st and 22nd.

The Lady Pioneers are off from June 24th through July 7th for the Dead Period. The Dead Period is when there is no coaching, observing, or contact between coach and players that involves sports. There is no practice, no open facilities, and no weight training and conditioning.

When the Lady Pioneers return from the Dead Period they have a week of practice followed by a weeklong Bethel Girls Individual Basketball Camp July 16th through the 19th at Gibson County High School.

The Lady Pioneers ended the season as the District 14-A champs and a 23-9 record.

The Lady Pioneers have a lot of returning experience with six returning seniors. They are Jaci White, Ashton Lannom, KJ White, McKinley Burkett, Hannah Ball and Brianna Bates. The Gibson County Lady Pioneers will open up their 218-19 season facing Gleason Tuesday, November 13th in a Hall of Fame game at Gleason.