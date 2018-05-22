Football Pioneers wrap up spring practice

By Lori Cathey

The Gibson County Pioneers football team concluded its 10-day spring practice with the annual scrimmage against the Greenfield Yellowjackets.

On Wednesday afternoon, May 16, the Pioneers traveled to Greenfield to conclude their spring practice for the 2018 season.

“I saw some things we will have to work on but we also did something good,” said GCHS head coach Cody Finley. “That’s why spring practice is important to the program.”

Finley starts his third year at Gibson Co. with his biggest senior group, 12 seniors, but he also has a big junior class. During the spring practice, he looks at his players for improvement over the last year and if they are willing to work hard.

Finley is pleased with the improvement in the weight room over the past three years, especially this year. Over the summer, the team will continue to work in the weight room on strength and conditioning preparing for this year’s season.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association allows high school football teams to conduct spring practices. Approximately 25 players took part at GCHS this year. Spring practices are set for a maximum of 10 days; teams are allowed to have full-contact drills with regulation equipment for two hours per day. Once you start spring practice, you have 10 days within 15 school days to complete spring practice.

The Pioneer football team is in Class 2A Region 7 and will face Peabody, Union City, Halls, Adamsville, McKenzie and Trinity Christian Academy in the fall. Gibson County will open up the 2018 season with Tipton-Rosemark at Gibson County.