GC Middle School soccer team wraps up season

By Lori Cathey

The Gibson County Middle School soccer team ended the 2018 season recently.

The season was played from March 15 through April 19. Opponents were Milan, CCA, Trenton and Three Oaks.

The 2018 soccer team had 23 players with six eighth graders and were coached by Jason Turner. Members of the GCMS soccer team are Mason Buckley, KJ Cardwell, Polly Dennison, Nate Rogers, Carson Stafford, Kaleb Clark, Myles Cunningham, Orion Johnson, Stanton Rhodes, Zach Flowers, Eli Patterson, Coltan Eddlemon, Brian Fuentes, Ben Pugh, Briar Davis, Emily Davis, Melanie Grimes, Austin Guinn, Caleb Todd, Reese McVay, Fletcher Martin, Joe Bogle, and Hayden Sikes. Eighth graders are Reese McVay, Joe Bogle, Emily Davis, Austin Guinn, Melanie Grimes and Caleb Todd.

“I am very proud of this group of players,” Turner said. “They all played so hard and showed impeccable sportsmanship throughout the season. I could not ask for a better group of young people.”