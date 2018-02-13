GCHS holds annual basketball Senior Night

By Lori Cathey

Friday night’s game against Trenton was special as Gibson County High School held their annual Senior Night at Bo Booth Gymnasium. Gibson County bid farewell to the senior Pioneers and Lady Pioneers, managers and cheerleaders on Senior Night. These students have spent countless hours representing Gibson County High School throughout their high school careers. Seniors, along with their parents and family members were acknowledged for their accomplishments, hard work and dedication to the girls’ and boys’ basketball program.

As they stepped onto the basketball court to be recognized for the last time, Gibson County honored seven seniors, Pioneer basketball player Brennan Lownsdale, Lady Pioneer Catherine Watts, basketball cheerleaders Madison Baird, Courtney Cole and Kyndal Pulley, as well as senior managers Emerald Jones and Hayden Moody. They were honored between the girls and boys basketball game for their contributions to the Pioneers and Lady Pioneers basketball program. Lownsdale is a four-year player provides leadership on and off the floor. He is highly knowledgeable of the game and is very vocal.

Lady Pioneer Catherine Watts is a four-year player who Lady Pioneer Coach Mitch Wilkes said it was an honor for him to nominate Catherine for the District All-Academic team with 4.0. She always encourages her teammates but more important she lives her life right. Cheerleader Coach Sally Baird reminds her senior cheerleaders Madison Baird, two-year cheerleader, Courtney Cole, three-year cheerleader and Kyndal Pulley, one-year cheerleader, “Don’t get worked up over things you cannot change, people you can’t change. It’s not worth the anger or the headache. Control only what you can. Everything else… let it go! Emerald Jones has been the Lady Pioneers manager for the past five years and Hayden Moody for four years.