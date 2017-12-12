2017 GC Pioneers honored at annual banquet

By Lori Cathey

The 2017 Gibson County High School Football and Cheerleaders Banquet was held Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Trenton Elks Lodge.

Dale Pugh, president of the GC Quarterback Club, welcomed everyone, and Coach Neal Papich gave grace before the meal.

The Quarterback Club served grilled pork loin and chicken, potatoes, and green beans to provide the team with an event to celebrate their hard work. Mark Gibson of Gibson’s Grill catered.

After the meal, cheerleaders coach Sally Baird took the podium and asked all of her cheerleaders to step forward so she could recognize them. Receiving the award for Best Attitude was Sierra Lee. Madison Baird was named Most Spirited, and Julianne Turner got the Best Teammate Award. Fearless Flyer Award went to Sydney Yochum and Mia Grace Hardaway. Julie Allen received the Best Base Award, and Kyndal Pulley was named Tuff Stuff. Most Improved went to Adriana McAlister, and Courtney Cole received the Coach’s Award.

Coach Baird thanked the cheerleaders for all of their hard work over the 2017 football season.

Gibson County head football coach Cody Finley thanked his coaching staff for all their hard work and extra hours during the season. He also thanked the parents for a great group of kids to coach.

He added, “This past year’s record was not want I wanted it to be, but I’m looking forward to next year.”

Coach Finley started the awards presentation by reading the names of 2017 football players by grade and asked them to come forward to be recognized with a medal.

Finley read the names of the 2017 football players that lettered, and Papich handed them out as their names were called. Finley gave some details on each player that earned awards. Pioneers earning awards are Most Valuable Player, Austin Little; Offensive MVP, Ozzy Rico; Defensive MVP, Kaleb Johnson; Best Offensive Back, Ozzy Rico; Best Reciever, Caden Wiley; Best Offensive Lineman, Josh Teddleton; Best Defensive Lineman/ Linebacker, Noah Stafford; Hitman Award, Hayden McGuire; Pioneer Award, Will Cantrell; Blue Collar Award, Jackson Pugh; and Best Defensive Back, Cameron McMackin.

Pugh, Coach ach thanked the GCHS administrators, office staff, GCHS Principal Jim Hughes, GCHS Athletic Director Chris Lownsdale, supporters and parents for all their support during the past season.

Finley also recognized the football cheerleaders and their coach for their great job of cheering and supporting the GCHS football team throughout the seaso

n.