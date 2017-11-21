Hall of Fame game leaves GC Pioneers on top

By Lori Cathey

The Gibson County Pioneers defeated Gleason 65-25 in the Hall of Fame game Nov. 14 at Gibson County High School.

The Pioneers started off slow, but behind two free throws by Noah Stafford and baskets by Brennan Lownsdale, Billy McMinn, Jarvis Myers, Seth Adams, and Tamaz Taylor, Gibson County took a 15-9 lead to end the first quarter.

McMinn opened the second quarter by scoring Gibson County’s first eight points to give the Pioneers a 23-12 lead. Nolen Anthony, Will Cantrell, Taylor and Stafford all added baskets to extend the team’s lead to 30-19 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Pioneers pulled away from Gleason 55-23 by outscoring GHS 25-4.Myers made four baskets; McMinn landed three baskets, and Donte’ Holder connected with a three-pointer and a bucket.

During the fourth quarter, Hunter Ledbetter, Myers, Taylor and Cantrell all scored, securing a 65-25 win.

McMinn led the Pioneers with 18 points; Myers, 14 points; Taylor, eight points; and Holder, five points. Lownsdale, Stafford and Cantrell each had three points; Seth Adams, Monty Walker, Ledbetter, Nolen Anthony and Cobe Clark all had two points.

Scoring for Gleason were Olen Reed with eight points; Peyton Stigall, six points; Elijah Young, six points; Hart McKenzie, three points; and Dawson Arnold, two points.

The Pioneers will face Greenfield Friday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m. in the GCHS Point Guard Classic at Gibson County

.