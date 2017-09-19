Stigall Primary and East Elementary students of the month

STIGALL STUDENTS OF THE MONTH – These students were selected as August’s students of the month at Stigall Primary School. The word of the month was respect. They are (front row from left) pre-k students Dontavious Powell, Britany Zarate, Jacob Bufford, Aubrey Smith, Andrew Williams and Serenity Lawrence; (middle row) Montessori student Micah Morton and kindergarteners Aniya Yeager, Makayla Ortiz, Prentice Johnson, McKenzie Jenkins and Demarian Emerson; (back row) first graders Kingsley Nilsson, Kazionna Lemons, Kennedi Taylor, Jon’tavious Powell and Corderous Bryson.
EAST STUDENTS OF THE MONTH – Students of the month at East Elementary School for the month of August are (upper photo, front row from left) second graders Blaine McMinn, Charisma Holloway, Javien Green, Karihana Hughes and Kennedi Kee; (back row) third graders Torey Savage, Aiyannah Rice, Karley Grider and Tayler Wynne; (lower photo, front row) fourth graders Devin Turner, Mahoghany Simpson, Ariadne Hernandez, Corey Borders, Arabella McMinn and Quintasia Campbell; (middle row) fifth graders Dennis Johnson, Jaden Coleman, Valerye Hernandez and Jamarius Bufford; (back row) sixth graders Olivia Dickerson, Tamyra Patterson and Lily Smith. Not pictured is Justin Gaines.