Lady Pioneers practice their skills

The Gibson County Middle School softball team started practice for their 2017 season, Monday, July 17, at Gibson County High School. Over the past several weeks the Lady Pioneers have worked hard on many different aspects of the game. The Lady Pioneers worked on defensive and offensive drills, fielding, hitting, bunting and base running, and many other fundamentals.

The Lady Pioneers took part in their first scrimmage of the year Tuesday night against Lake Road at Gibson County. During the scrimmage all six of GC pitchers saw some time with the whole team seeing action. The Lady Pioneers faced Hillcrest Tuesday night at Gibson County.

The Lady Pioneers softball team opens up their season August 8 against Crockett County away in Alamo. The Lady Pioneers will start their season with five away games. Their first home game is August 21 against Medina at 5 p.m.

The Middle School Lady Pioneers are under the direction of head coach Chris Lownsdale.