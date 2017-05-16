WTSF Recipe Contest

Strawberry Festival Recipe Contest
BEST OF SHOW – Brandi Vestal’s Strawberry Dream won Best of Show at this year’s Strawberry Festival Recipe Contest. Presenting the award is Recipe Contest chair, Debbie Brasfield (left).
PRESIDENT’S CHOICE – Strawberry Festival President Ashley Culpepper (left) selected Linda Johnson’s Strawberry Chicken Salad as his favorite, winning the President’s Choice award.
QUEENS’ CHOICE – Territorial Queen Kerri Arnold (left) and Hostess Princess Allie Privitt (right) thought Susan Luckey’s Strawberry Oreo Cheesecake was delicious, winning the Queens’ Choice award.
BERRY’S CHOICE – Kandis & J.D. Ellington took home the Berry’s Choice award with their Strawberry Cheesecake Churro Cannolis from the Kid’s category.
FIRST PLACE WINNERS – After all the “Choice” awards are selected, judges select the top three winners in five categories. First place winners are (from left) Salad – Deborah Williams; Cynthia Chandler-Snell won first place in both Pie and Miscellaneous categories; Kid’s – Anna Claire Hardin; and Cake – Denise Jones.
Winners by category
Cake
1st – Denise Jones – Carrot Red Velvet Cheesecake
2nd – Dorothy Hunt Rooks – Old Fashion Pound Cake
3rd – Violet Simmons – Strawberry Cake
Salad
1st – Deborah Williams – Berryroni Salad
2nd – Teresa Wade – Strawberry Pineapple Crunch Salad
3rd – Havannah Wood – Strawberry Fluff Salad
Pie
1st – Cynthia Chandler-Snell – Mini Strawberry Sugar-Cookie Crust Pies
2nd – Bentley Gordan – Bentley’s Pie
Miscellaneous
1st – Cynthia Chandler-Snell – Strawberry Mango Salsa
2nd – Kinsee Whitaker – Berry Delicious Crepes
3rd – Teresa Wade – Strawberry Cheesecake Dumplins
Kids
1st – Anna Claire Hardin – Strawberry Chocolate Snake
2nd – Hallie McCall – No Bake Strawberry Cloud Cake
3rd – Emma’s Strawberry Cake Cookies