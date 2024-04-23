Right to Know April 23, 2024

Sheriff’s Report April 15-21, 2024

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 4/15/2024 through 4/21/2024:

Johnny Hazzie Johnson, B/M, 49- assault on first responder, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities..

Ronda Lee Abbott, W/F, 63- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation of probation.

Christopher Wade Batemen, W/M, 42- capias.

Mark Daniel Cole, W/M, 57- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, habitual motor offender, failure to provide proof insurance, unregistered vehicle, misuse of registration, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation light law.

Kyle Brent Cox, W/M, 36- attachment order.

Demonte Tavis Dillon, B/M, 28- failure to appear.

James Henry Downing, W/M, 44- capias, violation of probation.

Tracy Lynn Forrest, W/M, 49- evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, violation of probation, violation stop sign law, violation light law.

Billy Harold Garrison, W/M, 53- violation of probation.

Destiny June Hilliard, W/F, 32- capias.

Jaden Michael Houssel, B/M, 21- violation of probation.

Jonathan David-Roy Hudkins, B/M, 39- violation of parole.

Steven Gilbert Inman, W/M, 40- violation of motor vehicle ignition interlock device.

Kanesse Latrice Martinez, B/F, 35- attachment order.

Richard Alton Neisler Jr., W/M, 42- violation of probation.

Justin Anthony Parker, B/M, 31- assault.

Mauriel Da’Von Pettigrew, B/M, 24- evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Marcus Antwon Pigue, B/M, 45- serving time.

Angel Deanne Rodriguez, W/F, 43- capias, attachment order.

Cordell Jamal Shelton, B/M, 25- violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Marcus Isaiah Stitts, B/M, 39- capias.

Benjamin Morris Thomas, W/M, 63- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Wesley Neil Karnes, W/M, 45- violation of probation.

Christian Diaz, W/M, 27- domestic assault, vandalism.

Jose Castellon Espinoza, W/M, 30- aggravated rape

Michael Anthony Henderson, W/M, 43- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improper lane usage.

Zahir Hani Hussein, W/M, 22- simple possession/casual exchange.

Kanesse Latrice Martinez, B/F, 35- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange.

Isiah Nathaniel Shubert, W/M, 24- manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Justin Patrick Ayers, W/M, 36- evading arrest, misuse of registration, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation noise law.

Houston Perry Hays, W/M, 37- attachment order.

Stephen Wayne Howard, W/M, 66- violation of probation.

Phillip Stephen Plyler, W/M, 41- sexual battery by an authority figure, statutory rape by an authority figure.

Jamaal Rafaell Wright, B/M, 37- child abuse or neglect (non-violent).

Carol Lynette Sigmon, W/F, 61- aggravated burglary.

Cammeron Lee Houge , W/M, 20- driving under the influence first offense, underage consumption/unlawful sale to minor.

Austin Keith Wingo, W/M, 27- aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law), duty to give info and aid, driving under the influence first offense, driving on revoked/suspended license..

Phillip Andre Anderson, B/M, 46- capias.

Toby Lee Prater, W/M, 22- theft of property.

Bianca Michelle Estes, B/F, 33- contributing to the dependency of a child.

Cristal Roney Pafford, W/F, 59- assault.

Kenneth Lashun Coleman, B/M, 37- serving time.

Kristopher Lane Inostroza, B/M, 32- weekender.

Christopher Lee Nagle, W/M, 40- weekender.

Jonathan James Rushing, W/M, 39- weekender.

Ashley Ann Turner, W/F, 39- weekender.

Police Report April 15-21, 2024

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 4/15/2024 through 4/21/2024:

Eugene Rogers Agnew, B/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 21, 2024, 17th/Main; Charges: simple possession, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cardenas.

Jose Castellon Espinosa, H/M, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 15, 2024, 1214 Etheridge Street; Charges: aggravated rape. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Cristian Diaz, H/M, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 18, 2024, Deerfield Inn; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Javier.

Dynasty Marie Hayes, B/F, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 21, 2024, 18th and Ferrell; Charges: picked up for other agency, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Sgt. Stewart.

Michael Anthony Henderson, W/M, 43, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: April 17, 2024, Trenton Highway/Tyson Blvd; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance (2 counts), simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper changing of lanes. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Zahir H. Hussein, W/M, 22, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: April 20, 2024, 45 and East Mitchell; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cardenas.

Kanesse Latriesse Martinez, B/F, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 20, 2024, W. McLin; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Ptl. Javier.

Oscar Elias Mendoza, H/M, 29, of Morristown; Arrest date and location: April 21, 2024, 2702 Old Gibson Road; Charges: driving without a license, aggravated assault, interference with emergency call. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Angel Deanne Rodriguez, W/F, 42, of Pinson; Arrest date and location: April 16, 2024, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Isiah Nathaniel Shlubert, W/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: April 18, 2024, McDonalds; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II drug. Arresting officer: Ptl. Javier.

Real Estate Transfers

Doris C. Neal and Richard Lee Neal to 4T8 Properties, Inc. – Humboldt – $130,000

Q & A Home Improvements, LLC to Phillip C. Johnson – Rutherford – $123,000

John Willie McKinley to Sundial Lands, LLC – Humboldt – $5,565.95

Daniel W. Lynn and wife, Regina E. Lynn and John R. Lynn and wife, Tina C. Lynn to Briley Scott – Humboldt – $249,000

Hazel Rose LLC to Adam Arnold and Josh Arnold – Milan – $65,000

Laurine Woodson Emerson to Ted Starks, Jr. – Milan – $25,000

United Asset Management, LLC to Angel Mueller – Trenton – $60,000

Stephen B. Lacy to Blake Rosberg and wife, Amanda Rosberg – Kenton – $320,000

Chad Hamilton to Chance Gibson and Christina Jackson – Medina – $265,000

Daniela Castelan to Amber Hamilton and husband, Chad Hamilton – Medina – $395,000

Taia Natice Norman, f/k/a Taia Natice Wilson, to Joshua Tidwell and Erica Terlecki – Trenton – $285,000

Larry Butler and wife, Shelia Butler to Velma Morin – Medina – $225,000

Kim Todd and Amy Downey to Brandon Allmon and wife, Sarah Taylor-Marie Allmon – Trenton – $226,500

Theresa Pope to Daryl Gaines and wife, Karien Gaines – Milan – $265,000

Craig Stevens Johnson, as Attorney-in-Fact for James R. Watson, to Terry Denton and James Matthew Denton – Dyer – $10,000

Craig Stevens Johnson Attorney-in-Fact for James R. Watson, to Todd Halford – Dyer – $35,000

Joey J. Corda to Terry Hooker and Kallieandra Oliver – Dyer – $117,000

Patricia Powell to Justin Sykes and wife, Brooklyn Sykes – Trenton – $17,500

Jones Farms, Inc. to Thomas Crutchfield – Humboldt – $64,000

BJ Graves to Bobby L. Pruett – Humboldt – $200,000

Jonathan O. Tibbs to Terry Rogier – Humboldt – $45,000

John Burnett, Barbara Burnet, by and through Attorney-in-Fact John Burnett, Carolyn Hulsey, by and through Attorney-in-Fact John Burnett, Eddie L. Burnett, by and through Attorney-in-Fact John Burnett and Brooksie Ann Robinson, by and through Attorney-in-Fact John Burnett, to Kujenga, LLC – Humboldt – $3,000

Linda Curry to James Steven Miller and Jeremy C. Brooks – Milan – $70,000

Brandon Louis Allmon and wife, Sarah Taylor Marie Allmont o Jed Matthew Kelley – Milan – $210,000

Wallace L. Weidholz to Jamie Pew and Mitchell Wagner, III – Humboldt – $215,000

Willie Charles Trust, by and through Trustee Cassandra D. Fair, to Jose Mena and wife, Maricela Mata – Trenton – $188,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 175 Providence Cove, Medina – $75,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 246 Providence Cove, Medina – $75,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 210 Providence Cove, Medina – $75,000

Roger Smith and wife, Traci Smith to Karl Malm – Milan – $110,000

Britni A. Pack, n/k/a Britni McDivitt, to Tyler A. Tate and wife, Lauren E. Tate – Rutherford – $320,000

Josie Gray to Morningstar Land, LLC – Humboldt – $23,000

Linda Wright to Virginia Anders – Milan – $22,000

Tracy Vinson, Terrence Vinson, Gregory Vinson, Timothy Vinson, Eric Adams, Todd Adams, Jonathan Adams, Chiani Adams, Charulz Hamilton, Jermaine Adams and Bonnie Adams to Williams Family Farms and Properties, LLC – Trenton – $305,000

Marriage Licenses

Jesse Ryan Jones of Milan and Krystal Kay Bocanegra Gibbs of Boerne, Texas

Matthew Wierzbicki of Medina and Mackenzie Lee Gray of Medina

George Edward Wilson, Jr. of Cedar Grove and Joslyn Lenique Hunt of Milan

Kendal Olivia Walker of Medina and Jonathan Thomas Huff of Medina

Candace Renee Bolin of Rutherford and Lacie Shea Pugh of Rutherford

Ruan George Erasmus of Dyer and Kaytlan Taylor Griffin of Dyer

David Lynn Zeiss of Milan and Morgan Autumn Lytle of Medina

Travis Dwaine Williams of Trenton and Lauren Michelle Mote Graves of Trenton

Dustin Tyler Lomax of Trenton and Faith Ann Joyce of Trenton

Richard Nicholas Davis of Dyer and Tracey Michelle Bryant of Rutherford

Zycarious Leminiski Devonte Cox of Humboldt and Karrine Rachelle Boxley Patterson of Humboldt

Sam Henry Doaks, Jr. of Trenton and Ashley Necole Douglas of Trenton

Wesley David Parker of Medina and Gracie Allen Vandiver of Humboldt

Ryan Joel Pigg of Milan and Maegan Grace Sisk of Milan

Nathan Lee Oglesby of Trenton and Carlee Lane Fields of Bradford

Shannon Ray Patterson of Trenton and Annette Patterson Jeppesen of Trenton