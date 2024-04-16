Gibson County, Weakley County high school spring sports box scores for Week 7
Here are the box scores from Week 7 games from Gibson County and Weakley County teams:
MONDAY
Baseball
Milan 17, Peabody 6
|Milan
|240
|056
|X
|—
|17 17 2
|Peabody
|101
|004
|X
|—
|6 7 3
WP: Will Johnson (3-0). LP: Ross Elliott (0-5). HR: M – Cary Allen Burke (3). 3B: M – Colin Milligan. 2B: M – Milligan, Rye Maxwell. Leading hitters: M – Milligan 4-4, Maxwell 3-5, Burke 3-4, Gabe Scott 3-4; P – Alan Torres 2-4. Records: 14-5 (4-1 14-2A); P 4-13 (0-4).
Bradford 12, Middleton 2
|Middleton
|000
|002
|X
|—
|2 1 4
|Bradford
|105
|204
|X
|—
|12 5 2
WP: Blane Fisher (4-2). LP: Harmon. HR: B – Hatcher Mercer (1); M – Cornelius. 2B: B – Brodie McDaniel, Ethan Richardson. Leading hitters: B – Ethan Richardson 2-3. Records: B 11-9 (5-2 13-1A).
South Gibson 22, Dyersburg 1
|S. Gibson
|107
|77
|X
|—
|22 14 3
|Dyersburg
|001
|00
|X
|—
|1 1 1
WP: Cade Allen (3-1). LP: Stanley. HR: SG – Tommy Baker (grand slam) (3), Gage Nesbitt (1). 2B: SG – Nesbitt, Baker. Leading hitters: SG – Nesbitt 4-4, Baker 3-4, Aiden Moore 2-3, Jack Bradberry 2-2. Records: SG 16-3 (3-0 13-3A).
Gibson County 4, Ripley 0
|Ripley
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 3 1
|Gibson Co.
|120
|100
|X
|—
|4 5 1
WP: Cole Lannom (4-1). LP: Glenn. 3B: GC – Lannom. 2B: GC – Bryce Simpson, Logan White. Leading hitters: GC – White 2-4, Lannom 2-3; R – White 2-3. Records: GC 16-5 (5-2 14-2A).
Greenfield 6, Union City 3
|Union City
|011
|001
|0
|—
|3 6 3
|Greenfield
|410
|100
|X
|—
|6 6 5
WP: Will Edwards (4-1). LP: Joslin. 3B: G – Easton Sullivan. Leading hitters: G – Landon Clark 2-4; UC – Joslin 2-4. Records: G 10-6 (5-3 14-1A).
Dresden 18, Lake County 1
|Dresden
|0(12)6
|X
|X
|—
|10 9 1
|Lake Co.
|001
|X
|X
|—
|1 2 3
WP: Luke DiPietro (1-0). LP: Smith. HR: D – Case Perry (1), Landon Carter (1), Tristan Jett (1), Will Kibbler (2). 2B: LC – Chamberlin. Leading hitters: D – Reese Bell 2-3. Records: D 12-5 (7-0 14-1A).
South Fulton 7, Gleason 1
|Gleason
|000
|001
|0
|—
|1 5 5
|S. Fulton
|002
|005
|X
|—
|7 4 1
WP: Charlie Mulcahy. LP: Aiden Legens (0-4). 3B: G – Legens. Records: G 8-8 (2-6 14-1A).
Clarksburg 19, Humboldt 8
|Clarksburg
|111
|(13)3
|X
|—
|19 6 3
|Humboldt
|000
|53
|X
|—
|8 4 8
WP: Waugh. LP: Riggs. 3B: H – Taylor, Jones. 2B: C – Waugh 2, Bartholomew, Hall. Leading hitters: H – Taylor 2-2; C – Waugh 2-4. Records: H 1-11 (0-5 13-1A).
Halls 10, West Carroll 3
|W. Carroll
|200
|000
|1
|—
|3 8 6
|Halls
|522
|001
|X
|—
|10 10 3
LP: Zac Fowler (0-1). 3B: WC – Fowler. Leading hitters: WC – Nolen Grant 3-4, Jose Martinez 2-4, Drake O’Bryan 2-3. Records: WC 6-8 (2-4 13-1A).
Soccer
Milan 4, South Side 3
Goals: M – Aiden Markgraf 2, Kaleb Shook, Luke Hardee. Assists: M – Adam Ables, Shook, Will Pickard, Mikkell Cunningham. Saves: M – Reese Whitlock 7. Records: M 6-3-2.
Softball
Milan 7, Peabody 2
|Peabody
|010
|100
|0
|—
|2 4 4
|Milan
|010
|015
|X
|—
|7 6 1
WP: Camryn Greene (3-7). LP: Alexis Wilson (4-7). 2B: P – Wilson, Izzie Jones. Leading hitters: M – Saide Chartrand 2-2. Records: M 4-10 (3-2 14-2A); P 4-7 (0-3).
Westview 3, Gibson County 0
|Gibson Co.
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 3 0
|Westview
|001
|020
|X
|—
|3 6 0
WP: McCall Sims (6-2). LP: Hannah Prestininzi (4-8). HR: W – Sims 2 (8). Leading hitters: W – Sims 2-3; Addie Roberts 2-2. Records: W 7-4 (3-0 14-2A); GC 5-10 (0-3).
Dresden 21, Greenfield 0
|Dresden
|453
|9
|X
|—
|21 12 0
|Greenfield
|000
|0
|X
|—
|0 1 0
WP: Eva Stafford (8-0). Harrington. Leading hitters: D – Allie Spaulding 3-4, Kaci Finney 2-3, Stafford 2-2, Summer DiPietro 2-3. Records: D 8-0 (6-0 14-1A); G 0-7 (0-4).
Middleton 2, Bradford 1
|Bradford
|000
|010
|0
|—
|1 2 2
|Middleton
|002
|000
|X
|—
|2 5 2
WP: Mott. LP: Cara Copous (4-5). 2B: B – Rylee Jorgenson. Leading hitters: M – Smith 2-3. Records: B 4-5 (1-3 13-1A).