Gibson County, Weakley County high school spring sports box scores for Week 7

Here are the box scores from Week 7 games from Gibson County and Weakley County teams:

MONDAY

Baseball

Milan 17, Peabody 6

Milan 240 056 X — 17 17 2 Peabody 101 004 X — 6 7 3

WP: Will Johnson (3-0). LP: Ross Elliott (0-5). HR: M – Cary Allen Burke (3). 3B: M – Colin Milligan. 2B: M – Milligan, Rye Maxwell. Leading hitters: M – Milligan 4-4, Maxwell 3-5, Burke 3-4, Gabe Scott 3-4; P – Alan Torres 2-4. Records: 14-5 (4-1 14-2A); P 4-13 (0-4).

Bradford 12, Middleton 2

Middleton 000 002 X — 2 1 4 Bradford 105 204 X — 12 5 2

WP: Blane Fisher (4-2). LP: Harmon. HR: B – Hatcher Mercer (1); M – Cornelius. 2B: B – Brodie McDaniel, Ethan Richardson. Leading hitters: B – Ethan Richardson 2-3. Records: B 11-9 (5-2 13-1A).

South Gibson 22, Dyersburg 1

S. Gibson 107 77 X — 22 14 3 Dyersburg 001 00 X — 1 1 1

WP: Cade Allen (3-1). LP: Stanley. HR: SG – Tommy Baker (grand slam) (3), Gage Nesbitt (1). 2B: SG – Nesbitt, Baker. Leading hitters: SG – Nesbitt 4-4, Baker 3-4, Aiden Moore 2-3, Jack Bradberry 2-2. Records: SG 16-3 (3-0 13-3A).

Gibson County 4, Ripley 0

Ripley 000 000 0 — 0 3 1 Gibson Co. 120 100 X — 4 5 1

WP: Cole Lannom (4-1). LP: Glenn. 3B: GC – Lannom. 2B: GC – Bryce Simpson, Logan White. Leading hitters: GC – White 2-4, Lannom 2-3; R – White 2-3. Records: GC 16-5 (5-2 14-2A).

Greenfield 6, Union City 3

Union City 011 001 0 — 3 6 3 Greenfield 410 100 X — 6 6 5

WP: Will Edwards (4-1). LP: Joslin. 3B: G – Easton Sullivan. Leading hitters: G – Landon Clark 2-4; UC – Joslin 2-4. Records: G 10-6 (5-3 14-1A).

Dresden 18, Lake County 1

Dresden 0(12)6 X X — 10 9 1 Lake Co. 001 X X — 1 2 3

WP: Luke DiPietro (1-0). LP: Smith. HR: D – Case Perry (1), Landon Carter (1), Tristan Jett (1), Will Kibbler (2). 2B: LC – Chamberlin. Leading hitters: D – Reese Bell 2-3. Records: D 12-5 (7-0 14-1A).

South Fulton 7, Gleason 1

Gleason 000 001 0 — 1 5 5 S. Fulton 002 005 X — 7 4 1

WP: Charlie Mulcahy. LP: Aiden Legens (0-4). 3B: G – Legens. Records: G 8-8 (2-6 14-1A).

Clarksburg 19, Humboldt 8

Clarksburg 111 (13)3 X — 19 6 3 Humboldt 000 53 X — 8 4 8

WP: Waugh. LP: Riggs. 3B: H – Taylor, Jones. 2B: C – Waugh 2, Bartholomew, Hall. Leading hitters: H – Taylor 2-2; C – Waugh 2-4. Records: H 1-11 (0-5 13-1A).

Halls 10, West Carroll 3

W. Carroll 200 000 1 — 3 8 6 Halls 522 001 X — 10 10 3

LP: Zac Fowler (0-1). 3B: WC – Fowler. Leading hitters: WC – Nolen Grant 3-4, Jose Martinez 2-4, Drake O’Bryan 2-3. Records: WC 6-8 (2-4 13-1A).

Soccer

Milan 4, South Side 3

Goals: M – Aiden Markgraf 2, Kaleb Shook, Luke Hardee. Assists: M – Adam Ables, Shook, Will Pickard, Mikkell Cunningham. Saves: M – Reese Whitlock 7. Records: M 6-3-2.

Softball

Milan 7, Peabody 2

Peabody 010 100 0 — 2 4 4 Milan 010 015 X — 7 6 1

WP: Camryn Greene (3-7). LP: Alexis Wilson (4-7). 2B: P – Wilson, Izzie Jones. Leading hitters: M – Saide Chartrand 2-2. Records: M 4-10 (3-2 14-2A); P 4-7 (0-3).

Westview 3, Gibson County 0

Gibson Co. 000 000 0 — 0 3 0 Westview 001 020 X — 3 6 0

WP: McCall Sims (6-2). LP: Hannah Prestininzi (4-8). HR: W – Sims 2 (8). Leading hitters: W – Sims 2-3; Addie Roberts 2-2. Records: W 7-4 (3-0 14-2A); GC 5-10 (0-3).

Dresden 21, Greenfield 0

Dresden 453 9 X — 21 12 0 Greenfield 000 0 X — 0 1 0

WP: Eva Stafford (8-0). Harrington. Leading hitters: D – Allie Spaulding 3-4, Kaci Finney 2-3, Stafford 2-2, Summer DiPietro 2-3. Records: D 8-0 (6-0 14-1A); G 0-7 (0-4).

Middleton 2, Bradford 1

Bradford 000 010 0 — 1 2 2 Middleton 002 000 X — 2 5 2

WP: Mott. LP: Cara Copous (4-5). 2B: B – Rylee Jorgenson. Leading hitters: M – Smith 2-3. Records: B 4-5 (1-3 13-1A).