Alice Jane Mills Price left her earthly home surrounded by family to be in her heavenly home with Jesus on April 13, 2024.

Mrs. Price was born in Medina, Tenn. on February 28, 1945, to loving parents Larry Thomas Mills and wife, Allie Cudd Mills.

After graduating from Medina High School, attending Union University and West Tennessee Business School, she left her small town roots to work for Congressman Everett in Washington, D.C. She returned to the small town life and married John Thomas “Tommy” Price, on November 26, 1969, and made the family farms in Medina and then Humboldt, their home. In her early years she worked for the local newspaper, radio station and eventually retired from the state of Tennessee.

Mrs. Price was a member of Latham’s Chapel Baptist Church where she served in various positions throughout the years. Whether it was singing in the church choir, teaching the adult ladies Sunday School Class, planning events for Team Kids, directing vacation Bible school or dressing as Easter bunny for church egg hunts, she used her talents to serve the Lord with the best of her abilities. She gladly opened her home to anyone and would welcome them with a hot cup of coffee, home cooked meal and a glass of sweet tea. She had the gift of making others feel special with her kind tone, generous spirit and words of wisdom. You could also find her working in the garden, canning fruits and vegetables, fishing, solving a crossword puzzle or reading.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jerry Welton Mills; and her husband.

Mrs. Price leaves her three children, Teresa Lowery (William) of Trenton, Tenn., Jeri Harbin (Clint) of Humboldt, Tenn. and William Thomas “Will” Price (Ami) of Cookeville, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Alex Estes (Sam), Malinda Mathis, Aaron Lowery, Sable Estes, Drew Harbin and Allie Harbin; and her six great-grandchildren, Trever, Owen, Hunter, Krystina, Kenai and Dakota.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17 at Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina from 4 to 7 p.m., with funeral service on Thursday, April 18 at Latham’s Chapel Baptist Church at 11 a.m., with visitation before the funeral at 10 a.m., and a brief graveside service to follow at the Church Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.