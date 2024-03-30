Gibson County, Weakley County high school spring sports schedule for Week 5

After a week of few games due to Spring Break, here are the games for Gibson County and Weakley County teams in Week 5:

GIBSON COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Baseball

Clarksburg at Bradford, 5 p.m.; Humboldt at West Carroll, 5 p.m.; Milan at Gibson County, 6:30 p.m.; Obion County at South Gibson, 6:30 p.m.

High School Soccer

Milan at Lexington, 5:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Gleason at Bradford, 5 p.m.; USJ at South Gibson, 5 p.m.; Obion County at Peabody, 5 p.m.; Milan at Westview, 5 p.m.; Gibson County at Jackson Christian, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Baseball

Bradford at Clarksburg, 5 p.m.; West Carroll at Humboldt, 5 p.m.; Gibson County at Milan, 6:30 p.m.; South Gibson at Obion County, 6:30 p.m.

High School Soccer

Milan at Haywood, 5 p.m.; Westview at Gibson County, 5:30 p.m.; Lexington at South Gibson, 6 p.m.

High School Softball

Bradford at Halls, 5 p.m.; Peabody at South Fulton, 5 p.m.; USJ at Milan (DH), 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

Crockett County at South Gibson, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School Baseball

Liberty at Humboldt, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Baseball

Gleason at Bradford, 5 p.m.; West Carroll at Liberty, 5 p.m.; Humboldt at Lake County, 5 p.m.; Peabody at South Side, 5:30 p.m.; Crockett County at Gibson County, 6:30 p.m.; Milan at TCA, 6:30 p.m.

High School Soccer

Fayette-Ware at Milan, 6 p.m.; South Gibson at Arlington, 7 p.m.

High School Softball

Bradford at Greenfield, 4:30 p.m.; Milan at Ripley, 5 p.m.; TCA at West Carroll, 5 p.m.; South Gibson at Obion County, 7 p.m.

High School Tennis

Chester County at South Gibson, 4 p.m.; Milan at Covington, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Baseball

Dresden at Bradford, 5 p.m.; West Carroll at Lake County, 5:30 p.m.; Peabody at Jackson Christian, 6 p.m.; USJ at Gibson County, 6:30 p.m.; Huntingdon at Milan, 6:30 p.m.; Covington at South Gibson, 6:30 p.m.

High School Soccer

Peabody at Madison, 5 p.m.

High School Softball

Gibson County at TCA, 5 p.m.; Bruceton at West Carroll, 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

Greenfield at Milan, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Baseball

Lakeland Prep at Peabody, 1 p.m.

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Baseball

Dresden at Greenfield, 4 p.m.; Lake County at Gleason, 5 p.m.; Westview at Ripley, 6:30 p.m.

High School Soccer

Westview at Dyersburg, 6 p.m.

High School Softball

Milan at Westview, 5 p.m.; Gleason at Bradford, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Baseball

Greenfield at Dresden, 4 p.m.; Gleason at Lake County, 5 p.m.; Westview vs. Ripley at UT Martin, 6:30 p.m.

High School Soccer

Westview at Gibson County, 5:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Dresden at Greenfield, 4:30 p.m.; Lake County at Gleason, 5 p.m.; Westview at Camden, 5:30 p.m.

High School Tennis

Westview at Greenfield, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School Baseball

Dresden at Halls, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Baseball

Madison at Greenfield, 4:30 p.m.; Gleason at Bradford, 5 p.m.; Bruceton at Dresden, 5 p.m.; Westview at McKenzie, 6:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Bradford at Greenfield, 4:30 p.m.; Henry County at Westview, 5 p.m.; Dresden at South Fulton, 5 p.m.; Gleason at Humboldt (DH), 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

Huntingdon at Westview, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Baseball

Dresden at Bradford, 5 p.m.; Bruceton at Gleason, 5 p.m.

High School Soccer

Westview in Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Westview vs. Carter, 4 p.m.

High School Softball

Dresden at Lake County, 5 p.m.; Gleason at Clarksburg, 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

Milan at Greenfield, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Baseball

Westview at USJ, 2 p.m.

High School Soccer

Westview in Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Westview vs. Rockwood, 1:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

High School Soccer

Westview in Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Clinton vs. Westview, 11:30 a.m.