Right to Know March 26. 2024

Sheriff’s Report Mar. 18-24, 2024

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 3/18/2024 through 3/24/2024:

Kevin Edward Callaway Sr., B/M, 50- hold for other agency.

Allen Bernard McClain, B/M, 54- violation of probation.

Thomas Brice Hunt, W/M, 72- public intoxication, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Allison Brooke Basford, W/F, 28- reckless endangerment, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving under the influence first offense, failure to obey traffic light, failure to exercise due care, speeding.

David Lewis Baskerville, W/M, 22- domestic assault.

Dallas Ray Brogdon, W/M, 38- hold for other agency.

Daryvion Sandrekas Brown, B/M, 31- capias, domestic assault, violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Isaiah Lamell Coleman, B/M, 24- violation of probation.

Clint Porter Doolin, W/M, 39- violation of probation.

Ashilee Tarrah Doss, W/F, 33- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improper display of plates.

Thomas Michael Forrest, W/M, 37- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamines.

Lana Kay Fry, W/F, 48- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamines..

Charles Dewayne Hall, B/M, 55- driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to obey traffic light.

Jeffrey Lance Mealer, W/M, 57- serving time.

Lawrence Shelby Norman Jr., B/M, 43- capias.

Brian Adrian Pearson, B/M, 52- violation of probation.

Angel Alfonso-Lopez Ramirez, U/M, 22- criminal impersonation, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Wesley William Reed, W/M, 25- capias.

Russell Wayne Rich, W/M, 35- violation of probation.

Dean Allen Saulmer, W/M, 39- theft of property, joyriding.

Jarris Maurice Swift, B/M, 47- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Cornelieus Monreze Tuggles, B/M, 47- violation sex offender live work restrictions.

Amer Dannette Williams, W/F, 42- attachment order.

Randal Keith Smith, W/M, 35- aggravated assault, domestic assault, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non violent), evading arrest, leaving scene of accident, reckless driving.

Deddrick Andre Bryson, B/M, 40- capias, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Derrick Darnell Porter, B/M, 56- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, open container law, text messaging while operating a motor vehicle.

Jordan Jamal Taylor, B/M, 31- driving under the influence first offense, failure to provide proof insurance, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to exercise due care.

Shqwan Thomas Adkisson, U/M, 26- domestic assault.

Jennifer Michelle Corbin, W/F, 48- child abuse or neglect (non-violent), possession of a handgun while under the influence, reckless driving, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Tyler Zachary Fuchs, W/M, 27- conspiracy to commit, theft of property, criminal trespass.

Terry Lynn Hollingsworth, U/M, 43- conspiracy to commit, theft of property, criminal trespass.

Bobby Joe Martinez, W/M, 24- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Taquiesha Azavia Terrell, B/F, 35- fugitive from justice.

Isaiah Mekhi Agnew, B/M, 20- simple possession/casual exchange.

Carlos Jartavious Richardson, B/M, 19- Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving under the influence first offense.

Wesley William Reed, W/M, 25- violation of probation.

Stephanie Ann Barkley, W/F, 38- assault.

Steven Michael Books, W/M, 58- serving time.

Autumn Brooke Camp, W/F, 36- weekender.

Lori Lynn Carretero , B/F, 57- weekender.

Mohagany Stronge Jackson, B/F, 30- weekender.

Jose Carmen-Rodriguez Rocha, W/M, 23- weekender.

Jonathan James Rushing, W/M, 39- weekender.

Police Report March 18-24, 2024

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 3/18/2024 through 3/24/2024:

Andre D. Bryson, B/M, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 21, 2024, Campbell Park; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt. Stewart.

Darick Darnell Porter, B/M, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 20, 2024, 18th and Ferrell; Charges: text message while driving (hands free), drug: drug free school zone violation, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, evading arrest, violation open container, driving under influence, manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Jordan J. Taylor, B/M, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 19, 2024, 1909 Campbell; Charges: driving under influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation registration law, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Martina Brook Vittetoe, W/F, 22, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: March 24, 2024, 45/Esquire Lewis; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

General Session Court Report

Steven Jacob Simpson – reckess driving

Natasha Williams – assault

Sherry Bolin – contempt of court

Kenny York – waived to Grand Jury

Christina Figueroa – driving on revoked DL (2nd or subsequent)

Christopher Lewis – DUI; evading arrest; resisting arrest

Dennis Paul Cagle – aggravated sexual battery; statutory rape by authority figure; rape of a child – bound over to Grand Jury

Rekeysha Edwards – driving without DL

Jessica Renee Stegall – DUI

David Dunn – failure to exercise due cause

William Garner 3rd – driving without DL; financial responsibility

Morgana Cunningham – violation of no contact

Bryon M. Cottrell – DUI (2nd)

Jose Rodriguez Rocha – DUI

Jose Rodriguez Rocha – driving without DL; financial responsibility

Stephen Lewis – contempt of court

Leon Holmes – contempt of court

Lori Lynn Carretero – DUI

Jaydon Nelson – theft under $1,000

Jaydon Nelson – aggravated criminal trespass (2 counts)

Melvin Stewart III – unlawful removal/alteration of registration tag; DUI; opposing traffic – waived to Grand Jury

Monquez Williams – contributing to delinquency of a minor

Lawanda Beard – simple possession of Schedule VI; driving on suspended DL

Maria Teresa Hensley – public intoxication; criminal impersonation

James Clifford Williams – evading arrest; assault on first responder; driving on revoked DL with priors

Joshua Mullins – simple possession of meth

Treylen Javon Johnson – light law; resist stop arrest search (no weapon); evading arrest flight vehicle – bound over to Grand Jury

Johnathan Hughes – contempt of court

Jonathan D. Hughes – evading arrest; assault on a first responder

Patrick Hockett – driving on suspended DL

Kenneth Lashun Coleman – DUI

Brewston Cole – simple possession/casual exchange marijuana – bound over to Grand Jury

Deborah Kay Estes – aggravated assault – bound over to Grand Jury

Nicholas Raymer – contempt of court

Sarah Avent – contempt of court

Callie Rogers – domestic assault

Marklee Elijah Autrey – Schedule II drugs cocaine; Schedule VI drugs marijuana

Darius Campbell – violation of order of protection

Darius Campbell – contempt of court

Susan Story – contempt of court

Nadia Badilla – contempt of court

Nadia Badilla – simple possession of meth

Michael Palmer – contempt of court

Jerry Mallard – violation of interlock (2 counts)

Jessica Renee Stegall – DUI

Civil

Resurgent Receivables LLC vs Haylee Martin

Credit Acceptance Corp vs Kurtis Bradley and Taryn Phillips

US Bank National Association vs Nancy White (et AL)

Farmers Home Furniture vs Courtney Thomas

Lone Oak Holdings LLC vs Donna Wilson (et AL)

Willow Management vs Tracy Spagins

Willow Management vs Celisa Blue

Cora Kayley Ann Moise vs Thomas Yelvington

Kristina Marie Tate vs Jeffery Glenn Moore

Christna Ramey vs Gregory Lynell Hill

Stewart Finance Inc vs Megan Carter

Stewart Finance Inc vs David Davis

Stewart Finance Inc vs Jerry Mount

Stewart Finance Inc vs Amber Yarbrough

Stewart Finance Inc vs Justin Champion

Stewart Finance Inc vs Brittany Cain

Stewart Finance Inc vs Cameron Johnson

Leaders Credit Union vs Jasmine Doggett

Centennial Bank vs any and all occupants

1st Franklin Financial vs Kiarra Mason

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Travis Johnson

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kaley Taylor

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Sherry Donald

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Misty Todd

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Gilbert Atkins

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Tyler Watkins

Leaders Credit Union vs Jerry Gibson

LVNV funding LLC vs Imogean Cato

Credit Acceptance Corp vs Victoria Weeks

Janice Reed vs Ameila Pewitte (et AL)

Leaders Credit Union vs Danielle Pettigrew

Twini City Rentals LLC vs Jason Cowden

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Marquesa Shuntel Meadows

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Lateshia Perry

Capital One NA vs Manny Perez

Jefferson Capital Systems vs Aletha Morrisw

HPQ Properties vs Delfino Silva and Lindsay Silva

OneMain Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Roshawn Mays

Michael Jason McCaslin vs Tamara Young

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs Tina Lee

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs Tommie Lee

First Metropolitan Financial Service Inc vs Anthony Brown

Cavalary SPV I LLC assignee of Synchony Bank/Lowe’s vs Josh Johnson

OneMain Financial Group LLC vs James Loeffel

First Metropolitan Financial Services Inc vs Alicia Taylor

James and Jill Vantrease vs Jerry Holt, Quality Outdoor Products of West Tennessee LLC

Barney Walters vs Angella Guyton

Janet Bailey vs Jackie Riggs and all occupants

Allison Quinteros vs Aleta Reynolds

Nathanial Tuggle vs Rodzavis Turner

HPQ Properties vs Joe Hicks (et AL)

1st Franklin Financial Corp as assignee of Southland Powersports-Lexington

First Franklin Financial Corp vs Jared Joslin

Stewart Finance Inc vs Alicia Mallard

Harpeth Financial Service LLC dba Advance Financial vs Lola Cross

Divorces

Megan Irene Thompson vs Tyler Evan Thompson

Anthony G. Johnson vs Deleisa L. Johnson

Tyler Birch vs Lynette Renee Birch

Amye C. Sawyer vs Michael George

Michael Ort vs Deborah Ort

Real Estate Transfers

Wesley Inman and wife, Leah Inman to Swagg Farms, LLC – Trenton – $922,500

The Lord’s House – Milton Poole, Trustee to Travis J. Hamilton – Rutherford – $39,050

Steadfast Home Buyers to Cynthia Stookey – Humboldt – $189,000

Ashley Culpepper and Lyle Swingler, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Ashley Culpepper to Roxann Hunter – Humboldt – $152,500

John Wade Tucker, Jr. and William H. Harrison to Teel Real Estate Partnership – Milan – $800,000

Joshua Webb and wife, Sara Webb to Kayla Beth Whitnell and husband, Micah Whitnell – Medina – $354,900

Cynthia Carol Cooper and husband, James Clarence Cooper, Jr. to Doug Swaggerty and wife, Helen Swaggerty – Trenton – $600,000

Curtis F. Inman, Jr. to Doug Swaggerty and wife, Helen Swaggerty – Trenton – $350,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Dallas Brooks and wife, Whitney Brooks – Medina – $359,900

Keith Langston and wife, Kim Langston, a/k/a Kimmery Langston, to Alex Qualls and wife, Lynsey Qualls – Rutherford – $42,500

Cameron Sollis to Joshua A. Darling – Bradford – $115,000

John Russell Cavaness to Josh McDivitt and wife, Britni McDivitt – Trenton – $120,000

Velmer Brewer, Curtis Todd Tilghman and Carl R. Tilghman to Blake Spellings and Carthel Jack Finch – Kenton – $287,000

James Gregory Maitland and Gina Abbott to Anissa Webb – Trenton – $200,000

Linda Kay Newman, f/k/a Linda Kay Burton, to Kevin Clark – Medina – $250,000

F & J Properties, LLC to Matthew Tunstall and wife, Katelon Tunstall – Medina – $489,600

Tony A. Barger and Sherry Powers to Robert L. Colvin – Milan – $319,900

Roger Smith and wife, Traci Smith to Karl Malm – Milan – $110,000

Britni A. Pack, n/k/a Britni McDivitt, to Tyler A. Tate and wife, Lauren E. Tate – Rutherford – $320,000

Josie Gray to Morningstar Land, LLC – Humboldt – $23,000

Linda Wright to Virginia Anders – Milan – $22,000

Tracy Vinson, Terrence Vinson, Gregory Vinson, Timothy Vinson, Eric Adams, Todd Adams, Jonathan Adams, Chiani Adams, Charulz Hamilton, Jermaine Adams and Bonnie Adams to Williams Family Farms and Properties, LLC – Trenton – $305,000