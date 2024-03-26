Right to Know March 26. 2024
Sheriff’s Report Mar. 18-24, 2024
Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 3/18/2024 through 3/24/2024:
Kevin Edward Callaway Sr., B/M, 50- hold for other agency.
Allen Bernard McClain, B/M, 54- violation of probation.
Thomas Brice Hunt, W/M, 72- public intoxication, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Allison Brooke Basford, W/F, 28- reckless endangerment, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving under the influence first offense, failure to obey traffic light, failure to exercise due care, speeding.
David Lewis Baskerville, W/M, 22- domestic assault.
Dallas Ray Brogdon, W/M, 38- hold for other agency.
Daryvion Sandrekas Brown, B/M, 31- capias, domestic assault, violation of order of protection/restraining order.
Isaiah Lamell Coleman, B/M, 24- violation of probation.
Clint Porter Doolin, W/M, 39- violation of probation.
Ashilee Tarrah Doss, W/F, 33- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improper display of plates.
Thomas Michael Forrest, W/M, 37- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamines.
Lana Kay Fry, W/F, 48- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamines..
Charles Dewayne Hall, B/M, 55- driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to obey traffic light.
Jeffrey Lance Mealer, W/M, 57- serving time.
Lawrence Shelby Norman Jr., B/M, 43- capias.
Brian Adrian Pearson, B/M, 52- violation of probation.
Angel Alfonso-Lopez Ramirez, U/M, 22- criminal impersonation, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Wesley William Reed, W/M, 25- capias.
Russell Wayne Rich, W/M, 35- violation of probation.
Dean Allen Saulmer, W/M, 39- theft of property, joyriding.
Jarris Maurice Swift, B/M, 47- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Cornelieus Monreze Tuggles, B/M, 47- violation sex offender live work restrictions.
Amer Dannette Williams, W/F, 42- attachment order.
Randal Keith Smith, W/M, 35- aggravated assault, domestic assault, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non violent), evading arrest, leaving scene of accident, reckless driving.
Deddrick Andre Bryson, B/M, 40- capias, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Derrick Darnell Porter, B/M, 56- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, open container law, text messaging while operating a motor vehicle.
Jordan Jamal Taylor, B/M, 31- driving under the influence first offense, failure to provide proof insurance, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to exercise due care.
Shqwan Thomas Adkisson, U/M, 26- domestic assault.
Jennifer Michelle Corbin, W/F, 48- child abuse or neglect (non-violent), possession of a handgun while under the influence, reckless driving, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.
Tyler Zachary Fuchs, W/M, 27- conspiracy to commit, theft of property, criminal trespass.
Terry Lynn Hollingsworth, U/M, 43- conspiracy to commit, theft of property, criminal trespass.
Bobby Joe Martinez, W/M, 24- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.
Taquiesha Azavia Terrell, B/F, 35- fugitive from justice.
Isaiah Mekhi Agnew, B/M, 20- simple possession/casual exchange.
Carlos Jartavious Richardson, B/M, 19- Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving under the influence first offense.
Wesley William Reed, W/M, 25- violation of probation.
Stephanie Ann Barkley, W/F, 38- assault.
Steven Michael Books, W/M, 58- serving time.
Autumn Brooke Camp, W/F, 36- weekender.
Lori Lynn Carretero , B/F, 57- weekender.
Mohagany Stronge Jackson, B/F, 30- weekender.
Jose Carmen-Rodriguez Rocha, W/M, 23- weekender.
Jonathan James Rushing, W/M, 39- weekender.
Police Report March 18-24, 2024
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 3/18/2024 through 3/24/2024:
Andre D. Bryson, B/M, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 21, 2024, Campbell Park; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt. Stewart.
Darick Darnell Porter, B/M, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 20, 2024, 18th and Ferrell; Charges: text message while driving (hands free), drug: drug free school zone violation, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, evading arrest, violation open container, driving under influence, manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.
Jordan J. Taylor, B/M, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 19, 2024, 1909 Campbell; Charges: driving under influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation registration law, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.
Martina Brook Vittetoe, W/F, 22, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: March 24, 2024, 45/Esquire Lewis; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.
General Session Court Report
Steven Jacob Simpson – reckess driving
Natasha Williams – assault
Sherry Bolin – contempt of court
Kenny York – waived to Grand Jury
Christina Figueroa – driving on revoked DL (2nd or subsequent)
Christopher Lewis – DUI; evading arrest; resisting arrest
Dennis Paul Cagle – aggravated sexual battery; statutory rape by authority figure; rape of a child – bound over to Grand Jury
Rekeysha Edwards – driving without DL
Jessica Renee Stegall – DUI
David Dunn – failure to exercise due cause
William Garner 3rd – driving without DL; financial responsibility
Morgana Cunningham – violation of no contact
Bryon M. Cottrell – DUI (2nd)
Jose Rodriguez Rocha – DUI
Jose Rodriguez Rocha – driving without DL; financial responsibility
Stephen Lewis – contempt of court
Leon Holmes – contempt of court
Lori Lynn Carretero – DUI
Jaydon Nelson – theft under $1,000
Jaydon Nelson – aggravated criminal trespass (2 counts)
Melvin Stewart III – unlawful removal/alteration of registration tag; DUI; opposing traffic – waived to Grand Jury
Monquez Williams – contributing to delinquency of a minor
Lawanda Beard – simple possession of Schedule VI; driving on suspended DL
Maria Teresa Hensley – public intoxication; criminal impersonation
James Clifford Williams – evading arrest; assault on first responder; driving on revoked DL with priors
Joshua Mullins – simple possession of meth
Treylen Javon Johnson – light law; resist stop arrest search (no weapon); evading arrest flight vehicle – bound over to Grand Jury
Johnathan Hughes – contempt of court
Jonathan D. Hughes – evading arrest; assault on a first responder
Patrick Hockett – driving on suspended DL
Kenneth Lashun Coleman – DUI
Brewston Cole – simple possession/casual exchange marijuana – bound over to Grand Jury
Deborah Kay Estes – aggravated assault – bound over to Grand Jury
Nicholas Raymer – contempt of court
Sarah Avent – contempt of court
Callie Rogers – domestic assault
Marklee Elijah Autrey – Schedule II drugs cocaine; Schedule VI drugs marijuana
Darius Campbell – violation of order of protection
Darius Campbell – contempt of court
Susan Story – contempt of court
Nadia Badilla – contempt of court
Nadia Badilla – simple possession of meth
Michael Palmer – contempt of court
Jerry Mallard – violation of interlock (2 counts)
Jessica Renee Stegall – DUI
Civil
Resurgent Receivables LLC vs Haylee Martin
Credit Acceptance Corp vs Kurtis Bradley and Taryn Phillips
US Bank National Association vs Nancy White (et AL)
Farmers Home Furniture vs Courtney Thomas
Lone Oak Holdings LLC vs Donna Wilson (et AL)
Willow Management vs Tracy Spagins
Willow Management vs Celisa Blue
Cora Kayley Ann Moise vs Thomas Yelvington
Kristina Marie Tate vs Jeffery Glenn Moore
Christna Ramey vs Gregory Lynell Hill
Stewart Finance Inc vs Megan Carter
Stewart Finance Inc vs David Davis
Stewart Finance Inc vs Jerry Mount
Stewart Finance Inc vs Amber Yarbrough
Stewart Finance Inc vs Justin Champion
Stewart Finance Inc vs Brittany Cain
Stewart Finance Inc vs Cameron Johnson
Leaders Credit Union vs Jasmine Doggett
Centennial Bank vs any and all occupants
1st Franklin Financial vs Kiarra Mason
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Travis Johnson
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kaley Taylor
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Sherry Donald
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Misty Todd
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Gilbert Atkins
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Tyler Watkins
Leaders Credit Union vs Jerry Gibson
LVNV funding LLC vs Imogean Cato
Credit Acceptance Corp vs Victoria Weeks
Janice Reed vs Ameila Pewitte (et AL)
Leaders Credit Union vs Danielle Pettigrew
Twini City Rentals LLC vs Jason Cowden
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Marquesa Shuntel Meadows
Humboldt Housing Authority vs Lateshia Perry
Capital One NA vs Manny Perez
Jefferson Capital Systems vs Aletha Morrisw
HPQ Properties vs Delfino Silva and Lindsay Silva
OneMain Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Roshawn Mays
Michael Jason McCaslin vs Tamara Young
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs Tina Lee
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs Tommie Lee
First Metropolitan Financial Service Inc vs Anthony Brown
Cavalary SPV I LLC assignee of Synchony Bank/Lowe’s vs Josh Johnson
OneMain Financial Group LLC vs James Loeffel
First Metropolitan Financial Services Inc vs Alicia Taylor
James and Jill Vantrease vs Jerry Holt, Quality Outdoor Products of West Tennessee LLC
Barney Walters vs Angella Guyton
Janet Bailey vs Jackie Riggs and all occupants
Allison Quinteros vs Aleta Reynolds
Nathanial Tuggle vs Rodzavis Turner
HPQ Properties vs Joe Hicks (et AL)
1st Franklin Financial Corp as assignee of Southland Powersports-Lexington
First Franklin Financial Corp vs Jared Joslin
Stewart Finance Inc vs Alicia Mallard
Harpeth Financial Service LLC dba Advance Financial vs Lola Cross
Divorces
Megan Irene Thompson vs Tyler Evan Thompson
Anthony G. Johnson vs Deleisa L. Johnson
Tyler Birch vs Lynette Renee Birch
Amye C. Sawyer vs Michael George
Michael Ort vs Deborah Ort
Real Estate Transfers
Wesley Inman and wife, Leah Inman to Swagg Farms, LLC – Trenton – $922,500
The Lord’s House – Milton Poole, Trustee to Travis J. Hamilton – Rutherford – $39,050
Steadfast Home Buyers to Cynthia Stookey – Humboldt – $189,000
Ashley Culpepper and Lyle Swingler, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Ashley Culpepper to Roxann Hunter – Humboldt – $152,500
John Wade Tucker, Jr. and William H. Harrison to Teel Real Estate Partnership – Milan – $800,000
Joshua Webb and wife, Sara Webb to Kayla Beth Whitnell and husband, Micah Whitnell – Medina – $354,900
Cynthia Carol Cooper and husband, James Clarence Cooper, Jr. to Doug Swaggerty and wife, Helen Swaggerty – Trenton – $600,000
Curtis F. Inman, Jr. to Doug Swaggerty and wife, Helen Swaggerty – Trenton – $350,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Dallas Brooks and wife, Whitney Brooks – Medina – $359,900
Keith Langston and wife, Kim Langston, a/k/a Kimmery Langston, to Alex Qualls and wife, Lynsey Qualls – Rutherford – $42,500
Cameron Sollis to Joshua A. Darling – Bradford – $115,000
John Russell Cavaness to Josh McDivitt and wife, Britni McDivitt – Trenton – $120,000
Velmer Brewer, Curtis Todd Tilghman and Carl R. Tilghman to Blake Spellings and Carthel Jack Finch – Kenton – $287,000
James Gregory Maitland and Gina Abbott to Anissa Webb – Trenton – $200,000
Linda Kay Newman, f/k/a Linda Kay Burton, to Kevin Clark – Medina – $250,000
F & J Properties, LLC to Matthew Tunstall and wife, Katelon Tunstall – Medina – $489,600
Tony A. Barger and Sherry Powers to Robert L. Colvin – Milan – $319,900
Roger Smith and wife, Traci Smith to Karl Malm – Milan – $110,000
Britni A. Pack, n/k/a Britni McDivitt, to Tyler A. Tate and wife, Lauren E. Tate – Rutherford – $320,000
Josie Gray to Morningstar Land, LLC – Humboldt – $23,000
Linda Wright to Virginia Anders – Milan – $22,000
Tracy Vinson, Terrence Vinson, Gregory Vinson, Timothy Vinson, Eric Adams, Todd Adams, Jonathan Adams, Chiani Adams, Charulz Hamilton, Jermaine Adams and Bonnie Adams to Williams Family Farms and Properties, LLC – Trenton – $305,000