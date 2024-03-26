Arthur and Nellie Sue Tate

Mr. Arthur Lee Tate was born June 7, 1937 in Madison County, Tenn. to the late Orain Thomas Tate and Ida Rosetta (Hudson) Tate. He was a truck driver, having been employed with McLean Trucking Co. for 31 years. Mr. Tate was a member of Humboldt Masonic Lodge and Humboldt Lions Club. He, along with his wife, were faithful members of Calvary Baptist Church in Humboldt.

Mrs. Nellie Sue (Thurbush) Tate was born August 12, 1938 in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late James Robert Thurbush and Lena Evelyn (Climer) Thurbush. Mrs. Tate was retired from Coca-Cola after 28 years.

Mr. and Mrs. Tate both passed away March 13, 2024.

The Tates were preceded in death by their parents; children, Vickey Tate and Donna Lunsford; Mr. Tate’s siblings, Ralph Tate and Thomas Tate; and Mrs. Tate’s siblings, Buddy Thurbush, Harold Thurbush and Marie Thurbush.

They are survived by their son, Michael Tate; grandchildren, Kayla Lunsford and Jason Stewart; great-grandchildren, Zakkery Lee Stewart and Christian Lee Valenzuela; Mr. Tate’s siblings, Cynthia Tate Smith and husband Travis, and Peggy Tate Rowlett Carver; Mrs. Tate’s siblings, Bobby, Junior and Jerry Thurbush.

Memorial services for Mr. and Mrs. Tate were held at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024 in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home.