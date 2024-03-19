Right to Know March 19, 2024
Sheriff’s Report Mar. 11-17, 2024
Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 3/11/2024 through 3/17/2024:
Charlie Cobb Griffin, W/M, 44- domestic assault, interfere with emergency calls (911 calls).
Darius Lawrence Riding, B/M, 35- serving time.
Carlita Marie Cole, B/F, 39- aggravated assault.
X’Zavier Ja’Qwon Johnson, B/M, 22- domestic assault, aggravated burglary, vandalism.
Jenaya Maria Jones, B/F, 19- assault.
Maria Annette Jordan, B/F, 42- disorderly conduct.
J’Mariya Nata’ Jordan, B/F, 18- assault.
Carson Nicole Sload, W/F, 25- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest.
Jeremy Monroe Allen, W/M, 49- violation of probation.
Lawanda Elizabeth Beard, B/F, 31- capias.
Dorothea Therese Beasley, B/F, 35- capias.
Toney Allen Coopre, W/M, 66- violation of probation.
Skyy Ceivion Dickey, B/F, 22- aggravated assault.
Terry Harold Drake, W/M, 56- capias.
James Walter Duncan Jr., B/M, 47- capias.
Chester Dewayne George , W/F, 32- theft of property.
Susan Elizabeth Johnson, W/F, 49- theft of property.
Jeremiah Eugene Moore, W/M, 46- violation of probation.
Roche O’Brian Perry, B/M, 41- rape, violation of probation.
Nicholas Aaron Raymer, W/M, 40- violation of probation.
Jonathan James Rushing, W/M, 39- weekender.
Carson Nicole Sloan, W/F, 25- aggravated criminal trespass, vandalism, aggravated criminal littering, possession of weapon where prohibited, Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities .
Aaron Lamont Walker, B/M, 40- driving on revoked/suspended license.
James Terry Wilson, W/M, 41- violation of probation, attachment order.
Camaryon Devontan Jones, B/M, 22- Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Brent Herron Davis, W/M, 56- violation of order of protection/restraining order.
Brittany Nicole Dunn, W/F, 31- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Levarius De’Jon Gray, B/M, 23- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance .
Simeon Ramos Henriquez, U/M, 42- failure to provide proof of insurance, driving without license.
Barbara Kay Horner, W/F, 67- disorderly conduct, leaving scene of accident
Terraca Keyonia Johnson, B/F, 38- domestic assault.
Joshua Robert Mack, B/M, 24- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, possession of controlled substance analog, open container law, speeding.
Aaron Lemont Walker, B/M, 40- domestic assault.
Tenisha Nicole Walker, B/F, 36- domestic assault.
Raymond Lee Borntrager, W/M, 50- aggravated assault.
Joseph Michael Long, W/M, 38- criminal simulation.
Robert Christopher Peat, B/M, 37- hold for other agency.
Sabina Anna Williamson, W/F, 63- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.
James Walter Duncan Jr., B/M, 47- driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.
Sherman Matthew Lutter, B/M, 29- violation of probation.
Kenneth Vernon Mays Jr., B/M, 25- tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, seatbelt law, refuse to sign agreement to appear.
Jekeia Desario Taylor, B/F, 27- aggravated assault.
David Alan Forsythe, W/M, 60- weekender.
Christopher Rilley Trigg, W/M, 69- weekender.
Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 55- weekender.
Police Report Mar. 11-17, 2024
Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 3/11/2024 through 3/17/2024:
Brent Herron Davis, W/M, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 16, 2024, 903 18th Ave.; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.
Brittany Nicole Dunn, W/F, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 14, 2024, 907 Valley Hill Place; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/deliver/sell/methamphetamine. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Levarius Dejon Gray, B/M, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 11, 2024, Mary Ann Carter Park; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.
Simeon Ramos Henriquez, W/M, 42, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: March 15, 2024, Central Ave. & Mitchell Street; Charges: no driver’s license, financial responsibility law, disobeying traffic signals. Arresting officer: Ptl. Griffin.
Barbara K. Horner, W/F, 67, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 12, 2024, Walmart; Charges: leaving scene of accident, disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Sgt. Stewart.
Terraca Keyonia Johnson, B/F, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 16, 2024, 706 Mclin; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Reed.
Joshua R. Mack, B/M, 32, of Friendship; Arrest date and location: March 13, 2024, Deerfield Inn; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, speeding, violation open container, manufacture/deliver/sell/possess controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.
Christopher Neal Puryear, B/M, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 17, 2024, 1224 W. Maple; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Walker.
Jared W. Strickland, W/M, 39, of Hollow; Arrest date and location: March 15, 2024, Autozone; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Reed.
Aaron Lamont Walker, B/M, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 16, 2024, 1114 N. 5th Ave.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.
Tenisha Nicole Walker, B/F, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 16, 2024, 1114 N. 5th Ave.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowen.
General Sessions Court Report
Information listed for the General Sessions Court Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
Heidi Christine Horn – DUI (2nd offense)
Zackevious Payne – simple possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, falsification of drug test
Franklin Coleman – driving without a license
Dustin Davis – vandalism
James Lenwood Odum, Jr. – theft under $1,000
Craig Dewayne Cash – driving without a license
Cody Cruse – possession of drug paraphernalia
Payton Tyler Cole – reckless driving
Christopher Gammons – possession of drug paraphernalia
William Hunter Stockton – domestic assault
Jervel Elietana Murillo Lopez – criminal impersonation
Tyler Halliburton – bound over to Grand Jury
Jamie Townsend – DUI (1st Offense)
Cre Dunavant – DUI (2nd offense)
Tyler Chase Armstrong – bound over to Grand Jury
Te’Andre McKinney – driving without a license
Brandon Kirby – simple possession of Schedule II (meth), evading
Mohagany S. Jackson – DUI (1st offense), simple possession
Derek Newman – registration expired, financial responsibility law
Oscar Aparizio Castro – driving without a license
Christopher Kaack – driving without a license, expired registration
Malachi Johnson – domestic assault, vandalism under $1,000
Steven Brooks – simple possession of Schedule II (meth), simple possession of Schedule VI
Thomas Karnes – simple possession of Schedule II (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia
Deonte Snow – vandalism
Jeremy Vinyard – driving without a license
William J. Cole – bound over to Grand Jury
Billie J. Thompson – bound over to Grand Jury
Christopher Trigg – DUI (1st offense)
Richard L. Goodman – driving without a license, unlawful use of drivers license, seatbelt violation (18 or older)
John D. Burns – aggravated criminal trespass
Brittany Lott – driving without a license
Devonte Harris – unlawful possession of a weapon
Timothy Derrell Sinclair, Jr. – bound over to Grand Jury
Joseph J. Lee – Theft up to $1,000
Demonze Dowell – assault (physical contact)
Cortavious Patterson – simple possession of Schedule VI, theft under $1,000
Kenneth Woods – vandalism under $1,000
Timothy D. Finch – driving without a license
Timothy Paul Pitts – driving on suspended license
Timothy Paul Pitts – financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia
Hayden Sanford – reckless driving
Joel Isaac Morin – bound over to Grand Jury
Douglas T. Denton – bound over to Grand Jury
James Richard Holden – bound over to Grand Jury
James Richard Holden – bound over to Grand Jury
Jared McCord – bound over to Grand Jury
David Allen Bonnell – bound over to Grand Jury
Janet Hardin – driving without a license
Mister Burnett – vandalism under $1,000
Bernard G. Johnson – bound over to Grand Jury
Real Estate Transfer
Cary D. Bedford and wife, Carol Michelle Bedford to Bernardo Ibarra and wife, Danielle R. Ibarra – Milan – $186,500
Marcus Champion to Mike Uselton and Lee Cook – Humboldt – $2,000
Allen Hamilton, Sr. to Dawn Webb – Trenton – $9,000
Mary Wilodene Burke, a/k/a Mary Wylodene Spain Burke and Allison Cantrell Bell, a/k/a Alison Lee Cantrell Bell to Linda Wayland and Sherry Crooks – Milan – $150,000
Blake Spellings, Carthel Jack Finch and Kris Bradford to Frank Leon Smith and wife, Linda Pearl Smith – Trenton – $213,650
Beacon Investment Group, LLC to Edwin Hunt – Milan – $199,900
Tyrone Cole to Juan Pablo Hernandez and wife, Maria Hernandez – Humboldt – $3,000
Ernest Morris and wife, Joy Morris and Scott Morris to Mary Varner – Milan – $68,000
Christine Youmans and Jeff Lowe to Golden Futures, LLC – Medina – $54,250
Milan Environmental Farms to Logan Schultz and wife, Kathryn Schultz – Humboldt – $127,500
Rosemary William to Cameron Pankey and wife, Charity Pankey – Medina – $18,000
Jeffrey Cagle and Dennis Cagle to Fincher Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $35,000
Maxine Shivers, Donnie Harvell, Irma Sims, Mattie Fields, Armarie Bates, Randall Harris, Jamel Harvell, Kamil Harvell and Shannan Harvell to Travis T. Westcott and wife, Katie Westcott – Trenton – $210,000
Marriage Licenses
Jeffrey Lynn Crawley, Sr. of Trenton and Jolene Nicole Kimble of Trenton
Michelle Annette Nash Steen of Humboldt and Leslie Gayle Gibbons of Humboldt
Katherine Brooke Taylor of Humboldt and Joseph Booker Farley of Humboldt
Cody Ted Novem of Bradford and Brittany Leann Webb of Bradford
Kenneth Lynn Hansen of Milan and Cynthia Ann Chandler-Snell of Milan
Bradley Scott Thomas of Union City and Katherine Louise Curry of Trenton
Sergio Montero Sanchez of Jackson and Blanca Martinez Rodriguez of Jackson
Divorces
Tracy Lynn Sutcliffe vs. Joshua Jacob Sutcliffe
Cristonia Vestal vs. Colton Vestal
Vincent Wade McGraw vs. Kristina Louise McGraw
Corye Thomas vs. Whitney Thomas
Jennifer Jones Moore vs. Terry Moore