Right to Know March 19, 2024

Sheriff’s Report Mar. 11-17, 2024

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 3/11/2024 through 3/17/2024:

Charlie Cobb Griffin, W/M, 44- domestic assault, interfere with emergency calls (911 calls).

Darius Lawrence Riding, B/M, 35- serving time.

Carlita Marie Cole, B/F, 39- aggravated assault.

X’Zavier Ja’Qwon Johnson, B/M, 22- domestic assault, aggravated burglary, vandalism.

Jenaya Maria Jones, B/F, 19- assault.

Maria Annette Jordan, B/F, 42- disorderly conduct.

J’Mariya Nata’ Jordan, B/F, 18- assault.

Carson Nicole Sload, W/F, 25- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest.

Jeremy Monroe Allen, W/M, 49- violation of probation.

Lawanda Elizabeth Beard, B/F, 31- capias.

Dorothea Therese Beasley, B/F, 35- capias.

Toney Allen Coopre, W/M, 66- violation of probation.

Skyy Ceivion Dickey, B/F, 22- aggravated assault.

Terry Harold Drake, W/M, 56- capias.

James Walter Duncan Jr., B/M, 47- capias.

Chester Dewayne George , W/F, 32- theft of property.

Susan Elizabeth Johnson, W/F, 49- theft of property.

Jeremiah Eugene Moore, W/M, 46- violation of probation.

Roche O’Brian Perry, B/M, 41- rape, violation of probation.

Nicholas Aaron Raymer, W/M, 40- violation of probation.

Jonathan James Rushing, W/M, 39- weekender.

Carson Nicole Sloan, W/F, 25- aggravated criminal trespass, vandalism, aggravated criminal littering, possession of weapon where prohibited, Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities .

Aaron Lamont Walker, B/M, 40- driving on revoked/suspended license.

James Terry Wilson, W/M, 41- violation of probation, attachment order.

Camaryon Devontan Jones, B/M, 22- Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Brent Herron Davis, W/M, 56- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Brittany Nicole Dunn, W/F, 31- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Levarius De’Jon Gray, B/M, 23- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance .

Simeon Ramos Henriquez, U/M, 42- failure to provide proof of insurance, driving without license.

Barbara Kay Horner, W/F, 67- disorderly conduct, leaving scene of accident

Terraca Keyonia Johnson, B/F, 38- domestic assault.

Joshua Robert Mack, B/M, 24- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, possession of controlled substance analog, open container law, speeding.

Aaron Lemont Walker, B/M, 40- domestic assault.

Tenisha Nicole Walker, B/F, 36- domestic assault.

Raymond Lee Borntrager, W/M, 50- aggravated assault.

Joseph Michael Long, W/M, 38- criminal simulation.

Robert Christopher Peat, B/M, 37- hold for other agency.

Sabina Anna Williamson, W/F, 63- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

James Walter Duncan Jr., B/M, 47- driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Sherman Matthew Lutter, B/M, 29- violation of probation.

Kenneth Vernon Mays Jr., B/M, 25- tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, seatbelt law, refuse to sign agreement to appear.

Jekeia Desario Taylor, B/F, 27- aggravated assault.

David Alan Forsythe, W/M, 60- weekender.

Christopher Rilley Trigg, W/M, 69- weekender.

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 55- weekender.

Police Report Mar. 11-17, 2024

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 3/11/2024 through 3/17/2024:

Brent Herron Davis, W/M, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 16, 2024, 903 18th Ave.; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Brittany Nicole Dunn, W/F, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 14, 2024, 907 Valley Hill Place; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/deliver/sell/methamphetamine. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Levarius Dejon Gray, B/M, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 11, 2024, Mary Ann Carter Park; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Simeon Ramos Henriquez, W/M, 42, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: March 15, 2024, Central Ave. & Mitchell Street; Charges: no driver’s license, financial responsibility law, disobeying traffic signals. Arresting officer: Ptl. Griffin.

Barbara K. Horner, W/F, 67, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 12, 2024, Walmart; Charges: leaving scene of accident, disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Sgt. Stewart.

Terraca Keyonia Johnson, B/F, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 16, 2024, 706 Mclin; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Reed.

Joshua R. Mack, B/M, 32, of Friendship; Arrest date and location: March 13, 2024, Deerfield Inn; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, speeding, violation open container, manufacture/deliver/sell/possess controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Christopher Neal Puryear, B/M, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 17, 2024, 1224 W. Maple; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Walker.

Jared W. Strickland, W/M, 39, of Hollow; Arrest date and location: March 15, 2024, Autozone; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Reed.

Aaron Lamont Walker, B/M, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 16, 2024, 1114 N. 5th Ave.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Tenisha Nicole Walker, B/F, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 16, 2024, 1114 N. 5th Ave.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowen.

General Sessions Court Report

Information listed for the General Sessions Court Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

Heidi Christine Horn – DUI (2nd offense)

Zackevious Payne – simple possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, falsification of drug test

Franklin Coleman – driving without a license

Dustin Davis – vandalism

James Lenwood Odum, Jr. – theft under $1,000

Craig Dewayne Cash – driving without a license

Cody Cruse – possession of drug paraphernalia

Payton Tyler Cole – reckless driving

Christopher Gammons – possession of drug paraphernalia

William Hunter Stockton – domestic assault

Jervel Elietana Murillo Lopez – criminal impersonation

Tyler Halliburton – bound over to Grand Jury

Jamie Townsend – DUI (1st Offense)

Cre Dunavant – DUI (2nd offense)

Tyler Chase Armstrong – bound over to Grand Jury

Te’Andre McKinney – driving without a license

Brandon Kirby – simple possession of Schedule II (meth), evading

Mohagany S. Jackson – DUI (1st offense), simple possession

Derek Newman – registration expired, financial responsibility law

Oscar Aparizio Castro – driving without a license

Christopher Kaack – driving without a license, expired registration

Malachi Johnson – domestic assault, vandalism under $1,000

Steven Brooks – simple possession of Schedule II (meth), simple possession of Schedule VI

Thomas Karnes – simple possession of Schedule II (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia

Deonte Snow – vandalism

Jeremy Vinyard – driving without a license

William J. Cole – bound over to Grand Jury

Billie J. Thompson – bound over to Grand Jury

Billie J. Thompson – bound over to Grand Jury

Christopher Trigg – DUI (1st offense)

Richard L. Goodman – driving without a license, unlawful use of drivers license, seatbelt violation (18 or older)

John D. Burns – aggravated criminal trespass

Brittany Lott – driving without a license

Devonte Harris – unlawful possession of a weapon

Timothy Derrell Sinclair, Jr. – bound over to Grand Jury

Joseph J. Lee – Theft up to $1,000

Demonze Dowell – assault (physical contact)

Cortavious Patterson – simple possession of Schedule VI, theft under $1,000

Kenneth Woods – vandalism under $1,000

Timothy D. Finch – driving without a license

Timothy Paul Pitts – driving on suspended license

Timothy Paul Pitts – financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia

Hayden Sanford – reckless driving

Joel Isaac Morin – bound over to Grand Jury

Douglas T. Denton – bound over to Grand Jury

James Richard Holden – bound over to Grand Jury

James Richard Holden – bound over to Grand Jury

Jared McCord – bound over to Grand Jury

David Allen Bonnell – bound over to Grand Jury

Janet Hardin – driving without a license

Mister Burnett – vandalism under $1,000

Janet Hardin – driving without a license

Bernard G. Johnson – bound over to Grand Jury

Real Estate Transfer

Cary D. Bedford and wife, Carol Michelle Bedford to Bernardo Ibarra and wife, Danielle R. Ibarra – Milan – $186,500

Marcus Champion to Mike Uselton and Lee Cook – Humboldt – $2,000

Allen Hamilton, Sr. to Dawn Webb – Trenton – $9,000

Mary Wilodene Burke, a/k/a Mary Wylodene Spain Burke and Allison Cantrell Bell, a/k/a Alison Lee Cantrell Bell to Linda Wayland and Sherry Crooks – Milan – $150,000

Blake Spellings, Carthel Jack Finch and Kris Bradford to Frank Leon Smith and wife, Linda Pearl Smith – Trenton – $213,650

Beacon Investment Group, LLC to Edwin Hunt – Milan – $199,900

Tyrone Cole to Juan Pablo Hernandez and wife, Maria Hernandez – Humboldt – $3,000

Ernest Morris and wife, Joy Morris and Scott Morris to Mary Varner – Milan – $68,000

Christine Youmans and Jeff Lowe to Golden Futures, LLC – Medina – $54,250

Milan Environmental Farms to Logan Schultz and wife, Kathryn Schultz – Humboldt – $127,500

Rosemary William to Cameron Pankey and wife, Charity Pankey – Medina – $18,000

Jeffrey Cagle and Dennis Cagle to Fincher Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $35,000

Maxine Shivers, Donnie Harvell, Irma Sims, Mattie Fields, Armarie Bates, Randall Harris, Jamel Harvell, Kamil Harvell and Shannan Harvell to Travis T. Westcott and wife, Katie Westcott – Trenton – $210,000

Marriage Licenses

Jeffrey Lynn Crawley, Sr. of Trenton and Jolene Nicole Kimble of Trenton

Michelle Annette Nash Steen of Humboldt and Leslie Gayle Gibbons of Humboldt

Katherine Brooke Taylor of Humboldt and Joseph Booker Farley of Humboldt

Cody Ted Novem of Bradford and Brittany Leann Webb of Bradford

Kenneth Lynn Hansen of Milan and Cynthia Ann Chandler-Snell of Milan

Bradley Scott Thomas of Union City and Katherine Louise Curry of Trenton

Sergio Montero Sanchez of Jackson and Blanca Martinez Rodriguez of Jackson

Divorces

Tracy Lynn Sutcliffe vs. Joshua Jacob Sutcliffe

Cristonia Vestal vs. Colton Vestal

Vincent Wade McGraw vs. Kristina Louise McGraw

Corye Thomas vs. Whitney Thomas

Jennifer Jones Moore vs. Terry Moore