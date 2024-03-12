Robert M. Thompson

Mr. Robert Marion Thompson, 85, passed from on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Oak Grove Methodist Church. Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Mr. Thompson was born on November 25, 1938 in Dyer, Tenn. to Henry Flowers Thompson and Elizabeth Bledsoe Thompson. The Thompson family made their home in the Fruitland community.

Mr. Thompson was married to the love of his life, Rebecca Parker Thompson, for 60 years. They made their home in the Edison community. Their sons are Robert Reginald Thompson (wife Lisa) of Nashville and Andrew Joseph Thompson (wife Angie) of Burns.

His grandchildren, of whom he was so proud, are Andrew Harris Thompson and Anna Elizabeth Thompson of Burns. Also surviving Mr. Thompson is his brother, Joe Thompson of Trenton, Tenn.; five sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved.

Mr. Thompson graduated from Humboldt High School. He enlisted in the Tennessee National Guard and served at Ft. Knox, Ky. He was an employee of Gibson County Electric Membership Corporation for 44 years. Mr. Thompson was an active member of Oak Grove Methodist Church where he served on various committees and in many roles over the years. He was a helpful neighbor and loved the members of his community. Serving others brought him much joy. He was an excellent farmer and had a love for working the land.

For several summers, Mr. Thompson enjoyed going on mission trips and working at the Red Bird Mission in eastern Kentucky. He was well known for his excellent work ethic and integrity. Mr. Thompson spent his life working hard and doing good for others. In his memory, please consider a donation to the Red Bird Mission in lieu of flowers.

