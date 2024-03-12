Right to Know March 12, 2024
Sheriff’s Report Mar. 4-10, 2024
Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 3/4/2024 through 3/10/2024:
Autumn Brooke Camp, W/F, 36- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Nicholas Wind Baker, W/M, 20- hold for other agency.
Makayla Brook Burton, W/F, 29- capias, violation of probation.
Jaylon Raequan Cunningham, B/M, 25- domestic assault, vandalism.
Gerod Terrell Evans, B/M, 51- hold for other agency.
Christopher Lee Faulkner, W/M, 44- money laundering, prohibited weapons, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamines, maintaining a drug house.
Corinthians L. Holloman-Carr, B/M, 18- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.
Blaire Danielle McCaskill, W/F, 29- violation of probation.
Johusa David McMillin, W/M, 36- violation of probation.
Clarence Chancelor Moody IV, B/M, 30- simple possession/casual exchange, capias.
Elijah Neal Morris, W/M, 41- capias, domestic assault, joyriding, violation of probation.
Shane Allen Murphy, W/M, 48- domestic assault, vandalism.
Cheryl Ann Schroerder, W/F, 56- harassment (verbal threat).
Charles Kevin Simpson, W/M, 58- aggravated assault, domestic assault.
Amanda Faye Stigers, W/F, 41- disorderly conduct.
Brittni Rene Thompson, W/F, 31- capias.
Christopher Alan Warren, W/M, 55- violation of probation.
Delinda Yvonne Pledge, B/F, 41- violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Angela Domonique Champion, B/F, 37- failure to provide proof insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license, registration.
Brian Christophe Simmons, B/M, 59- theft of property.
Maria Theresa Hensley, W/F, 42- criminal impersonation, public intoxication.
Wayne Allen Ross, W/M, 57- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Christopher Alan Warren, W/M, 55- capias.
Loretta Ann Collins, B/F, 52- theft of property (shoplifting).
Shelby Louise Hughes, W/F, 32- attachment order.
Christina Michelle Koelsch , W/F, 42- violation of probation, attachment order.
Joshua David McMillin, W/M, 36- violation of probation.
Franklin Shaw Coleman, W/M, 49- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Amy Jo Hutcherson, W/F, 55- driving under the influence first offense.
Gavin Lynn Vaughn, W/M, 18- public indecency, indecent exposure, simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence .
Jimmy Dwayne Abercrombie, W/M, 53- capias, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Khalik Rhatrell Ganaway, B/M, 20- criminal trespass.
Sabrina Lynn Mosier, W/F, 53- capias.
Cameron Jo-Anthony Roddy, B/M, 23- capias.
Brian Robert Graf, W/M, 41- domestic assault.
Fransisco Joani Dionne, W/M, 29- weekender.
Qristian Lamarious Mance, B/M, 30- weekender.
Destiny Alexis Miller, W/F, 24- weekender.
Jamie Dale Townsend, W/M, 53- weekender.
Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 55- weekender.
Police Report Mar. 4-10, 2024
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 3/4/2024 through 3/10/2024:
Makayla Brooke Burton, W/F, 28, of Bethel Springs; Arrest date and location: March 4, 2024, Regal Inn; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Z. Smith.
Angela Domonique Champion, B/F, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 9, 2024, 9th at Westrock; Charges: registration law, financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.
Jaylon Raequan Cunningham, B/M, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 5, 2024, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowen.
Patrick Emery Hockett, B/M, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 9, 2024, 125 4th Ave.; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation registration law, violation light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.
Donnell Steve Pankey, B/M, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 10, 2024, 3509 Old Gibson Lot 10; Charges: leaving scene of accident, financial responsibility law, violation implied consent law, driving under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.
Delinda Y. Pledge, B/F, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 5, 2024, 45 Bypass; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation registration law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.
Brian Christophe Simmons, B/M, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 6, 2024, Helping Hand; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Real Estate Transfers
Milan Environmental Farms to Logan Schultz and wife, Kathryn Schultz – Humboldt – $127,500
Rosemary William to Cameron Pankey and wife, Charity Pankey – Medina – $18,000
Jeffrey Cagle and Dennis Cagle to Fincher Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $35,000
Maxine Shivers, Donnie Harvell, Irma Sims, Mattie Fields, Armarie Bates, Randall Harris, Jamel Harvell, Kamil Harvell and Shannan Harvell to Travis T. Westcott and wife, Katie Westcott – Trenton – $210,000
Janice M. Grant and Joshua P. Grant and wife, Brandy Grant to Tiffany D. Wallace and Tyler Phillips – Medina – $282,500
Jerry Faulkner to Carson King – Dyer – $123,000
Richard Hopkins to Terry L. Sanders – Trenton – $170,000
Emily Katherine Sanderson, Gordon Arthur Counts and Donna Lynn Counts, n/k/a Donna Lynn Wallace, and Emily Katherine Sanderson, Personal Representative of the Estate of Steven Randall Counts, a/k/a Steven Randle Counts, to Dallas Hazlewood – Bradford – $133,000
Carthel Jack Finch and Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Eric Partee and wife, Angie Partee and Hunter Partee and wife, Anna Partee – Trenton – $370,000
Wayne Pryor Holmes and wife, Judy E. Holmes to Steven Wayne Holmes – Milan – $176,000
Harry D. Hammonds and wife, Diane M. Hammonds to David Przepiora and wife, Janice Przepiora -Humboldt – $214,500
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to John McConnell and wife, Teresa McConnell – Medina – $449,900
Tabothy Elgin to Lena M. Frensley – Trenton – $106,000
Peter T. Boyd to Sidney Todd Lipford and wife, Amber Lipford – Bradford – $94,050
J.K. Wong Inc. to Kenneth Jones and wife, Deanna Jones – Trenton – $225,000
Joshua Smith to Andrew J. Gordon and wife, Kaitlyn M. Gordon – Milan – $339,900
Shadetree Properties LLC to Prime Consulting Inc. – Dyer – $21,000
Realty Income Corporation to Leonel Hernandez and Raquel Duron – Milan – $203,300
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Caleb M. Shafer and Kelsea Job – Milan – $382,220
Thomas L. Pounds, III to FOP Properties, LLC – Trenton – $90,000
Michael Thomas Nagel, Individually and as the Executor of the Estate of Thomas William Nagle, and spouse Wendy L. Nagel to Saurabh Kirankumar Barot and wife, Coralee Michelle Barot – Trenton – $238,000
Michael Scherer and wife, Fransiska Ardianie to Gary W. Cliatt, Jr. and wife, Susan G. Cliatt – Medina – $385,000
Carley Reiter, a/k/a Carley Rush, to Antonio Mandujano and wife, Lorena Mandujano – Medina – $3000,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $75,000
Lavern Brown to Noah Carbonell – Humboldt – $237,100
Kelly L. Junkin and wife, Elizabeth Junkin to C & H Investment Group, LLC – Medina – $217,500
731 Contractors, LLC to Tankia Long – Milan – $172,900
Ashley M. Barker and Heather L. Goodrum to Henry H. Adkisson, Sr. – Milan – $50,000
Nancy Ann Stephenson to Donna Boyd – Trenton – $30,000
Beverly Spellings, Conservator for Billy Mack Spellings, Beverly Spellings, Blake Spellings, Joey Spellings and Morgan Hardegree to Leonard Kleinow and wife, Wanda Marie Kleinow – Dyer – $60,000
Constance r. Jordan to Carthel Jack Finch and Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC – Trenton – $250,000
Nicole Torrance to William W. Bolton – Milan – $192,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Randy Younger and Linda Younger, Trustees of the Laverne Newton Trust – Medina – $344,900
David Moore Investments LLC to Shelby Layne Moore – Humboldt – $105,000
Caleb J. Houston to Pritti Advani – Medina – $230,000
J.D. Harrison and wife, Minnie Harrison to Ray Alexander and wife, Linda Alexander – Humboldt – $1,800
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Tyler Lannom and wife, Marian Lannom – Medina – $519,900
Michael Shane Kirby and Rachel Ann Kirby to Matthew Riggsbee and wife, Jodie Riggsbee – Humboldt – $140,000
Efrain Ortega to Anthony Richard Quiles and wife, Kristina Catherine Quiles – Dyer – $70,000
Sarah Cope Ward, Trustee of the Sarah Cope Ward Living Trust, to Kacey Lauren Brantley – Medina – $500,000
Lisa Bryant to Amanda M. McCormack and Timothy O. McCormack, Jr. – Rutherford – $339,900
OCM Investments to Priti Advani – Medina – $248,000
Joseph Ulrich to Mark Allen Smith – Milan – $274,900
Bradley T. Zill and wife, Amanda M. Zill to Martha S. Edgett – Milan – $221,900
John B. Fisher and wife, Rebecca K. Fisher to Lucas P. Fisher and Sarah M. Ricketts – Milan – $247,300
George L. Baker and wife, Patrick J. Baker to Tim Crocker and wife, Rosemary Crocker – Milan – $150,000
Richard Hopkins to Joseph Philip Lockwood and wife, Floare Lockwood-Burca – Trenton – $154,000
Sandra K. Austin, n/k/a Sandra K. Gilley, to Kevin R. Davis – Humboldt – $2,500
Dabbs Rentals, LLC to Debra Kee – Humboldt – $32,000
Jordan Wilson and Gabriela Sofia Torres Wilson to Jonas Malady and wife, Maegan Malady – Milan – $219,900
Jonas Malady and wife, Maegan B. Malady – Milan – $184,900
Sky View Homes, LLC to Ryan Charles Stoker and wife, Monica Andrea Stoker – Humboldt – $350,000
Cathey M. Jones to JAKCapital, LLC – Milan – $288,000
Darren Magouirk to Michael E. Sexton and wife, Karen L. Sexton – Bradford – $3,000
Damon Sutton to Gary L. Knox – Trenton – $50,000
Betty J. Holt to Live Oak Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $67,000
Dustin Ring to New Vision Trust Co. CFBO Ralph Fernandez IRA – Milan – $44,000
Jones-Lashlee, Inc. to K1 Realty, LLC – Humboldt – $40,000
Broecksie M. Taylor to Eric J. Snider – Kenton – $140,000
Dennis Myrick to Eric Jernigan – Trenton – $16,000
Jessie R. Baker, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Esther D. Baker, to Jimmy Powell and wife, Wendy Powell – Medina – $215,000
Deborah Pettigrew and Kimbria Pettigrew Foulks to Jesse Alexander – Milan – $30,000
Mackenzie Lee Gray to Priti D. Advani – Medina – $225,000
John Reeves to Montravious Allen – Humboldt – $134,500
Diane Kelley to Caiden Ramey – Milan – $135,000
Jones-Lashlee, Inc. to K1 Realty, LLC – Humboldt – $20,000
Phillip Browder to Mary Delores Lynch – Milan – $125,500
Steven W. Yarbrough to Cindy Gilbertson and Paul Gilbertson, Trustees of The Gilbertson Revocable Trust, – Milan – $54,000
Cheryl A. Robbins to Robert B. Netherland and wife, Brittnee C. Netherland – Humboldt – $113,000
Samaritan’s Road, LLC to Ben Eric McIntire, Jr. – Humboldt – $220,000
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC to David Moore Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $170,000
Benny Doyle and wife, Tamara Doyle to Kyle Barker and wife, Amanda Gilbertson – Bradford – $130,000
Virgil R. Simons, Sr. and wife, Margaret R. Simons to Amber Gibson and husband, Brandt Gibson – Humboldt – $420,000
Bradley V. Arnold to Danielle Gwara – Milan – $165,000
Ginger G. Kuykendall to James L. Pankey and wife, Crystal Pankey – Humboldt – $240,000
Anita Dunn and Sandra Dinkins to David Moore Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $25,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Matthew J. Holstead and Kaylyn E. Mansell – Medina – $357,400
Thomas Dean Corley to Larry R. Woods and wife, Mamie L. Woods – Rutherford – $170,000
Shannon Brent Smith and wife, Lana Brooks Smith to Donna S. Pearson – Trenton – $50,000
Robert Sidney Phelan, Jr. to Huskey Farms, LLC – Trenton – $250,000
Sandra Danforth to Ashton Mathis and husband, Neyland Mathis – Humboldt – $161,000
Joseph Shelley and wife, Brittney Shelley to Geeta Gilder – Medina – $315,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Joseph C. Shelley and wife, Brittney M. Shelley – Medina – $439,900
John Burch to Betty Williams and husband, Troy Williams – Trenton – $124,500
Judy Lynn Thomason Crocker, David Bryan Thomason, Teresa Carol Thomason Coffman and Edna Thomason Merritt to Cesar Quinteros and wife, Allison Quinteros – Milan – $85,000
Manuel Calvo to HPQ Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $35,000
Alex McFadden and Kristina McFadden to Austin Burke – Medina – $202,000
William Thomas Griggs and wife, Brenda Griggs to Cody Guy Little and wife, Alli Katherine Little – Kenton – $8,500
Leader Investments, LLC to Edwin W. Barnett – Crockett and Gibson Counties – $418,750
Building Permits
Henry T. Williamson, Jr., 68B Gold Medal Road, Milan
Mark Finton, 20 Lakeview Drive, Trenton
Guy and Tammy Causey, 34 Martin Alexander Road, Trenton
Curtis Hall, 82 Zarecor Road, Yorkville
Heather and Cory Nethery, 29 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt
Twyla Lawler, 42 McRee Schoolhouse Road, Trenton
Gary Harbin, 51 Davis Loop Road, Trenton
Dale Rushing, 66 Gann Road, Milan
Mary Reynolds, 166 Walnut Grove Road, Milan
Scott D. Johnson, 162 Jim Jackson Road, Humboldt
Taylor and Felicia Landrum, 97 Newt Ray Road, Dyer
Serena Roach, 63 Sand Road, Dyer
Tamra Collins-Roach, 83 Sand Road, Dyer
Kristie Polizzi, 17 Fairway Tower Estates, Dyer
Mitchell Griffin, 32 Old Trenton-Eaton Road, Trenton
Evan Kennedy, 247 Dawson Bottom Road, Humboldt
Tim Armacost, 449 Poplar Corner Road, Trenton
James Howse, 28 State Route 186 North, Humboldt
First Choice Pizza, 2062 Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton
Jose Perez, 714 South Lexington Street, Trenton
Bob Wilson, South Brownsville Street, Trenton
Jesus Cardona, 320 Hayes Avenue, Trenton
DHS, 2205 Highway 45 Bypass South, Trenton
Jerry Lyons, 706 South Brownsville Street, Trenton