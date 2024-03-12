Right to Know March 12, 2024

Sheriff’s Report Mar. 4-10, 2024

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 3/4/2024 through 3/10/2024:

Autumn Brooke Camp, W/F, 36- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Nicholas Wind Baker, W/M, 20- hold for other agency.

Makayla Brook Burton, W/F, 29- capias, violation of probation.

Jaylon Raequan Cunningham, B/M, 25- domestic assault, vandalism.

Gerod Terrell Evans, B/M, 51- hold for other agency.

Christopher Lee Faulkner, W/M, 44- money laundering, prohibited weapons, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamines, maintaining a drug house.

Corinthians L. Holloman-Carr, B/M, 18- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Blaire Danielle McCaskill, W/F, 29- violation of probation.

Johusa David McMillin, W/M, 36- violation of probation.

Clarence Chancelor Moody IV, B/M, 30- simple possession/casual exchange, capias.

Elijah Neal Morris, W/M, 41- capias, domestic assault, joyriding, violation of probation.

Shane Allen Murphy, W/M, 48- domestic assault, vandalism.

Cheryl Ann Schroerder, W/F, 56- harassment (verbal threat).

Charles Kevin Simpson, W/M, 58- aggravated assault, domestic assault.

Amanda Faye Stigers, W/F, 41- disorderly conduct.

Brittni Rene Thompson, W/F, 31- capias.

Christopher Alan Warren, W/M, 55- violation of probation.

Delinda Yvonne Pledge, B/F, 41- violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Angela Domonique Champion, B/F, 37- failure to provide proof insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license, registration.

Brian Christophe Simmons, B/M, 59- theft of property.

Maria Theresa Hensley, W/F, 42- criminal impersonation, public intoxication.

Wayne Allen Ross, W/M, 57- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Christopher Alan Warren, W/M, 55- capias.

Loretta Ann Collins, B/F, 52- theft of property (shoplifting).

Shelby Louise Hughes, W/F, 32- attachment order.

Christina Michelle Koelsch , W/F, 42- violation of probation, attachment order.

Joshua David McMillin, W/M, 36- violation of probation.

Franklin Shaw Coleman, W/M, 49- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Amy Jo Hutcherson, W/F, 55- driving under the influence first offense.

Gavin Lynn Vaughn, W/M, 18- public indecency, indecent exposure, simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence .

Jimmy Dwayne Abercrombie, W/M, 53- capias, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Khalik Rhatrell Ganaway, B/M, 20- criminal trespass.

Sabrina Lynn Mosier, W/F, 53- capias.

Cameron Jo-Anthony Roddy, B/M, 23- capias.

Brian Robert Graf, W/M, 41- domestic assault.

Fransisco Joani Dionne, W/M, 29- weekender.

Qristian Lamarious Mance, B/M, 30- weekender.

Destiny Alexis Miller, W/F, 24- weekender.

Jamie Dale Townsend, W/M, 53- weekender.

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 55- weekender.

Police Report Mar. 4-10, 2024

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 3/4/2024 through 3/10/2024:

Makayla Brooke Burton, W/F, 28, of Bethel Springs; Arrest date and location: March 4, 2024, Regal Inn; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Z. Smith.

Angela Domonique Champion, B/F, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 9, 2024, 9th at Westrock; Charges: registration law, financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Jaylon Raequan Cunningham, B/M, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 5, 2024, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowen.

Patrick Emery Hockett, B/M, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 9, 2024, 125 4th Ave.; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation registration law, violation light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Donnell Steve Pankey, B/M, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 10, 2024, 3509 Old Gibson Lot 10; Charges: leaving scene of accident, financial responsibility law, violation implied consent law, driving under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Delinda Y. Pledge, B/F, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 5, 2024, 45 Bypass; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation registration law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Brian Christophe Simmons, B/M, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 6, 2024, Helping Hand; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Real Estate Transfers

Milan Environmental Farms to Logan Schultz and wife, Kathryn Schultz – Humboldt – $127,500

Rosemary William to Cameron Pankey and wife, Charity Pankey – Medina – $18,000

Jeffrey Cagle and Dennis Cagle to Fincher Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $35,000

Maxine Shivers, Donnie Harvell, Irma Sims, Mattie Fields, Armarie Bates, Randall Harris, Jamel Harvell, Kamil Harvell and Shannan Harvell to Travis T. Westcott and wife, Katie Westcott – Trenton – $210,000

Janice M. Grant and Joshua P. Grant and wife, Brandy Grant to Tiffany D. Wallace and Tyler Phillips – Medina – $282,500

Jerry Faulkner to Carson King – Dyer – $123,000

Richard Hopkins to Terry L. Sanders – Trenton – $170,000

Emily Katherine Sanderson, Gordon Arthur Counts and Donna Lynn Counts, n/k/a Donna Lynn Wallace, and Emily Katherine Sanderson, Personal Representative of the Estate of Steven Randall Counts, a/k/a Steven Randle Counts, to Dallas Hazlewood – Bradford – $133,000

Carthel Jack Finch and Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Eric Partee and wife, Angie Partee and Hunter Partee and wife, Anna Partee – Trenton – $370,000

Wayne Pryor Holmes and wife, Judy E. Holmes to Steven Wayne Holmes – Milan – $176,000

Harry D. Hammonds and wife, Diane M. Hammonds to David Przepiora and wife, Janice Przepiora -Humboldt – $214,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to John McConnell and wife, Teresa McConnell – Medina – $449,900

Tabothy Elgin to Lena M. Frensley – Trenton – $106,000

Peter T. Boyd to Sidney Todd Lipford and wife, Amber Lipford – Bradford – $94,050

J.K. Wong Inc. to Kenneth Jones and wife, Deanna Jones – Trenton – $225,000

Joshua Smith to Andrew J. Gordon and wife, Kaitlyn M. Gordon – Milan – $339,900

Shadetree Properties LLC to Prime Consulting Inc. – Dyer – $21,000

Realty Income Corporation to Leonel Hernandez and Raquel Duron – Milan – $203,300

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Caleb M. Shafer and Kelsea Job – Milan – $382,220

Thomas L. Pounds, III to FOP Properties, LLC – Trenton – $90,000

Michael Thomas Nagel, Individually and as the Executor of the Estate of Thomas William Nagle, and spouse Wendy L. Nagel to Saurabh Kirankumar Barot and wife, Coralee Michelle Barot – Trenton – $238,000

Michael Scherer and wife, Fransiska Ardianie to Gary W. Cliatt, Jr. and wife, Susan G. Cliatt – Medina – $385,000

Carley Reiter, a/k/a Carley Rush, to Antonio Mandujano and wife, Lorena Mandujano – Medina – $3000,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $75,000

Lavern Brown to Noah Carbonell – Humboldt – $237,100

Kelly L. Junkin and wife, Elizabeth Junkin to C & H Investment Group, LLC – Medina – $217,500

731 Contractors, LLC to Tankia Long – Milan – $172,900

Ashley M. Barker and Heather L. Goodrum to Henry H. Adkisson, Sr. – Milan – $50,000

Nancy Ann Stephenson to Donna Boyd – Trenton – $30,000

Beverly Spellings, Conservator for Billy Mack Spellings, Beverly Spellings, Blake Spellings, Joey Spellings and Morgan Hardegree to Leonard Kleinow and wife, Wanda Marie Kleinow – Dyer – $60,000

Constance r. Jordan to Carthel Jack Finch and Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC – Trenton – $250,000

Nicole Torrance to William W. Bolton – Milan – $192,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Randy Younger and Linda Younger, Trustees of the Laverne Newton Trust – Medina – $344,900

David Moore Investments LLC to Shelby Layne Moore – Humboldt – $105,000

Caleb J. Houston to Pritti Advani – Medina – $230,000

J.D. Harrison and wife, Minnie Harrison to Ray Alexander and wife, Linda Alexander – Humboldt – $1,800

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Tyler Lannom and wife, Marian Lannom – Medina – $519,900

Michael Shane Kirby and Rachel Ann Kirby to Matthew Riggsbee and wife, Jodie Riggsbee – Humboldt – $140,000

Efrain Ortega to Anthony Richard Quiles and wife, Kristina Catherine Quiles – Dyer – $70,000

Sarah Cope Ward, Trustee of the Sarah Cope Ward Living Trust, to Kacey Lauren Brantley – Medina – $500,000

Lisa Bryant to Amanda M. McCormack and Timothy O. McCormack, Jr. – Rutherford – $339,900

OCM Investments to Priti Advani – Medina – $248,000

Joseph Ulrich to Mark Allen Smith – Milan – $274,900

Bradley T. Zill and wife, Amanda M. Zill to Martha S. Edgett – Milan – $221,900

John B. Fisher and wife, Rebecca K. Fisher to Lucas P. Fisher and Sarah M. Ricketts – Milan – $247,300

George L. Baker and wife, Patrick J. Baker to Tim Crocker and wife, Rosemary Crocker – Milan – $150,000

Richard Hopkins to Joseph Philip Lockwood and wife, Floare Lockwood-Burca – Trenton – $154,000

Sandra K. Austin, n/k/a Sandra K. Gilley, to Kevin R. Davis – Humboldt – $2,500

Dabbs Rentals, LLC to Debra Kee – Humboldt – $32,000

Jordan Wilson and Gabriela Sofia Torres Wilson to Jonas Malady and wife, Maegan Malady – Milan – $219,900

Jonas Malady and wife, Maegan B. Malady – Milan – $184,900

Sky View Homes, LLC to Ryan Charles Stoker and wife, Monica Andrea Stoker – Humboldt – $350,000

Cathey M. Jones to JAKCapital, LLC – Milan – $288,000

Darren Magouirk to Michael E. Sexton and wife, Karen L. Sexton – Bradford – $3,000

Damon Sutton to Gary L. Knox – Trenton – $50,000

Betty J. Holt to Live Oak Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $67,000

Dustin Ring to New Vision Trust Co. CFBO Ralph Fernandez IRA – Milan – $44,000

Jones-Lashlee, Inc. to K1 Realty, LLC – Humboldt – $40,000

Broecksie M. Taylor to Eric J. Snider – Kenton – $140,000

Dennis Myrick to Eric Jernigan – Trenton – $16,000

Jessie R. Baker, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Esther D. Baker, to Jimmy Powell and wife, Wendy Powell – Medina – $215,000

Deborah Pettigrew and Kimbria Pettigrew Foulks to Jesse Alexander – Milan – $30,000

Mackenzie Lee Gray to Priti D. Advani – Medina – $225,000

John Reeves to Montravious Allen – Humboldt – $134,500

Diane Kelley to Caiden Ramey – Milan – $135,000

Jones-Lashlee, Inc. to K1 Realty, LLC – Humboldt – $20,000

Phillip Browder to Mary Delores Lynch – Milan – $125,500

Steven W. Yarbrough to Cindy Gilbertson and Paul Gilbertson, Trustees of The Gilbertson Revocable Trust, – Milan – $54,000

Cheryl A. Robbins to Robert B. Netherland and wife, Brittnee C. Netherland – Humboldt – $113,000

Samaritan’s Road, LLC to Ben Eric McIntire, Jr. – Humboldt – $220,000

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC to David Moore Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $170,000

Benny Doyle and wife, Tamara Doyle to Kyle Barker and wife, Amanda Gilbertson – Bradford – $130,000

Virgil R. Simons, Sr. and wife, Margaret R. Simons to Amber Gibson and husband, Brandt Gibson – Humboldt – $420,000

Bradley V. Arnold to Danielle Gwara – Milan – $165,000

Ginger G. Kuykendall to James L. Pankey and wife, Crystal Pankey – Humboldt – $240,000

Anita Dunn and Sandra Dinkins to David Moore Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $25,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Matthew J. Holstead and Kaylyn E. Mansell – Medina – $357,400

Thomas Dean Corley to Larry R. Woods and wife, Mamie L. Woods – Rutherford – $170,000

Shannon Brent Smith and wife, Lana Brooks Smith to Donna S. Pearson – Trenton – $50,000

Robert Sidney Phelan, Jr. to Huskey Farms, LLC – Trenton – $250,000

Sandra Danforth to Ashton Mathis and husband, Neyland Mathis – Humboldt – $161,000

Joseph Shelley and wife, Brittney Shelley to Geeta Gilder – Medina – $315,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Joseph C. Shelley and wife, Brittney M. Shelley – Medina – $439,900

John Burch to Betty Williams and husband, Troy Williams – Trenton – $124,500

Judy Lynn Thomason Crocker, David Bryan Thomason, Teresa Carol Thomason Coffman and Edna Thomason Merritt to Cesar Quinteros and wife, Allison Quinteros – Milan – $85,000

Manuel Calvo to HPQ Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $35,000

Alex McFadden and Kristina McFadden to Austin Burke – Medina – $202,000

William Thomas Griggs and wife, Brenda Griggs to Cody Guy Little and wife, Alli Katherine Little – Kenton – $8,500

Leader Investments, LLC to Edwin W. Barnett – Crockett and Gibson Counties – $418,750

Building Permits

Henry T. Williamson, Jr., 68B Gold Medal Road, Milan

Mark Finton, 20 Lakeview Drive, Trenton

Guy and Tammy Causey, 34 Martin Alexander Road, Trenton

Curtis Hall, 82 Zarecor Road, Yorkville

Heather and Cory Nethery, 29 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt

Twyla Lawler, 42 McRee Schoolhouse Road, Trenton

Gary Harbin, 51 Davis Loop Road, Trenton

Dale Rushing, 66 Gann Road, Milan

Mary Reynolds, 166 Walnut Grove Road, Milan

Scott D. Johnson, 162 Jim Jackson Road, Humboldt

Taylor and Felicia Landrum, 97 Newt Ray Road, Dyer

Serena Roach, 63 Sand Road, Dyer

Tamra Collins-Roach, 83 Sand Road, Dyer

Kristie Polizzi, 17 Fairway Tower Estates, Dyer

Mitchell Griffin, 32 Old Trenton-Eaton Road, Trenton

Evan Kennedy, 247 Dawson Bottom Road, Humboldt

Tim Armacost, 449 Poplar Corner Road, Trenton

James Howse, 28 State Route 186 North, Humboldt

First Choice Pizza, 2062 Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton

Jose Perez, 714 South Lexington Street, Trenton

Bob Wilson, South Brownsville Street, Trenton

Jesus Cardona, 320 Hayes Avenue, Trenton

DHS, 2205 Highway 45 Bypass South, Trenton

Jerry Lyons, 706 South Brownsville Street, Trenton