Milan names McKenzie’s Wade Comer as new football coach

After going with younger guys in the last three coaching selections, Milan has decided to go with a veteran this time around for its new head football coach.

The Milan administration named McKenzie’s Wade Comer as the new coach on Tuesday.

“I am excited to announce Wade Comer as the new Milan High School head football coach,” Milan superintendent Jonathan Criswell said. “Coach Comer has the championship coaching experience we were looking for and a legacy of developing young men into great leaders. I’m excited for our team to begin the process with Coach Comer toward another fall of victorious Bulldog football.”

Comer replaces Derek Carr, who left to take the head coaching job at Lexington two weeks ago.

Comer has been the head coach at McKenzie for the past 24 seasons and built a 209-90 record during his time with the Rebels – a 0.699 winning percentage.

Comer has led McKenzie to the Class 1A state championship game each of the last three seasons with a state title in 2022. He also led the Rebels to the state championship game in 2007.

During his tenure, the Rebels have reached the state semifinals nine times and reached the state quarterfinals four other times.

McKenzie has only had four losing seasons during his 24 seasons in charge.

McKenzie went 13-2 last season and lost to a stacked South Pittsburg team in the state championship game. The Rebels outscored their opponents 527-183 during the season.

Comer will be the fourth coach at Milan in the last seven seasons as Teddy Pettigrew, Carl Diffee and Carr each spent two seasons in charge before leaving after Jeff Morris was head coach for 22 years.

Milan went 9-3 last season, finishing third in Region 6-2A and reaching the second round of the playoffs before being eliminated by Huntingdon.