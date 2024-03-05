Right to Know March 5, 2024

Sheriff’s Report Feb. 25-Mar. 3, 2024

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 2/26/2024 through 3/3/2024:

Desmond Darnell Simpson, B/M, 33- hold for other agency.

Johnathan Raymond Cathey, B/M, 34- schedule VI drug violations.

Yashvant Kumar-Baldevbhai Patrel, I/M, 43- gambling promotion, aggravated gambling promotion possession of gambling device or record.

Trevarious Glente Sharp, B/M, 26- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Charles Alan Alexander , W/M, 59- domestic assault.

Dominique Nicole Alshihab, W/F, 27- capias.

Lendell Clark, B/M, 71- violation of probation.

Brent Herron Davis, W/M, 56- aggravated assault.

Brandon Kyle Doyle, W/M, 28- serving time.

Jeremy Lynn Draper, W/M, 36- capias.

Chadwick Daniel Dycus, W/M, 47- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamines, driving on revoked/suspended license, headlights on during inclement weather.

Joshua Aldon Edwards, W/M, 38- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Alison Brooke Ekberg, W/F, 37- capias.

Jaquarius Dawayne Lee, B/M, 21- capias.

Marquaylin Donyell Luster, B/M, 25- violation of conditions of community supervision.

Amanda Dawn-Schaefer Needham, W/F, 48- capias.

James Glen Owings, W/M, 32- escape.

Joshua Loew Rhoden, W/M, 30- hold for other agency.

Mitchell Orlando Ridley, B/M, 60- theft of property, criminal simulation.

David Kevin Riggs, W/M, 40- burglary other than habitat or non public building, theft of property.

Christopher Lee Tate, B/M, 44- capias.

Jaylan Irvin Tucker, B/M, 24- violation of probation.

James Alton Williams, W/M, 45- violation of probation.

Keith Anthony Williams, W/M, 43- violation of parole.

Tobias Nikkos Hodge, B/M, 19- murder first degree, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, theft of property, especially aggravated burglary.

Deborah Kay Estes, B/F, 48- aggravated assault.

Alexis Iesha Rodgers, B/F, 29- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, immediate notice of accident.

Romeka Shanece Stewart, B/F, 33- simple possession/casual exchange, failure to provide proof of insurance, speeding.

Mark Davis Vasquez, W/M, 57- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Nakisha Arlene Milton, B/F, 47- theft of property (shoplifting).

David Kevin Riggs, W/M, 40- Schedule VI drug violations, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamines, improper display of plates, window tint.

Robert Wayne Brown, W/M, 35- attachment order.

Jonathan Raymond Cathey, B/M, 34- attachment order.

Brendon Scott Eagle, W/M, 32- domestic assault.

Teresa Ann Thompson, W/F, 57- public intoxication.

James Lenwood Odum Jr., W/M, 67- theft of property.

Chastidy Lanette Perry, B/F, 36- driving on revoked/suspended license.

David Lee Riggs, W/M, 30- simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Brent Herron Davis, W/M, 56- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent).

Lisa Gail Goad, W/F, 56- theft of property.

James Alton Williams, W/M, 45- manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamines.

David Joshua Doggett, W/M, 36- weekender.

Dallas Dean Hunter, W/M, 34- weekender.

James Zachary McDonald, W/M, 18- weekender.

Destiny Alexis Miller, W/F, 24- weekender.

Jonathan James Rushing, W/M, 39- weekender.

Steven Jerome Wade, B /M, 55- weekender.

Candice Denise Whitlock, W/F, 40- weekender.

Police Report Feb. 25-Mar. 3, 2024

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 2/26/2024 through 3/3/2024:

Byron M. Cottrell, B/M, 39, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: March 3, 2024, 45 Bypass and Eastend; Charges: speeding, driving under influence, financial responsibility law, violation implied consent law, driving revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Joshua Aldon Edwards, W/M, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 2, 2024, Exxon; Charges: driving under the influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Deborah Kaye Estes, B/F, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 27, 2024, 1814 Mitchell Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Griffin.

Tobias Nikkos Hodge, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 1, 2024, 2223 McDearmon; Charges: murder first degree, especially aggravated burglary, aggravated rape (2 counts), especially aggravated kidnapping, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Alexis Iesha Rodgers, B/F, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 27, 2024, HPD; Charges: failure to give immediate notice on accident, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substances, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Griffin.

Romeka S. Stewart, B/F, 33, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: February 29, 2024, East Main; Charges: speeding, simple possession, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Mark Davis Vasquez, W/M, 57, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 2, 2024, 1316 Elliot Street; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Real Estate Transfers

Margie Tucker to Penny Glover – Milan – $62,000

Dennis Albea, Dexter Ramey and Brandon Lawson to Caleb Kirkpatrick and wife, Mica Kirkpatrick – Trenton – $245,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Christopher Tysor and wife, Debra Tysor – Medina – $409,900

Allen Hamilton, Sr. to Michael F. William, Sr. and wife, Letitia C. Williams – Trenton – $25,000

David Jamieson and wife, Madaline Jamieson to Dan Rodamaker and wife, Kim Rodamaker – Milan – $252,500

Landon Ray Pickard to Carl Ray Brasfield and wife, Shelia Kay Brasfield – Trenton – $85,000

David Bunney, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Karla Bunney, and wife, Karl Bunney to Krayton Dean Woods and wife, Bentley Woods – Milan – $297,900

Donna Copous and Amy Baites Fischer, as Personal Representatives of the Estate of Robert L. Simons, to Marko Rentals, LLC – Milan – $ 237,875

Robin Dowland, Trustee of the Robin Dowland Trust, to McDonald’s Real Estate Company – Milan – $450,000

Floyd Blitchington and wife, Jennifer Blitchington to White Oak Property Management, LLC – Humboldt – $150,000

Janice Donald to Donald Duckworth, Shalandrius Latreece Duckworth, Saddarius Duckworth and Devonte Duckworth – Humboldt – $20,726.82

The City of Humboldt, Tennessee to Reinhausen Manufacturing, Inc. – Humboldt – $155,050

Beacon Investment Group, LLC to Sheila Knowles – Milan – $199,900

Zachary C. Hafeli and wife, Kaitlynn Hafeli to Johnna Johnson and husband, Marcus Johnson – Milan – $260,000

Northwest Tennessee Property to Fincher Properties LLC – Humboldt – $67,000

Cynthia M. Doss and James D. Doss to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $10,000

Brad Allen Simmons to Charles J. Powell – Trenton – $115,000

Robert H. Jenkins, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Joyce A. Jenkins, to RJC Holdings, Inc. – Milan – $18,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Xiaolong Lin and wife, Xiuyun Jiang – Medina – $329,900

Charles Alan King to Carolyn Bartee – Dyer – $10,000

Tim Hutcherson to Jaye P. Witherspoon – Rutherford – $99,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jentri A. Nelson and husband, Adam P. Nelson – Medina – $530,000

731 Contractors, LLC to Christopher S. Conaway – Milan – $175,000

Colton Marcle and wife, Heather Marcle to Katelyn A. Kesheimer and husband, Adam Kesheimer – Dyer – $340,000

Roy Wade to Handy Cherenfant – Trenton – $8,000

Robert Freeman to Bradley Arnold – Rutherford – $25,000

Chynna McCaskill, n/k/a Chynna Dawn Work to Richard Riddle and wife, Stephanie Riddle – Milan – $99,000

Marriage Licenses

Richard Glen Masters of Trenton and Chandra Fay Patterson of Gosdey of Trenton

John Henry Barr, III of Milan and Brittany Nicole Wall of Milan