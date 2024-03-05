George Nolan Trimmer

Funeral services for Mr. George Nolan Trimmer, 86 were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2024 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Don Scott officiating. Burial with military honors followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday, March 3 from 5 until 8 p.m.

Mr. Trimmer passed away on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

During his lifetime Mr. Trimmer served with the Humboldt fire service for 33 years, was a lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church, served in the Army National Guard and was a master gardener.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Annie Trimmer; and brothers, Robert, Gerald, Johnny, Ralph, Neil and Charles Trimmer.

Mr. Trimmer is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Trimmer; two daughters, Judy Haynes (Ross) and Teresa Gibson (Jerry); a son, Gerald Trimmer (Tammy); five grandchildren, Ashley Rea, Tiffany Willis (Hunter), Chad Haynes (Monica), Dustin Trimmer and David Trimmer; and four great-grandchildren, Anna Hill, Matthew Laman, Drake Haynes and Noah Rea.

Pallbearers serving were the members of the Humboldt Fire Department.