Gibson County, Weakley County high school spring sports schedule for Week 1

The start of the high school spring season is here. The TSSAA Board of Control allowed spring sports to start a week earlier this season, so Week 1 is upon us. Check out the full schedule of events for Gibson County and Weakley County.

GIBSON COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Baseball

Lake County at Peabody, 6:30 p.m.

High School Tennis

Greenfield at Peabody, 4 p.m.; Madison at Milan, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Baseball

Humboldt at South Fulton, 5 p.m.

High School Softball

South Gibson at McNairy Central, 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

Halls at Peabody, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School Baseball

Bruceton at Milan, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Baseball

South Fulton at Humboldt, 5 p.m.; Bradford at Milan, 6:30 p.m.

High School Soccer

Dyersburg at Peabody, 6 p.m.

High School Softball

Bradford at Fulton City (Ky.), 5:30 p.m.

High School Tennis

Peabody at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Baseball

Gleason at Humboldt, 5 p.m.

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Baseball

Bruceton at Greenfield, 4 p.m.

High School Tennis

Greenfield at Peabody, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Baseball

