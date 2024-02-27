Right to Know February 27, 2024
Sheriff’s Report February 19-25, 2024
Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 2/19/2024 through 2/25/2024:
Kevin Lee Gauthier, W/M, 62- hold for other agency.
Dalton Dwayne Allen, W/M, 24- criminal trespass, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, violation of probation, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Nathan Allen Brown, W/M, 22- burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property.
Justin Walter Freeman, W/M, 44- violation of probation.
Kevin Lee Gauthier, W/M, 62- capias.
Perrez D’Qurzar Hilson, B/M, 33- contempt of court.
Carolos Roshaun Hunt, B/M, 40- violation of probation.
Toni Addison Langston, W/F, 29- capias.
Jeruel Elietanai Lopez-Murillo, W/M, 31- criminal impersonation, using a false identification.
Michael Carrington Moran, W/M, 25- criminal trespass, public intoxication.
Ocie Lee Norman, B/M, 56- theft of property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.
Keith Allen Rainey, W/M, 57- attachment order.
Zyrone Reed, B/M, 29- capias.
Jessica Dawn Riggs, W/F, 40- aggravated assault, false imprisonment.
Laura Deanne Turner, W/F, 65- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage.
Andres Abelino Aragon-Miranda, W/M, 49- failure to provide proof insurance, driving without license, failure to exercise due care.
Curtis Michael Harrell, B/M, 40- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, open container law, failure to provide proof insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.
Jeruel Elietanai Lopez-Murillo, W/M, 31- failure to provide proof insurance, driving without a license, speeding.
Camilo Carvajalino Ovallos, W/M, 21- driving without a license, speeding.
William Hunter Stockton, W/M, 23- domestic assault.
Carlos Roshaun Hunt, B/M, 40- capias.
Dominique Morris Jones, B/M, 36- public intoxication.
Kevin Joseph Jones, W/M, 27- violation of probation.
Gary Kevin Webb, W/M, 52- capias.
Jonathan Wayne Wright, W/M, 36- violation of probation.
Michael Anthony Gallimore, W/M, 54- criminal trespass, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Grant Stephen Presgrove, W/M, 51- hold for other agency.
Jessica Lynn Webb, B/F, 21- driving under the influence first offense.
Zyrone Reeed, B/M, 29- capias.
Marcus Terrell Norman, B/M, 37- hold for other agency.
Michael Edward Armstrong, W/M, 57- weekender.
Jeremiah Lee Kilburn, W/M, 32- weekender.
Brittany Davis Lott, W/F, 34- weekender.
Qristian Lamarious Mance, B/M, 30- weekender.
Jonathan James Rushing, W/M, 39- weekender.
Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 56- weekender.
Moriah Juliet Walker, W/F, 26- weekender.
Police Report February 19-25, 2024
Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 2/19/2024 through 2/25/2024:
Andres Abelino Aragon-Miranda, H/M, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 23, 2024, Vine/22nd Ave.; Charges: driving without a license, financial responsibility law, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Cpl. Phillips.
Curtis Michael Harrell, B/M, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 19, 2024, E. Main St. and Esquire Lewis; Charges: driving under influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation implied consent law, speeding, financial responsibility law, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.
Jeruel Elietania Murillo-Lopez, H/M, 31, of Bells; Arrest date and location: February 24, 2024, 45/Sugar Creek Bridge; Charges: speeding, financial responsibility law, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Cpl. Griffin.
Camilo Ovallos, W/M, 21, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: February 23, 2024, Central Avenue and Tyson Blvd; Charges: driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Reed.
Amy Anne Vasquez, W/F, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 24, 2024, 1316 Elliott St.; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Sgt. Stewart.
Marriage Licenses
Richard Alton Neisler, Jr. of Milan and Katherine Kellie Pence of Trenton
Christopher Lamont Kendall of Milan and Mandy Marie Evans of Milan
Mark Allen Kee of Humboldt and Leticia Ann Henley Vailes of Humboldt
Timothy Lynn Gordon of Kenton and Dawn Marie Cunningham of Kenton
Erich Creel Otto of Milan and Emerald Elizabeth Moles Conner of Milan
Sebastian Tiul Coc of Trenton and Rachel Marie Howell Jimeinez Perez of Trenton
Jeffrey Lane Chandler of Trenton and Janie Elizabeth Campbell Rose of Trenton
Real Estate Transfers
Tim Hutcherson to Jaye P. Witherspoon – Rutherford – $99,900
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jentri A. Nelson and husband, Adam P. Nelson – Medina – $530,000
731 Contractors, LLC to Christopher S. Conaway – Milan – $175,000
Colton Marcle and wife, Heather Marcle to Katelyn A. Kesheimer and husband, Adam Kesheimer – Dyer – $340,000
Roy Wade to Handy Cherenfant – Trenton – $8,000
Robert Freeman to Bradley Arnold – Rutherford – $25,000
Chynna McCaskill, n/k/a Chynna Dawn Work to Richard Riddle and wife, Stephanie Riddle – Milan – $99,000
Beverly Spellings, Conservator for Billy Mack Spellings, Beverly Spellings, Blake Spellings, Joey Spellings and Morgan Hardegree to Leonard Kleinow and wife, Wanda Marie Kleinow – Dyer – $60,000
Constance r. Jordan to Carthel Jack Finch and Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC – Trenton – $250,000
Nicole Torrance to William W. Bolton – Milan – $192,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Randy Younger and Linda Younger, Trustees of the Laverne Newton Trust – Medina – $344,900
David Moore Investments LLC to Shelby Layne Moore – Humboldt – $105,000
Caleb J. Houston to Pritti Advani – Medina – $230,000
J.D. Harrison and wife, Minnie Harrison to Ray Alexander and wife, Linda Alexander – Humboldt – $1,800
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Tyler Lannom and wife, Marian Lannom – Medina – $519,900
Michael Shane Kirby and Rachel Ann Kirby to Matthew Riggsbee and wife, Jodie Riggsbee – Humboldt – $140,000
Efrain Ortega to Anthony Richard Quiles and wife, Kristina Catherine Quiles – Dyer – $70,000
Sarah Cope Ward, Trustee of the Sarah Cope Ward Living Trust, to Kacey Lauren Brantley – Medina – $500,000
Lisa Bryant to Amanda M. McCormack and Timothy O. McCormack, Jr. – Rutherford – $339,900
OCM Investments to Priti Advani – Medina – $248,000
Joseph Ulrich to Mark Allen Smith – Milan – $274,900
Bradley T. Zill and wife, Amanda M. Zill to Martha S. Edgett – Milan – $221,900
John B. Fisher and wife, Rebecca K. Fisher to Lucas P. Fisher and Sarah M. Ricketts – Milan – $247,300
George L. Baker and wife, Patrick J. Baker to Tim Crocker and wife, Rosemary Crocker – Milan – $150,000
Richard Hopkins to Joseph Philip Lockwood and wife, Floare Lockwood-Burca – Trenton – $154,000
Sandra K. Austin, n/k/a Sandra K. Gilley, to Kevin R. Davis – Humboldt – $2,500
Dabbs Rentals, LLC to Debra Kee – Humboldt – $32,000
Jordan Wilson and Gabriela Sofia Torres Wilson to Jonas Malady and wife, Maegan Malady – Milan – $219,900
Jonas Malady and wife, Maegan B. Malady – Milan – $184,900
Sky View Homes, LLC to Ryan Charles Stoker and wife, Monica Andrea Stoker – Humboldt – $350,000
Cathey M. Jones to JAKCapital, LLC – Milan – $288,000
Darren Magouirk to Michael E. Sexton and wife, Karen L. Sexton – Bradford – $3,000
Damon Sutton to Gary L. Knox – Trenton – $50,000
Betty J. Holt to Live Oak Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $67,000
Dustin Ring to New Vision Trust Co. CFBO Ralph Fernandez IRA – Milan – $44,000
Jones-Lashlee, Inc. to K1 Realty, LLC – Humboldt – $40,000
Broecksie M. Taylor to Eric J. Snider – Kenton – $140,000
Dennis Myrick to Eric Jernigan – Trenton – $16,000
Jessie R. Baker, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Esther D. Baker, to Jimmy Powell and wife, Wendy Powell – Medina – $215,000
Deborah Pettigrew and Kimbria Pettigrew Foulks to Jesse Alexander – Milan – $30,000
Mackenzie Lee Gray to Priti D. Advani – Medina – $225,000
John Reeves to Montravious Allen – Humboldt – $134,500
Diane Kelley to Caiden Ramey – Milan – $135,000
Jones-Lashlee, Inc. to K1 Realty, LLC – Humboldt – $20,000
Phillip Browder to Mary Delores Lynch – Milan – $125,500
Steven W. Yarbrough to Cindy Gilbertson and Paul Gilbertson, Trustees of The Gilbertson Revocable Trust, – Milan – $54,000
Cheryl A. Robbins to Robert B. Netherland and wife, Brittnee C. Netherland – Humboldt – $113,000
Samaritan’s Road, LLC to Ben Eric McIntire, Jr. – Humboldt – $220,000
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC to David Moore Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $170,000
Benny Doyle and wife, Tamara Doyle to Kyle Barker and wife, Amanda Gilbertson – Bradford – $130,000
Virgil R. Simons, Sr. and wife, Margaret R. Simons to Amber Gibson and husband, Brandt Gibson – Humboldt – $420,000
Bradley V. Arnold to Danielle Gwara – Milan – $165,000
Ginger G. Kuykendall to James L. Pankey and wife, Crystal Pankey – Humboldt – $240,000
Anita Dunn and Sandra Dinkins to David Moore Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $25,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Matthew J. Holstead and Kaylyn E. Mansell – Medina – $357,400
Thomas Dean Corley to Larry R. Woods and wife, Mamie L. Woods – Rutherford – $170,000
Shannon Brent Smith and wife, Lana Brooks Smith to Donna S. Pearson – Trenton – $50,000
Robert Sidney Phelan, Jr. to Huskey Farms, LLC – Trenton – $250,000
Sandra Danforth to Ashton Mathis and husband, Neyland Mathis – Humboldt – $161,000
Joseph Shelley and wife, Brittney Shelley to Geeta Gilder – Medina – $315,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Joseph C. Shelley and wife, Brittney M. Shelley – Medina – $439,900
John Burch to Betty Williams and husband, Troy Williams – Trenton – $124,500
Judy Lynn Thomason Crocker, David Bryan Thomason, Teresa Carol Thomason Coffman and Edna Thomason Merritt to Cesar Quinteros and wife, Allison Quinteros – Milan – $85,000
Manuel Calvo to HPQ Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $35,000
Alex McFadden and Kristina McFadden to Austin Burke – Medina – $202,000
William Thomas Griggs and wife, Brenda Griggs to Cody Guy Little and wife, Alli Katherine Little – Kenton – $8,500
Leader Investments, LLC to Edwin W. Barnett – Crockett and Gibson Counties – $418,750