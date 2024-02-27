Right to Know February 27, 2024

Sheriff’s Report February 19-25, 2024

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 2/19/2024 through 2/25/2024:

Kevin Lee Gauthier, W/M, 62- hold for other agency.

Dalton Dwayne Allen, W/M, 24- criminal trespass, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, violation of probation, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Nathan Allen Brown, W/M, 22- burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property.

Justin Walter Freeman, W/M, 44- violation of probation.

Kevin Lee Gauthier, W/M, 62- capias.

Perrez D’Qurzar Hilson, B/M, 33- contempt of court.

Carolos Roshaun Hunt, B/M, 40- violation of probation.

Toni Addison Langston, W/F, 29- capias.

Jeruel Elietanai Lopez-Murillo, W/M, 31- criminal impersonation, using a false identification.

Michael Carrington Moran, W/M, 25- criminal trespass, public intoxication.

Ocie Lee Norman, B/M, 56- theft of property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Keith Allen Rainey, W/M, 57- attachment order.

Zyrone Reed, B/M, 29- capias.

Jessica Dawn Riggs, W/F, 40- aggravated assault, false imprisonment.

Laura Deanne Turner, W/F, 65- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage.

Andres Abelino Aragon-Miranda, W/M, 49- failure to provide proof insurance, driving without license, failure to exercise due care.

Curtis Michael Harrell, B/M, 40- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, open container law, failure to provide proof insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Jeruel Elietanai Lopez-Murillo, W/M, 31- failure to provide proof insurance, driving without a license, speeding.

Camilo Carvajalino Ovallos, W/M, 21- driving without a license, speeding.

William Hunter Stockton, W/M, 23- domestic assault.

Carlos Roshaun Hunt, B/M, 40- capias.

Dominique Morris Jones, B/M, 36- public intoxication.

Kevin Joseph Jones, W/M, 27- violation of probation.

Gary Kevin Webb, W/M, 52- capias.

Jonathan Wayne Wright, W/M, 36- violation of probation.

Michael Anthony Gallimore, W/M, 54- criminal trespass, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Grant Stephen Presgrove, W/M, 51- hold for other agency.

Jessica Lynn Webb, B/F, 21- driving under the influence first offense.

Zyrone Reeed, B/M, 29- capias.

Marcus Terrell Norman, B/M, 37- hold for other agency.

Michael Edward Armstrong, W/M, 57- weekender.

Jeremiah Lee Kilburn, W/M, 32- weekender.

Brittany Davis Lott, W/F, 34- weekender.

Qristian Lamarious Mance, B/M, 30- weekender.

Jonathan James Rushing, W/M, 39- weekender.

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 56- weekender.

Moriah Juliet Walker, W/F, 26- weekender.

Police Report February 19-25, 2024

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 2/19/2024 through 2/25/2024:

Andres Abelino Aragon-Miranda, H/M, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 23, 2024, Vine/22nd Ave.; Charges: driving without a license, financial responsibility law, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Cpl. Phillips.

Curtis Michael Harrell, B/M, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 19, 2024, E. Main St. and Esquire Lewis; Charges: driving under influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation implied consent law, speeding, financial responsibility law, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Jeruel Elietania Murillo-Lopez, H/M, 31, of Bells; Arrest date and location: February 24, 2024, 45/Sugar Creek Bridge; Charges: speeding, financial responsibility law, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Cpl. Griffin.

Camilo Ovallos, W/M, 21, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: February 23, 2024, Central Avenue and Tyson Blvd; Charges: driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Reed.

Amy Anne Vasquez, W/F, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 24, 2024, 1316 Elliott St.; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Sgt. Stewart.

Marriage Licenses

Richard Alton Neisler, Jr. of Milan and Katherine Kellie Pence of Trenton

Christopher Lamont Kendall of Milan and Mandy Marie Evans of Milan

Mark Allen Kee of Humboldt and Leticia Ann Henley Vailes of Humboldt

Timothy Lynn Gordon of Kenton and Dawn Marie Cunningham of Kenton

Erich Creel Otto of Milan and Emerald Elizabeth Moles Conner of Milan

Sebastian Tiul Coc of Trenton and Rachel Marie Howell Jimeinez Perez of Trenton

Jeffrey Lane Chandler of Trenton and Janie Elizabeth Campbell Rose of Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

Tim Hutcherson to Jaye P. Witherspoon – Rutherford – $99,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jentri A. Nelson and husband, Adam P. Nelson – Medina – $530,000

731 Contractors, LLC to Christopher S. Conaway – Milan – $175,000

Colton Marcle and wife, Heather Marcle to Katelyn A. Kesheimer and husband, Adam Kesheimer – Dyer – $340,000

Roy Wade to Handy Cherenfant – Trenton – $8,000

Robert Freeman to Bradley Arnold – Rutherford – $25,000

Chynna McCaskill, n/k/a Chynna Dawn Work to Richard Riddle and wife, Stephanie Riddle – Milan – $99,000

Beverly Spellings, Conservator for Billy Mack Spellings, Beverly Spellings, Blake Spellings, Joey Spellings and Morgan Hardegree to Leonard Kleinow and wife, Wanda Marie Kleinow – Dyer – $60,000

Constance r. Jordan to Carthel Jack Finch and Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC – Trenton – $250,000

Nicole Torrance to William W. Bolton – Milan – $192,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Randy Younger and Linda Younger, Trustees of the Laverne Newton Trust – Medina – $344,900

David Moore Investments LLC to Shelby Layne Moore – Humboldt – $105,000

Caleb J. Houston to Pritti Advani – Medina – $230,000

J.D. Harrison and wife, Minnie Harrison to Ray Alexander and wife, Linda Alexander – Humboldt – $1,800

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Tyler Lannom and wife, Marian Lannom – Medina – $519,900

Michael Shane Kirby and Rachel Ann Kirby to Matthew Riggsbee and wife, Jodie Riggsbee – Humboldt – $140,000

Efrain Ortega to Anthony Richard Quiles and wife, Kristina Catherine Quiles – Dyer – $70,000

Sarah Cope Ward, Trustee of the Sarah Cope Ward Living Trust, to Kacey Lauren Brantley – Medina – $500,000

Lisa Bryant to Amanda M. McCormack and Timothy O. McCormack, Jr. – Rutherford – $339,900

OCM Investments to Priti Advani – Medina – $248,000

Joseph Ulrich to Mark Allen Smith – Milan – $274,900

Bradley T. Zill and wife, Amanda M. Zill to Martha S. Edgett – Milan – $221,900

John B. Fisher and wife, Rebecca K. Fisher to Lucas P. Fisher and Sarah M. Ricketts – Milan – $247,300

George L. Baker and wife, Patrick J. Baker to Tim Crocker and wife, Rosemary Crocker – Milan – $150,000

Richard Hopkins to Joseph Philip Lockwood and wife, Floare Lockwood-Burca – Trenton – $154,000

Sandra K. Austin, n/k/a Sandra K. Gilley, to Kevin R. Davis – Humboldt – $2,500

Dabbs Rentals, LLC to Debra Kee – Humboldt – $32,000

Jordan Wilson and Gabriela Sofia Torres Wilson to Jonas Malady and wife, Maegan Malady – Milan – $219,900

Jonas Malady and wife, Maegan B. Malady – Milan – $184,900

Sky View Homes, LLC to Ryan Charles Stoker and wife, Monica Andrea Stoker – Humboldt – $350,000

Cathey M. Jones to JAKCapital, LLC – Milan – $288,000

Darren Magouirk to Michael E. Sexton and wife, Karen L. Sexton – Bradford – $3,000

Damon Sutton to Gary L. Knox – Trenton – $50,000

Betty J. Holt to Live Oak Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $67,000

Dustin Ring to New Vision Trust Co. CFBO Ralph Fernandez IRA – Milan – $44,000

Jones-Lashlee, Inc. to K1 Realty, LLC – Humboldt – $40,000

Broecksie M. Taylor to Eric J. Snider – Kenton – $140,000

Dennis Myrick to Eric Jernigan – Trenton – $16,000

Jessie R. Baker, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Esther D. Baker, to Jimmy Powell and wife, Wendy Powell – Medina – $215,000

Deborah Pettigrew and Kimbria Pettigrew Foulks to Jesse Alexander – Milan – $30,000

Mackenzie Lee Gray to Priti D. Advani – Medina – $225,000

John Reeves to Montravious Allen – Humboldt – $134,500

Diane Kelley to Caiden Ramey – Milan – $135,000

Jones-Lashlee, Inc. to K1 Realty, LLC – Humboldt – $20,000

Phillip Browder to Mary Delores Lynch – Milan – $125,500

Steven W. Yarbrough to Cindy Gilbertson and Paul Gilbertson, Trustees of The Gilbertson Revocable Trust, – Milan – $54,000

Cheryl A. Robbins to Robert B. Netherland and wife, Brittnee C. Netherland – Humboldt – $113,000

Samaritan’s Road, LLC to Ben Eric McIntire, Jr. – Humboldt – $220,000

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC to David Moore Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $170,000

Benny Doyle and wife, Tamara Doyle to Kyle Barker and wife, Amanda Gilbertson – Bradford – $130,000

Virgil R. Simons, Sr. and wife, Margaret R. Simons to Amber Gibson and husband, Brandt Gibson – Humboldt – $420,000

Bradley V. Arnold to Danielle Gwara – Milan – $165,000

Ginger G. Kuykendall to James L. Pankey and wife, Crystal Pankey – Humboldt – $240,000

Anita Dunn and Sandra Dinkins to David Moore Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $25,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Matthew J. Holstead and Kaylyn E. Mansell – Medina – $357,400

Thomas Dean Corley to Larry R. Woods and wife, Mamie L. Woods – Rutherford – $170,000

Shannon Brent Smith and wife, Lana Brooks Smith to Donna S. Pearson – Trenton – $50,000

Robert Sidney Phelan, Jr. to Huskey Farms, LLC – Trenton – $250,000

Sandra Danforth to Ashton Mathis and husband, Neyland Mathis – Humboldt – $161,000

Joseph Shelley and wife, Brittney Shelley to Geeta Gilder – Medina – $315,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Joseph C. Shelley and wife, Brittney M. Shelley – Medina – $439,900

John Burch to Betty Williams and husband, Troy Williams – Trenton – $124,500

Judy Lynn Thomason Crocker, David Bryan Thomason, Teresa Carol Thomason Coffman and Edna Thomason Merritt to Cesar Quinteros and wife, Allison Quinteros – Milan – $85,000

Manuel Calvo to HPQ Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $35,000

Alex McFadden and Kristina McFadden to Austin Burke – Medina – $202,000

William Thomas Griggs and wife, Brenda Griggs to Cody Guy Little and wife, Alli Katherine Little – Kenton – $8,500

Leader Investments, LLC to Edwin W. Barnett – Crockett and Gibson Counties – $418,750