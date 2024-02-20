Charles Burch Weems Jr., 77, passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was born on January 7, 1947 in Clarksville, Tenn. to the late Charles Burch Weems Sr. and Lucille Rushing Weems.

Mr. Weems had many fond memories of spending time with family in Clarksville throughout his years. He grew up in Memphis, Tenn., graduating from Kingsbury High School. After, he earned both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

He married Carol Medling in 1970 and settled in Trenton, Tenn. where he lived and raised his family for the remainder of his life. Mr. Weems taught at Peabody High School for 36 years, where he was beloved by both faculty and students. When not teaching, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, gardening and spent much of that time enjoying those activities with his children and grandchildren. The Forked Deer River, along with Reelfoot and Kentucky lakes, were favorite spots to fish and hunt. He loved the outdoors and spent as much time as he could enjoying it with his family. He was a dedicated and loving father in every aspect.

Mr. Weems was an active member at First Presbyterian Church in Trenton, Tennessee where he attended regularly and served as a deacon.

In retirement, Mr. Weems returned to a lifelong love of woodworking and crafted many beautiful things he enjoyed sharing with others. He continued his love of the outdoors traveling with Carol to Alaska and the Smoky Mountains to fish and explore. He remained by Carol’s side in all things for 53 years.

Mr. Weems is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol Medling Weems; son, Charles ‘Chas’ Burch Weems III and wife, Jennifer; two daughters, Lynn Weems Brown and husband, and Cory and Catherine Weems Lanier and husband, Alan; sister, Betty Weems Morris and husband, Albert, of Fort Mill, S.C.; eight grandchildren, Burch Weems, Elizabeth Lanier, William Lanier, Emma Lanier, Loch Brown, Lawton Brown, Nowell Brown and Eves Brown.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2024 at the First Presbyterian Church in Trenton. A visitation will be held at 2 p.m. with the memorial service following at 3 p.m.