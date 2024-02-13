Right to Know February 13, 2024

Sheriff’s Report Feb. 5-11

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 2/5/2024 through 2/11/2024:

Tyler Dean Williamson, W/M, 28- domestic assault, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), disorderly conduct.

Jeremy Scott Vinyard, W/M, 36- capias.

Brittany Davis Lott, W/F, 33- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Xavier Tre Dennis, B/M, 34- firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Elvin Soto Salgado, U/M, 22- failure to provide proof of insurance, violation registration law, driving without license, violation stop sign..

James Darien Alexander, B/M, 31- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Andrew Allen Ayers, W/M, 39- violation of order of protection/restraining order, criminal trespass, vandalism.

Nadia Sunshine Badilla, W/F, 47- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines.

Ralph Craig Baier, W/M, 56- hold for other agency.

Joseph Randall Byrd, W/M, 63- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation of probation, attachment order.

Amber Deann Camp, W/F, 33- capias.

Fransisco Jovani Dionne, W/M, 29- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Stacey Leanne Gilliland, W/F, 51- domestic assault, resisting arrest.

Desman Lamar Green, B/M, 30- attachment order.

Johnnie Rion Hicks, W/M, 42- capias.

Denise Lynn Martin, W/F, 56- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Stephanie Renee O’Briant, W/F, 45- domestic assault.

Demario Diaz Partee, B/M, 36- capias.

Colten Aaron Reed, W/M, 33- capias.

Jeremy Scott Vinyard, W/M, 36- violation of probation.

Treva Shundell Watkins, B/M, 34- capias, violation of probation.

Alexis McClain White, W/F, 28- capias.

Raven Sierra Willis, W/F, 28- drug sanction.

Jamie Taylor Wood, W/F, 25- domestic assault.

Channing Bencintell Wright, B/M, 44- violation of probation.

Denise Lynn Martin, W/F, 56- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Lawanda Elizabeth Beard, B/F, 31- possession of controlled substance analog, failure to provide proof insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding, violation light law.

Randy Paul Ivy, W/M, 40- aggravated criminal trespass, vandalism.

Paula Montgomery Lenker, W/F, 49- written report of accident, driving under the influence first offense, open container law, failure to provide proof insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license..

Jerry Lewis Morgan, B/M, 66- aggravated assault.

Demetric Charon Johnson, B/M, 37- theft of property.

Julieanne Powers, W/F, 38- violation of probation.

James Fred Warmath, W/M, 62- simple possession/casual exchange, open container law, failure to provide proof insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation light law.

Amber Deann Camp, W/F, 33- theft of property (shoplifting).

Jeremiah Wayne Johnson, W/M, 45- possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence first offense.

Jerry Keith Mallard, B/M, 29- violation of motor vehicle ignition interlock device.

Joshua Loew Rhoden, W/M, 30- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Bobby James Adkins, W/M, 56- domestic assault.

Qristian Lamarious Mance, B/M, 30- weekender.

James Esters Peete Sr., B/M, 70- weekender.

Jeremy Todd Pinckley, W/M, 36- weekender.

Cory Andrew Rawls, W/M, 36- weekender.

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 55- weekender.

Police Report February 5-11, 2024

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 2/5/2024 through 2/11/2024:

Lawanda Elizabeth Beard, B/F, 31, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: February 8, 2024, Central Avenue; Charges: manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession of controlled substance analog, violation of light law, speeding, financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Cpl. Phillips.

Xavier Treshaun Dennis, B/M, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 6, 2024, 1811 Maple Street; Charges: possession of Schedule VI drug, possession of weapon in commission of felony, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: DTF K. Hill.

Randy Paul Ivy, W/M, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 10, 2024, 1926 Short Street; Charges: trespass criminal aggravated, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Griffin.

Paula M. Lenker, W/F, 48, of Selmer; Arrest date and location: February 10, 2024, Central Avenue at Exxon; Charges: driving under the influence, violation open container, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, failure to report accident. Arresting officer: Sgt. Stewart.

Jerry Lewis Morgan, B/M, 66, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 9, 2024, Regal Inn; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Elvin Noe Soto Salgado, H/M, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 7, 2024, 22nd and Main; Charges: financial responsibility law, stop sign violation, violation registration law, driving w/o a license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Real Estate Transfers

TOWD Point Mortgage Trust 2018-2 to Alondra Valenzuela – Humboldt – $26,100

Estate of Dorothy L. Gurley, by and through her Executor Tyson Gurley, to Jack Joyner – Milan – $95,259

Laurie McNabb to Jacob McNabb – Milan – $98,191.78

Romero Legacy, LLC to Humberto Tomas Sebastian – Humboldt – $325,000

Delores Schrage Graning, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Robert M. Graning, II, to John Franklin Warmath – Humboldt – $120,000

Christopher Glenn to Joseph Brown – Humboldt – $5,000

Charles Dewayne Phillips and James Dwight Phillips to Danny Smith and wife, Joan Smith – Humboldt – $195,000

Brandeth Brooks and husband, Terris Brooks to Grassroots Residential 4. LLC – Humboldt – $122,500

Mark A. Beasley to Radik Magzianov – Humboldt – $715,000

Ronnie Sapp to Ruffus A. Sturdivant and wife, Teresa Sturdivant – Milan – $248,500

Mary Lou Myers to Austin Belew – Milan – $160,000

Golconda, LP to KOKA Development, LLC – Medina – $128,752

Alan Rush Osman to Steven Hatchett, Jerry Hatchett and OK Chu Hatchett – Humboldt – $110,000

United Asset Management, LLC to Tim Hutcherson – Dyer – $25,000

Ruffus Adrian Sturdivant and wife, Teresa L. Sturdivant to Paul Lutz and wife, Rebecca Lutz – Milan – $95,000

Sanjay Kumar Patel to Pamela H. Busby – Milan – $329,900

Dan A. Fain, Mary Lynn Fain Bryant, Faine Elizabeth Williams and Stephen L. Hughes, as Trustee for Mary Lynn Fain Bryant, to Charles Brandon Vester and wife, Erin Homes Vester – Milan – $140,000

Brint Mallard to Steve W. Smith – Bradford – $10,000

Jon A. Culpepper and wife, Mary E. Culpepper to Robin Salyers – Humboldt – $299,900

Christopher Scott Bates to Scottie W. Purcell and wife, Arnelin Purcell – Milan – $170,000

Gibson County General Sessions

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

Waylon L. Williams – bound over to grand jury

Michael Holland – bound over to grand jury

Carroll S. Butler – bound over to grand jury

Jeremy Ramsey – paraphernalia

Virgil James Doss – simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Joshua Dickerson – assault

Demonze Dowell – assault

Jerry Cole – sex offender registration form (attempt)

Joseph Wert – unlawful possession of weapon, simple possession of meth, simple possession of Schedule VI

Matt Griggs – bound over to grand jury

Michael Ashley – criminal impersonation (two counts)

Jonathan Floyd – domestic assault, violation of no contact order

Selena Mercedes Scarbrough – DUI (1st offense)

Christopher Lee – assault with bodily injury

Tara Connell – simple possession of meth, simple possession, driving without a license

Nicholas Rayfield – possession of drug paraphernalia

Tara Connell – simple possession of meth, simple possession, driving without a license

Nicholas Jerome Simmons – domestic assault (two counts)

Trevor Huffman – simple possession/casual exchange

Jefferey Webb – bound over to grand jury

Bruce Rishton – bound over to grand jury

Timothy Wayne Hood – simple possession of marijuana

Earl Singleton II – simple possession of Schedule VI

Michael Edward Armstrong – DUI (1st offense)

Octavious Thomas – domestic assault (two counts)

Danny Lee Collins – bound over to grand jury

Danny Lee Collins – bound over to grand jury

James Odom III – bound over to grand jury

James Odom III – bound over to grand jury

Charles K. Fuller II – public intoxication

Erica Gordon – driving without a license

James Peete – driving on revoked license due to DUI

Todd Brown – driving on suspended license

Patrick Reeves – domestic assault

Falicia Michelle Joyner – DUI (2nd offense), driving on revoked license due to DUI

Debra Moody – simple possession of meth

Kaitlyn Ellington – possession of drug paraphernalia

Patrick Jennings – simple possession of marijuana

Vincent Roddell Bailey – DUI (1st offense)

James H. Nichols – vandalism under $1,000

David L. Clark – driving on revoked license (2nd or subsequent offense)

Marriage Licenses

Cavvelle Shakiel Beckles of Trenton and Shaniah Treniece Lee of Trenton

Leon Charles Major of Humboldt and Sharon Louise Robinson Clark of Humboldt

Richard Edward Denton of Trenton and Melissa Jo Ryckman of Trenton

William Anthony Bailey of Ripley and Christopher Ryan Friese of Dyersburg

Malik Devon Cox of Trenton and Alana Rose Cadet of Trenton