Gibson County’s Micah Hart named Class 2A Miss Basketball finalist

On Thursday, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) announced the finalist for the Mr./Miss Basketball awards for the 2023-24 high school season.

One player from Gibson County was named to the list as Gibson County senior Micah Hart was one of three finalists for the Class 2A Miss Basketball award.

Hart is joined by York Institute’s Reese Beaty and Gatlinburg-Pittman’s Maddie Newman as finalist for the award.

The awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Tuesday, March 12 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.

Hart, a 5-foot-9 point guard, has helped the Lady Pioneers to a 29-1 record in the regular season with a current 10-game winning streak.

During her season season, she is averaging 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals per game. She is shooting 42 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent from the free throw line.

Her season bests in scoring were 41 points in a win over Dresden, 30 points in a win over Obion County and 28 points in a win over Westview. She also hit the game-winner against Bartlett.

Hart is currently third all-time in scoring at Gibson County, having just passed Kaitlin Dudley and sitting 59 points behind Heather Butler.

Other Miss Basketball finalist from West Tennessee are McKenzie senior Savannah Davis (Class 1A) and University School of Jackson freshman Haylen Ayers (Division II-A).

Union City senior Malaki Brooks (Class 1A) and Jackson Christian senior Ayden Shaw (Division II-A) were named Mr. Basketball finalists.