Right to Know February 6, 2024

Sheriff’s Report Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

SHERIFF’S NOTE—Adam L. King, 43, of 250 Watt Boone Road in Medina, was erroneously reported in the weekly arrest report by the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office as being arrested for DUI 1st offense, Violation of implied consent law, and Text messaging while operating a motor vehicle.

Mr. King’s name was entered during the booking process when in fact it should have been a name selected from our records that was similar to his.

Adam King was not arrested by the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

We offer our apology for the reporting mistake and will work harder to ensure this doesn’t happen again. Our booking officers are professionals, but they are subject to human error.

Sheriff Paul Thomas

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 1/28/2024 through 2/4/2024:

Tyler Chase Armstrong, W/M, 20- possession of stolen property, theft of property, burglary, vandalism.

Sarah Grace Avent, W/F, 40- violation of probation.

Ralph Craig Baier, W/M, 56- aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, improper lane usage.

Jeremy Cole Burks, W/M, 48- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Darius Dearmamone Campbell, B/M, 46- violation of probation.

Natalia Maria Carey, B/F, 23- capias.

Jonathan Dewayne Choate, W/M, 40- capias, violation of probation.

Brewston Lamonte Cole, B/M, 36- bond revoked.

Mograna Jean Cunningham, W/F, 25- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Linda Carol Edmaiston, W/F, 53- criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, violation of probation, failure to obey officer.

Sandy Rae Hudson, W/F, 44- violation of probation.

Monty Lynn Jones, W/M, 49- violation of probation.

Thomas Brandon Karnes, W/M, 48- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Haley Jean Matthews, W/F, 30- capias.

John William McCoy Jr., W/M, 50- public intoxication.

Lexiey Montana Mealer, W/F, 25- violation of probation.

Trevontae Kaolomo-Mikel Rosser, B/M, 23- capias.

Patsy Gail Smith, W/F, 41- violation of probation.

Voskosity Rayon Smith, B/M, 32- capias, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation of probation.

Hannah Marie Williamson, W/F, 31- aggravated burglary of a habitation, theft of property, vandalism.

Frankyn Otoniel-Artica Alvarez, U/M, 19- failure to provide proof insurance, driving without license, speeding.

Glenn Everett Bell, W/M, 60- domestic assault.

Kelly Elise Blankenship, W/F, 35- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Celisa Ann Blue, B/F, 44- domestic assault.

Jonathan Dewayne Choate, W/M, 40- criminal trespass, aggravated criminal trespass, vandalism.

Leonard Charles Cox, B/M, 74- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Hannah Nichole Greene, W/F, 20- domestic assault, violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Michael Lynn Palmer, B/M, 45- violation of probation.

Oscar Reniery, U/M, 21- leaving scene of accident, failure to provide proof insurance, no driver’s license, failure to exercise due care.

Rony Armando Rodriguez-Lopez, U/M, 18- failure to provide proof insurance, violation registration law, driving without license, speeding.

Martin Ruiz Ruiz, U/M, 21- driving without license, speeding.

Randall Hunter Willis, W/M, 28- aggravated assault.

Melanie Dawn Carter, W/F, 38- domestic assault.

Marcus Terrell Norman, B/M, 37- attachment order.

Thomas Brandon Karnes, W/M, 48- capias, violation of probation.

Michael Wayne Rose, W/M, 61- theft of property, Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Steven Scott Doest, W/M, 36- weekender.

Qristian Lamarious Mance, B/M, 29- weekender .

Destiny Alexis Miller, W/F, 23- weekender.

Jonathan James Rushing, W/M, 39- weekender.

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 55- weekender.

Police Report Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 1/29/2024 through 2/4/2024:

Franklyn Otoniel Artica Alvarez, H/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 29, 2024, Maple Circle; Charges: speeding, driving without a license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Kelly E. Blankenship, W/F, 35, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: January 29, 2024, Walmart; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance (2 counts). Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Celisa Ann Blue, B/F, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 2, 2024, 2706 Old Gibson Road; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Johnathan Dewayne Choate, W/M, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 1, 2024, Helping Hand; Charges: aggravated burglary, vandalism, criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Leonard Charles Cox, B/M, 74, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 30, 2024, 12th Ave. and Crenshaw St.; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Reed.

Hannah Nicole Greene, W/F, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 31, 2024, 2015 Ferrell; Charges: domestic assault, violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Destin T. Marable, B/M, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 4, 2024, Central and Mclin; Charges: stop sign violation, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Michael Lynn Palmer, B/M, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 30, 2024, 19th Ave.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Oscar Reniery, H/M, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: February 3, 2024, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: leaving scene of accident, no drivers license, financial responsibility law, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Ptl. Reed.

Martin Ruiz Ruiz, H/M, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 30, 2024, Central at Dovers; Charges: speeding, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Reed.

Hannah Marie Williamson, W/F, 30, of Milan; Arrest date and location: January 29, 2024, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: aggravated burglary, vandalism, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Randel Willis, W/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 30, 2024, 2430 Mullins Ave.; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Marriage Licenses

Jeremy Lynn Lowery of Rutherford and Kellie Jeanne Hoover Hanna of Rutherford

Bryan Mitchell Bailey of Humboldt and Kari Lynn Krawczyk of Humboldt

David Wayne Kuni of Humboldt and Debra Marie Childress Wilson of Humboldt

Jose Luis Trujillo Martinez of Union City and Maria Concepcion Jimenez Nunez of Union City

Jeston Smith Cowen of Memphis and Juakerra Ra-shamecia Davis of Memphis

Taylor Lynn Davis of Trenton and Holly Beth Cole of Milan

Claudero Cha’kale Thomas of Humboldt and Sabreyana D’sjonae Brown of Humboldt

Divorces

Douglas Hugh Keeton vs. Christina Keeton

Randi Elizabeth Gilliland vs. Jacob Franklin Gilliland

Stacey Gwen White vs. Darrell Dewayne White

Cherry Juanita McArthur vs. James Garry McArthur

Edward Ray Taylor vs. Jammie Lea Taylor

Matthew Aaron Norvell vs. Mara Grace Mayfield Norvell

Sunni Jean Cope vs. John Arthur Cope

Chelsea Nicole Tiszai vs. Brandon Scott Tiszai

Building Permits

Nancy Ray Browles, 25B State Route 188, Trenton

Richard Morris, 42 Laneview-Concord Road, Trenton

Barry Keathley, 219 Joel Penn Road, Kenton

Claudia and Andrew Hoffman, 364 Hanna Street, Medina

Real Estate Transfers

Dabbs Rentals, LLC to Debra Kee – Humboldt – $32,000

Jordan Wilson and Gabriela Sofia Torres Wilson to Jonas Malady and wife, Maegan Malady – Milan – $219,900

Jonas Malady and wife, Maegan B. Malady – Milan – $184,900

Sky View Homes, LLC to Ryan Charles Stoker and wife, Monica Andrea Stoker – Humboldt – $350,000

Cathey M. Jones to JAKCapital, LLC – Milan – $288,000

Darren Magouirk to Michael E. Sexton and wife, Karen L. Sexton – Bradford – $3,000

Damon Sutton to Gary L. Knox – Trenton – $50,000

Betty J. Holt to Live Oak Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $67,000

Dustin Ring to New Vision Trust Co. CFBO Ralph Fernandez IRA – Milan – $44,000

Jones-Lashlee, Inc. to K1 Realty, LLC – Humboldt – $40,000

Broecksie M. Taylor to Eric J. Snider – Kenton – $140,000

Dennis Myrick to Eric Jernigan – Trenton – $16,000

Jessie R. Baker, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Esther D. Baker, to Jimmy Powell and wife, Wendy Powell – Medina – $215,000

Deborah Pettigrew and Kimbria Pettigrew Foulks to Jesse Alexander – Milan – $30,000

Mackenzie Lee Gray to Priti D. Advani – Medina – $225,000

John Reeves to Montravious Allen – Humboldt – $134,500

Diane Kelley to Caiden Ramey – Milan – $135,000

Jones-Lashlee, Inc. to K1 Realty, LLC – Humboldt – $20,000

Phillip Browder to Mary Delores Lynch – Milan – $125,500

Steven W. Yarbrough to Cindy Gilbertson and Paul Gilbertson, Trustees of The Gilbertson Revocable Trust, – Milan – $54,000

Cheryl A. Robbins to Robert B. Netherland and wife, Brittnee C. Netherland – Humboldt – $113,000

Samaritan’s Road, LLC to Ben Eric McIntire, Jr. – Humboldt – $220,000

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC to David Moore Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $170,000

Benny Doyle and wife, Tamara Doyle to Kyle Barker and wife, Amanda Gilbertson – Bradford – $130,000

Virgil R. Simons, Sr. and wife, Margaret R. Simons to Amber Gibson and husband, Brandt Gibson – Humboldt – $420,000

Bradley V. Arnold to Danielle Gwara – Milan – $165,000

Ginger G. Kuykendall to James L. Pankey and wife, Crystal Pankey – Humboldt – $240,000

Anita Dunn and Sandra Dinkins to David Moore Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $25,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Matthew J. Holstead and Kaylyn E. Mansell – Medina – $357,400

Thomas Dean Corley to Larry R. Woods and wife, Mamie L. Woods – Rutherford – $170,000

Shannon Brent Smith and wife, Lana Brooks Smith to Donna S. Pearson – Trenton – $50,000

Robert Sidney Phelan, Jr. to Huskey Farms, LLC – Trenton – $250,000

Sandra Danforth to Ashton Mathis and husband, Neyland Mathis – Humboldt – $161,000

Joseph Shelley and wife, Brittney Shelley to Geeta Gilder – Medina – $315,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Joseph C. Shelley and wife, Brittney M. Shelley – Medina – $439,900

John Burch to Betty Williams and husband, Troy Williams – Trenton – $124,500

Judy Lynn Thomason Crocker, David Bryan Thomason, Teresa Carol Thomason Coffman and Edna Thomason Merritt to Cesar Quinteros and wife, Allison Quinteros – Milan – $85,000

Manuel Calvo to HPQ Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $35,000

Alex McFadden and Kristina McFadden to Austin Burke – Medina – $202,000

William Thomas Griggs and wife, Brenda Griggs to Cody Guy Little and wife, Alli Katherine Little – Kenton – $8,500

Leader Investments, LLC to Edwin W. Barnett – Crockett and Gibson Counties – $418,750