Dr. Herman Ray Stallings, 92, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday morning, January 31, 2024 where he was lovingly cared for by his devoted family. He was a true southern gentleman, a fun-loving and generous soul who was loved and respected by all who knew him. Dr. Stallings devoted his life to his dental practice and community, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations.

Born on Sunday, June 7, 1931, in Friendship, Tenn., Dr. Stallings was the son of the late Herman B. and Eunice Dedmon Stallings. It was in 1931, at six months of age, his family moved to Humboldt, where his father, Dr. Herman B., opened Stallings Clinic on Main Street.

A lifelong loyal member of The Church at Sugar Creek (formerly First Baptist Church), he was devoted to the June Bug Hawks men’s class, the James Welch class and other couples’ classes through the years.

Dr. Stallings had a special musical talent from an early age and learned the value of hard work from his father. As a child, he was often called upon to play “Taps” at military services, showcasing his trumpet skills. This led him to be called upon in later years to play at military funerals throughout West Tennessee for fallen soldiers—a duty for which he held deep reverence.

He graduated from Humboldt High School as an accomplished musician, winning numerous awards in West Tennessee, state and national competitions. Continuing his education at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, he was the featured trumpet soloist with the renowned Pride of the Southland Band and became a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) fraternity. Dr. Stallings then went on to earn his degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Dentistry, where he graduated second in his class. During his time at dental school, fate intervened when he first laid eyes on Marzette Smith of Memphis, Tenn., at a college mixer. Their meeting turned into a lifelong love story, as they married in 1955.

Dr. Stallings had unyielding patriotism towards his country and community; these sentiments ran deeply within him. He proudly served a two-year tour of duty in the United States Army as a Captain in the Dental Corps at Fort Campbell, Ky.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Dr. Stallings joined his father’s practice in 1957 after his years of service. Presently, Stallings Clinic proudly remains on Main Street, holding the title of the oldest continuous business in town for 93 years. Dr. Stallings took immense pride in the fact that three generations of Stallings had practiced dentistry at that very location, with his son, Ben currently in practice there.

Dr. Stallings had an illustrious career as a dentist, spanning an incredible 55 years before he retired. Not once did he ever complain about going to work; in fact, he found joy and fulfillment in serving his community through dentistry. His dedication to his profession extended beyond the clinic walls.

Outside of his distinguished career, Herman Ray possessed a vibrant personality that endeared him to everyone he met. Described as “dapper” and “spiffy” he took great joy in dressing well and had an air of elegance about him yet was a humble man at heart. His family remembers him as an encourager, someone who uplifted others with kind words and gestures. He was generous and loving, always ready to open his home to friends and family for gatherings and celebrations.

There were many ways he contributed to the community he held dear. As a lifelong resident of Humboldt, he became an integral part of the Strawberry Festival, where the dental office on Main Street served as a gathering place for those returning to their hometown. He and Marzette were the first couple to be named “Honorees” of the festival and Herman Ray has the distinction of serving the longest in the history of the festival as chairman of the Queens’ Transportation Committee.

His love for community was evident as he was a member of the Jaycees, Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, Mayor’s Advisory Council, Memphis, a cotton carnival society and served on the Board of Directors of Scoutland, Inc. He was a founder of Los Bailadores, a men’s social club and a former member of the Supper Club of Jackson.

Because of his unwavering patriotism and devotion to Humboldt, his proud purchase of the “Main Street Flag” continues to stand tall as a symbol of unity and national pride. This flag, outside Stallings Clinic, ensures that every passerby coming into town is greeted by its presence. Herman Ray also played a key role in gathering contributions from the community to purchase a flagpole outside the VFW, which will be a lasting tribute to this man who was devoted to his country.

Above all else, Dr. Stallings cherished his beloved wife Marzette with whom he shared more than 68 years of marriage—a bond that was grounded in love and devotion. They were a couple, and rarely did you see one without the other. Together they raised four children of whom he was immensely proud, Dr. Jan DeLozier and her husband Dr. Joe DeLozier from Nashville, Tenn., Ray Stallings and his wife Catherine from Memphis, Tenn., Dr. Ben Stallings and his wife Latricia from Humboldt, Tenn., and San Pearson and her husband Mike from Jackson, Tenn.

His legacy extends further through his grandchildren whom he adored and who lovingly called him “Doc”: Dr. Meg DeLozier Ferguson and her husband Luke, Dr. Sarah B. DeLozier Danziger and her husband Julian, Jan Stallings DeLozier and her fiancé Cooper Jamieson, Luke Collier Stallings, Catherine Grace Stallings, Caroline Stallings Rushing and her husband Seth, Sophie Elizabeth Stallings, John Michael Pearson and his wife Caroline, and William Stallings Pearson.

He dearly loved and was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, Margaret Ann (Mimi) and Benjamin (Buster) DeLozier Ferguson.

Predeceasing him in death was his younger brother, William “Billy” Oscar Stallings.

Visitation for Dr. Stallings will be held on Sunday, February 11, 2024, from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at The Church at Sugar Creek, with his funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. Friends, family and community members are invited to join together in honoring and celebrating the remarkable life of Dr. Herman Ray Stallings. His burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers serving will be his sons-in-law, grandsons and grandsons-in-law. Honorary pallbearers are Buster Ferguson, Bob Graning, Dr. Thomas Golfer, Barney Hunter, Ted Jones, Walter Kelley, T.O. Lashlee, Ken Luckey, James McKnight, Dr. Bob Patrick and T.G. Sheppard.

In honor of Dr. Stallings’ memory, the family kindly requests that any donations be made to the UTHSC School of Dentistry at www.giving.uthsc.edu/dentistry, The Church at Sugar Creek at 3400 E. Mitchell Street, Humboldt, TN 38343, or online at www.sugarcreek.church, Humboldt Area Rescue Squad/EMS, 2707 East End Drive Humboldt, TN 38343, or to the charity close to your heart or used to support local businesses within the community—a fitting tribute to a man who dedicated his life to others.

The Stallings family would like to extend their gratitude to Doc’s caregivers: Mary Clark, Janie Henley, Debra Martin, and Sandra Scott.

In closing, though Dr. Herman Ray Stallings may no longer grace our streets with his presence, his legacy will forever endure in our hearts. His life serves as a beacon of love, kindness, and selflessness—a reminder to us all of the profound impact one person can have on their community and the lives they touch.

Arrington Funeral Directors, Jackson, Tenn. is charge of arrangements.