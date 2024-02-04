West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 12

After 12 weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:

BOYS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. Houston Co. 5-0 17-4 McKenzie 4-1 12-7 McEwen 4-4 14-7 Big Sandy 2-4 4-16 Bruceton 0-6 0-18

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Humboldt 8-0 16-8 Middleton 6-1 15-5 Halls 5-4 9-15 Bradford 2-6 9-14 West Carroll 1-5 7-14 Clarksburg 1-7 7-13

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. Union City 9-0 21-5 S. Fulton 5-3 10-11 Gleason 5-4 15-11 Dresden 3-6 8-12 Lake Co. 3-6 6-15 Greenfield 1-7 7-17

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Camden 5-0 17-6 Huntingdon 3-2 7-15 Stewart Co. 2-3 4-18 Waverly 0-5 1-21

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. JCM 6-0 7-15 Scotts Hill 5-1 10-9 Riverside 5-2 9-14 Liberty 2-5 4-13 Madison 1-6 5-16 Adamsville 1-6 3-19

District 14-2A

Dist. Over. Ripley 5-0 17-7 Westview 3-2 11-10 Peabody 3-3 14-9 Gibson Co. 3-4 12-13 Milan 1-6 9-13

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. South Side 5-1 9-6 Chester Co. 6-2 18-5 Hardin Co. 4-3 15-9 North Side 3-4 14-7 McNairy 2-6 9-14 Lexington 1-5 7-15

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Dyersburg 5-1 16-7 Dyer Co. 4-1 21-2 S. Gibson 3-2 12-12 Obion Co. 1-3 15-8 Crockett Co. 0-6 3-21

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Bolivar 4-0 19-3 Fayette-Ware 1-2 17-3 Haywood 1-2 14-9 Bolton 1-3 6-12

Division II-A West

Dist. Over. USJ 8-1 21-4 TCA 7-2 19-6 Jackson Chr. 6-3 18-7 Sacred Heart 4-5 11-11 Tip-Rosemark 1-8 7-13 Fayette Aca. 1-8 9-16

GIRLS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 4-1 12-5 McEwen 6-2 16-7 Houston Co. 3-2 12-9 Bruceton 2-4 9-9 Big Sandy 0-6 2-16

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Humboldt 8-0 15-6 Middleton 6-1 14-4 Bradford 5-3 8-15 Clarksburg 2-6 3-15 West Carroll 1-5 5-18 Halls 1-8 5-20

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. S. Fulton 8-0 15-6 Greenfield 7-1 15-8 Dresden 5-4 15-8 Union City 5-4 12-13 Gleason 1-8 13-12 Lake Co. 0-9 3-17

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Huntingdon 5-0 20-5 Stewart Co. 3-2 14-8 Waverly 2-3 10-11 Camden 0-5 8-12

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Scotts Hill 6-0 15-6 Riverside 5-2 10-13 JCM 4-2 14-8 Adamsville 3-4 12-11 Madison 2-5 13-8 Liberty 0-7 3-14

District 14-2A

Dist. Over. Gibson Co. 7-0 28-1 Peabody 4-2 17-9 Westview 3-2 16-4 Milan 1-6 5-17 Ripley 0-5 3-21

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. Chester Co. 7-1 21-3 McNairy 6-2 13-10 South Side 5-2 17-6 Lexington 3-4 15-9 Hardin Co. 1-6 14-10 North Side 0-7 0-22

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Dyersburg 6-0 20-3 S. Gibson 3-2 15-11 Crockett Co. 3-3 17-7 Obion Co. 1-3 14-10 Dyer Co. 0-5 12-11

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Fayette-Ware 3-0 9-7 Bolivar 3-1 10-13 Haywood 1-2 8-12 Bolton 0-4 3-14

Division II-A West