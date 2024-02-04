 Skip to content

West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 12

West Carroll’s Parker Bosley (4) drives the baseline against Bruceton.

After 12 weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:

BOYS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over.
Houston Co. 5-0 17-4
McKenzie 4-1 12-7
McEwen 4-4 14-7
Big Sandy 2-4 4-16
Bruceton 0-6 0-18

District 13-1A

Dist. Over.
Humboldt 8-0 16-8
Middleton 6-1 15-5
Halls 5-4 9-15
Bradford 2-6 9-14
West Carroll 1-5 7-14
Clarksburg 1-7 7-13

District 14-1A

Dist. Over.
Union City 9-0 21-5
S. Fulton 5-3 10-11
Gleason 5-4 15-11
Dresden 3-6 8-12
Lake Co. 3-6 6-15
Greenfield 1-7 7-17

District 12-2A

Dist. Over.
Camden 5-0 17-6
Huntingdon 3-2 7-15
Stewart Co. 2-3 4-18
Waverly 0-5 1-21

District 13-2A

Dist. Over.
JCM 6-0 7-15
Scotts Hill 5-1 10-9
Riverside 5-2 9-14
Liberty 2-5 4-13
Madison 1-6 5-16
Adamsville 1-6 3-19

District 14-2A

Dist. Over.
Ripley 5-0 17-7
Westview 3-2 11-10
Peabody 3-3 14-9
Gibson Co. 3-4 12-13
Milan 1-6 9-13

District 12-3A

Dist. Over.
South Side 5-1 9-6
Chester Co. 6-2 18-5
Hardin Co. 4-3 15-9
North Side 3-4 14-7
McNairy 2-6 9-14
Lexington 1-5 7-15

District 13-3A

Dist. Over.
Dyersburg 5-1 16-7
Dyer Co. 4-1 21-2
S. Gibson 3-2 12-12
Obion Co. 1-3 15-8
Crockett Co. 0-6 3-21

District 14-3A

Dist. Over.
Bolivar 4-0 19-3
Fayette-Ware 1-2 17-3
Haywood 1-2 14-9
Bolton 1-3 6-12

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
USJ 8-1 21-4
TCA 7-2 19-6
Jackson Chr. 6-3 18-7
Sacred Heart 4-5 11-11
Tip-Rosemark 1-8 7-13
Fayette Aca. 1-8 9-16

GIRLS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over.
McKenzie 4-1 12-5
McEwen 6-2 16-7
Houston Co. 3-2 12-9
Bruceton 2-4 9-9
Big Sandy 0-6 2-16

District 13-1A

Dist. Over.
Humboldt 8-0 15-6
Middleton 6-1 14-4
Bradford 5-3 8-15
Clarksburg 2-6 3-15
West Carroll 1-5 5-18
Halls 1-8 5-20

District 14-1A

Dist. Over.
S. Fulton 8-0 15-6
Greenfield 7-1 15-8
Dresden 5-4 15-8
Union City 5-4 12-13
Gleason 1-8 13-12
Lake Co. 0-9 3-17

District 12-2A

Dist. Over.
Huntingdon 5-0 20-5
Stewart Co. 3-2 14-8
Waverly 2-3 10-11
Camden 0-5 8-12

District 13-2A

Dist. Over.
Scotts Hill 6-0 15-6
Riverside 5-2 10-13
JCM 4-2 14-8
Adamsville 3-4 12-11
Madison 2-5 13-8
Liberty 0-7 3-14

District 14-2A

Dist. Over.
Gibson Co. 7-0 28-1
Peabody 4-2 17-9
Westview 3-2 16-4
Milan 1-6 5-17
Ripley 0-5 3-21

District 12-3A

Dist. Over.
Chester Co. 7-1 21-3
McNairy 6-2 13-10
South Side 5-2 17-6
Lexington 3-4 15-9
Hardin Co. 1-6 14-10
North Side 0-7 0-22

District 13-3A

Dist. Over.
Dyersburg 6-0 20-3
S. Gibson 3-2 15-11
Crockett Co. 3-3 17-7
Obion Co. 1-3 14-10
Dyer Co. 0-5 12-11

District 14-3A

Dist. Over.
Fayette-Ware 3-0 9-7
Bolivar 3-1 10-13
Haywood 1-2 8-12
Bolton 0-4 3-14

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
USJ 7-0 17-5
Jackson Chr. 5-2 17-6
TCA 4-3 8-16
Fayette Aca. 2-5 9-12
Tip-Rosemark 0-8 5-18

 

