Bolivar boys take over No. 1 in West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 12

One week is all the remains before the start of high school basketball postseason action.

Teams have made it through 12 weeks of games, trying to stay on top and peak right now.

For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 team in the boys’ rankings as Bolivar takes over the top spot, and there is also a new girls’ team in that ranking.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. Bolivar (19-3) – Results: Beat Fayette-Ware 57-52; Beat Bolton 77-58. This week: Tuesday at Fayette-Ware; Friday vs. Haywood. Last week: No. 3.

2. Union City (21-5) – Results: Beat Lake County 75-38; Beat Gleason 80-42. This week: Tuesday vs. Greenfield; Thursday vs. Huntingdon. Last week: No. 2.

3. Munford (17-2) – Results: Beat Millington 82-80; Beat Covington 80-76. This week: Tuesday at Raleigh Egypt; Friday at Covington. Last week: No. 4.

4. Fayette-Ware (17-3) – Results: Lost to Bolivar 57-52; Lost to Haywood 39-35. This week: Tuesday vs. Bolivar; Friday at Bolton. Last week: No. 1.

5. Dyer County (21-2) – Results: Beat South Gibson 72-61; Beat Dyersburg 63-53. This week: Tuesday at Obion County; Friday at Crockett County; Saturday vs. Obion County. Last week: No. 5.

6. USJ (21-4) – Results: Beat TCA 60-59; Beat Fayette Academy 53-30; Beat Sacred Heart 78-69. This week: Tuesday vs. TCA. Last week: No. 10.

7. Dyersburg (16-7) – Results: Beat Crockett County 60-24; Lost to Dyer County 63-53. This week: Tuesday at South Gibson; Saturday vs. South Gibson. Last week: No. 7.

8. Chester County (18-5) – Results: Beat McNairy Central 51-50; Lost to South Side 60-40; Lost to Hardin County 58-57. This week: Tuesday vs. Hardin County; Friday vs. Lexington. Last week: No. 6.

9. TCA (19-6) – Results: Beat Carroll Academy 42-26; Beat Tipton-Rosemark 77-48; Beat Fayette Academy 79-45; Lost to USJ 60-59. This week: Tuesday at USJ. Last week: No. 8.

10. Haywood (14-9) – Results: Beat Fayette-Ware 39-35; Lost to Bolton 69-64; Lost to Calloway County (Ky.) 70-68. This week: Tuesday vs. Bolton; Friday at Bolivar. Last week: No. 9.

11. Jackson Christian (18-7) – Results: Beat Sacred Heart 57-53; Beat Tipton-Rosemark 38-34; Beat Fayette Academy 58-45. This week: Tuesday vs. Fayette Academy. Last week: No. 13.

12. Humboldt (16-8) – Results:Beat Bradford 69-29; Beat West Carroll 93-49. This week: Tuesday at Middleton; Thursday vs. West Carroll. Last week: No. 14.

13. North Side (14-7) – Results: Beat McNairy Central 67-57; Beat Lexington 60-52; Lost to South Side 54-39. This week: Tuesday at McNairy Central; Thursday vs. South Side; Friday vs. Hardin County. Last week: No. 11.

14. Camden (17-6) – Results: Beat Stewart County 58-50; Lost to Hickman County 65-46. This week: Monday at Waverly; Tuesday vs. East Hickman; Friday at Houston County. Last week: No. 12.

15. Middleton (15-5) – Results: Beat Clarksburg 60-39; Beat Bradford 60-29. This week: Tuesday vs. Humboldt; Thursday vs. Bradford; Friday at West Carroll. Last week: No. 15.

On the bubble: Hardin County (15-9); Ripley (17-7); South Side (9-6).

Girls

1. Gibson County (28-1) – Results: Beat Westview 49-37; Beat South Gibson 41-28. This week: Tuesday vs. Peabody. Last week: No. 1.

2. Dyersburg (20-3) – Results: Beat Crockett County 75-45; Beat Dyer County 40-25. This week: Tuesday at South Gibson; Saturday vs. South Gibson. Last week: No. 3.

3. Huntingdon (20-5) – Results: Beat DWaverly 72-47; Beat Waverly 71-37; Lost to McKenzie 77-62. This week: Monday at Stewart County; Thursday at Union City. Last week: No. 2.

4. USJ (17-5) – Results: Beat TCA 58-33; Beat Fayette Academy 54-23. This week:Tuesday vs. TCA. Last week: No. 5.

5. Chester County (21-3) – Results: Beat South Side 42-29; Beat Hardin County 58-26; Lost to McNairy Central 50-42. This week: Tuesday vs. Hardin County; Friday vs. Lexington. Last week: No. 4.

6. Westview (16-4) – Results: Beat Peabody 34-32; Lost to Gibson County 49-37. This week: Monday vs. Ripley; Tuesday at Ripley; Friday at Peabody. Last week: No. 6.

7. Jackson Christian (17-6) – Results: Beat Tipton-Rosemark 69-10; Beat Fayette Academy 60-24. This week: Tuesday vs. Fayette Academy. Last week: No. 9.

8. South Side (17-6) – Results: Beat North Side 66-12; Beat Lexington 69-40; Lost to Chester County 42-29. This week: Tuesday at Lexington; Thursday at North Side; Friday at McNairy Central. Last week: No. 7.

9. Crockett County (17-7) – Results: Beat Obion County 54-53 (OT); Beat Milan 56-32; Lost to Dyersburg 75-45. This week: Monday vs. Obion County; Friday vs. Dyer County. Last week: No. 8.

10. McKenzie (12-5) – Results: Beat Huntingdon 77-62; Beat Houston County 43-40. Up next: Monday vs. Big Sandy; Tuesday at Milan; Thursday vs. Houston County; Friday at Big Sandy. Last week: No. 14.

11. Scotts Hill (15-6) – Results: Beat Adamsville 64-45; Beat Madison 62-47; Beat Riverside 68-52. This week: Monday vs. JCM: Tuesday at Madison; Friday at JCM; Saturday at Riverside. Last week: No. 12.

12. South Fulton (15-6) – Results: Beat Gleason 61-43; Beat Dresden 60-47; Beat Greenfield 42-40. Up next: Monday vs. Mayfield (Ky.); Tuesday vs. Dresden; Friday vs. Greenfield: Last week:No. 13.

13. Peabody (17-9) – Results: Beat Milan 66-21; Lost to Westview 34-32. This week: Tuesday at Gibson County; Friday vs. Westview. Last week: No. 10.

14. Humboldt (15-6) – Results: Beat Bradford 62-19; Beat West Carroll 45-25. This week: Tuesday at Middleton; Friday vs. West Carroll. Last week: Not ranked.

15. South Gibson (15-11) – Results: Beat Dyer County 57-39; Lost to Gibson County 41-28. Up next: Tuesday vs. Dyersburg; Thursday at Obion County; Saturday at Dyersburg. Last week: No. 15.

Dropped out: Dyer County (12-11).

On the bubble: Greenfield (15-8); Henry County (16-8); McNairy Central (13-10); Middleton (14-4).