Right to Know January 30, 2024

Sheriff’s Report Jan. 22-28

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 1/22/2024 through 1/28/2024:

Timothy Dalton Young, W/M, 30- firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Wendy Marie Boyd, W/F, 38- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Dennis Paul Cagle Sr., W/M, 68- aggravated sexual battery, rape of a child, statutory rape by an authority figure (2 counts).

Nakiesha Shawnte Dockery, W/F, 33- violation of probation.

Charles Keith Fuller 2nd, W/M, 43- public intoxication.

Jeremy Alan Gordon, W/M, 42- tampering with construction signs and barricades, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation of probation.

Melvin Travaris Guyton, B/M, 28- capias.

Devonte Quadrell Harris, B/M, 27- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange, window tint.

Jeremiah Wayne Johnson, W/M, 45- criminal trespass, vandalism, public intoxication.

Sharon Diane Lyles, W/F, 55- domestic assault, assault on first responder, fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit/ATM card, financial exploitation of elderly/vulnerable person, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), grounds for arrest by office without warrant.

Samantha Joe McDonald, W/F, 35- violation of probation.

James Darrell Moore, B/M, 57- violation of probation, attachment order.

Laquice Annette Newbill, B/F, 47- theft of property (shoplifting), violation probation (circuit).

Gloria Gail Phillips, B/F, 65- capias.

Savannah Nicole Powell, W/F, 33- simple possession/casual exchange.

Eric O’Neal Rice, B/M, 43- violation of probation.

Jimmy Utah Rogers, W/M, 31- capias.

Eric John Stechauner, W/M, 36- capias.

Gregory Alan Trice, B/M, 39- driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Kaminski Stephon Turner, B/M, 29- capias.

Melvin Dartavious Tyson, B/M, 25- violation of probation.

Kerry Auston Wade, W/M, 57- capias.

Montreal Larmar Warren, B/M, 29- violation of probation.

James Neal Wilson, W/M, 45- capias.

Timothy Dalton Young, W/M, 30- violation of probation.

Johnny Ray Barger, W/M, 54- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Ana Zoto Hernandez, U/F, 37- failure to provide proof of insurance, driving without license, failure to exercise due care.

Michael Antwanshun Jones, B/M, 19- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Rosalio Mejia, U/M, 40- failure to provide proof insurance, driving without license, speeding.

Mauriel Da’Von Pettigrew, B/M, 24- possession of controlled substance analog.

Taylor Lynn Pillow, W/M, 31- domestic assault.

Peyton Scott Stone, W/M, 26- simple possession/casual exchange, falsification of drug test result, possession of controlled substance analog, failure to provide proof insurance, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Kylan Joseph Steward, B/M, 28- Schedule 1 drug violations, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Mia Monique Greer, B/F, 26- attachment order.

Kevin Lynn Jones, W/M, 36- violation of probation.

Shyanne Marie Knight, W/F, 25- Schedule I drug violations, Schedule IV drug violations.

Marquita Michelle Lee, B/F, 38- aggravated assault, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent).

John Thomas Loynes, W/M, 42- domestic assault, child abuse or neglect (non-violent), resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), public intoxication.

Bobby Wayne Moody, W/M, 42- reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence first offense.

Kevin Wayne King, W/M, 49- driving under the influence first offense.

Adam L. King, W/M, 43- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, text messaging while operating a motor vehicle.

Felecia Michelle Joyner, B/F, 57- serving time.

Steven Scott Doest, W/M, 37- weekender.

Adam Reagan Hartig, W/M, 23- weekender.

Qristian Lamarious Mance, B/M, 30- weekender.

Jonathan James Rushing, W/M, 39- weekender.

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 56- weekender.

Police Report Jan. 22-28

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 1/22/2024 through 1/28/2024:

Johnny R. Barber, W/M, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 27, 2024, 3 Doors Down; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Glenn Everett Bell, W/M, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 28, 2024, 1610 Burrow; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Stewart.

Michael Antwan Jones, B/M, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 22, 2024, 1010 N. 19th Ave.; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Rosalio Anthonio Mejia, H/M, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 26, 2024, Stop and Shop; Charges: driving without a license, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Griffin.

Mauriel Da’Von Pettigrew, B/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 25, 2024, E. Main/Chere Carol; Charges: manufacturing/delivering, selling, possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Taylor Lynn Pillow, W/M, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 26, 2024, Maverick; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Lt. H. Smith.

Rony Armando Rodriguez-Lopez, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: January 28, 2024, 45 Bypass; Charges: speeding, driving without a license, financial responsibility law, violation registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Griffin.

Peyton Scott Stone, W/M, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 26, 2024, Bledsoe Road; Charges: manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession of controlled substance analog, simple possession, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, falsification of drug test, financial responsibility law, display of plates. Arresting officer: Lt. Wade.

Gregory A. Trice, B/M, 38, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: January 27, 2024, Exxon Parking Lot; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Ana Zoto Hermandez, H/F, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 24, 2024, Sonic; Charges: failure to maintain control, driving without a license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.