Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Ruth Mason, 87, will be held on Friday, February 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. in the north chapel of George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home, 2812 North Highland Ave., Jackson, TN. Burial will follow in Rocky Springs Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 a.m., two hours prior to the service.

She passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2024 at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tenn.

Mrs. Mason was a member of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church in Milan, Tenn. and a former employee of Century Electric, Rock Well, Milan Nursing Home and sold Avon for 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie H. Mason; her parents, Mark and Mallie Wimpee; sisters, Margaret Wimpee and Mary Hargis; and brothers, Gerald Wimpee, John Wimpee, James Gyley Wimpee and Buddy Wimpee.

Mrs. Mason is survived by her sister, Barbara Jackson of Memphis, Tenn.; a daughter, Teresa Johns (J.R.) of Middleton, Tenn.; a son, Mark Mason of Humboldt, Tenn.; and three grandchildren, Tiffany Tigner (Brandon), Tenee Johnson (Brandon) and Tahanna Cossar (Blane) all of Middleton; and six great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Slayden Tigner, Jannin and Bryson Johnson, and Tannsley and Taylon Cossar all of Middleton.