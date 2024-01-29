Westview names Matt McConnell new football coach

To find the new football coach at Westview high school, the administration dipped into the Chargers’ past. On Monday, Westview announced Matt McConnell as the new football coach.

McConnell returns as head coach after he coached the Chargers in 2019. He replaces Jarod Neal, who resigned earlier this month.

McConnell has been in Camden the past four seasons. He has been a football coach for 21 years with 10 seasons as a head coach.

Over the past four seasons at Camden, he has a 12-30 record with two playoff appearances. He has a 68-48 record with eight playoff appearances in 10 years.

He has also been a head coach at Waverly, where he led the Tigers to two semifinal appearances and a quarterfinal appearance.

Westview also announced that Chris Coleman is returning as an assistant coach. Coleman played at UT Martin for four-and-a-half seasons, and he was an assistant coach under Neal during the 2021 Class 2A state championship team.

Westview is coming off a 7-5 season in 2023 with an appearance in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs. And there is much excitement around he Westview football program as Graham Simpson, younger brother of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, will be a freshman this fall.