Tennessee high school basketball AP poll for Jan. 29, 2024
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 28, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
BOYS
Division I – Class 4A
1. Bartlett (7) 21-2 96 1
2. Cordova (2) 21-1 90 2
3. Cookeville 19-3 70 4
4. Siegel 19-2 68 5
5. Ravenwood 18-3 55 3
6. Powell (1) 17-2 49 7
7. Bearden 19-4 40 8
8. Franklin 15-4 26 9
9. Rhea County 20-4 20 10
10. Independence 16-6 9 6
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 3A
1. Fulton (8) 20-2 98 1
2. Fayette Ware (2) 17-1 92 2
3. Lawrence County 18-3 69 4
4. Dyer County 19-2 57 3
5. Bolivar Central 17-3 51 7
6. Upperman 18-4 50 5
7. Munford 15-2 48 6
8. Chester County 17-3 21 10
9. Ridgeway 14-5 18 9
10. David Crockett 16-4 15 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Power Center Academy High School 14.<
Division I – Class 2A
1. Douglass (9) 22-0 99 1
2. Gatlinburg-Pittman (1) 19-3 89 2
3. South Greene 19-4 64 6
(tie) Tyner Academy 14-2 64 4
5. Grundy County 15-2 50 5
6. Kingston 15-5 48 3
7. Westmoreland 15-4 39 8
8. Austin-East 13-7 26 7
9. Camden 16-5 21 10
10. Summertown 17-6 17 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Ripley 13.<
Division I – Class 1A
1. Santa Fe (8) 18-1 96 1
2. Harriman (2) 18-1 92 2
3. Union City 19-5 78 3
4. Pickett County 15-4 67 5
5. Middleton 13-5 45 4
6. Houston County 15-4 32 9
7. University 14-6 31 6
8. Humboldt 14-8 30 10
9. Chattanooga Preparatory 9-6 25 8
10. Eagleville 14-7 19 7
Others receiving 12 or more points: South Pittsburg 12.<
Division II – Class 2A
1. Briarcrest (8) 24-3 95 2
2. Pope John Paul II (1) 18-3 84 1
3. Brentwood Academy 17-5 77 4
4. Knoxville Webb 18-3 66 NR
5. Baylor (1) 15-3 60 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: MUS 12.<
Division II – Class 1A
1. Silverdale Baptist Academy (4) 23-2 86 1
2. BGA 22-2 84 3
3. First Assembly Christian (6) 17-3 81 2
4. Providence Christian Academy 17-3 69 5
5. Goodpasture 18-4 33 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Trinity Christian Academy 18. University-Jackson 13.
GIRLS
Division I – Class 4A
1. Bradley Central (10) 20-1 100 1
2. Bearden 19-1 84 2
3. Clarksville 20-0 75 4
4. Sevier County 20-2 74 3
5. Coffee County 20-3 62 5
6. Cookeville 18-3 49 6
7. Brentwood 17-2 46 7
8. Campbell County 17-3 18 8
9. Lebanon 18-5 17 NR
10. Morristown East 17-6 8 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<
Division I – Class 3A
1. White County (9) 22-2 99 1
2. Heritage Maryville 21-2 83 T2
3. Upperman (1) 20-3 78 T2
4. David Crockett 18-2 67 5
5. Dyersburg 18-3 60 4
6. Chester County 19-2 53 6
7. Northview Academy 17-5 30 7
8. Signal Mountain 12-2 20 8
9. Cumberland County 15-5 18 10
10. Clinton 16-5 13 9
(tie) Crockett County 15-6 13 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson South Side 12.
Division I – Class 2A
1. McMinn Central (8) 20-2 98 1
2. Gibson County (1) 26-1 83 4
3. Gatlinburg-Pittman 21-2 80 2
4. Loretto (1) 19-1 72 3
5. Huntingdon 18-4 60 5
6. Cheatham County 19-2 49 6
7. Westview 15-3 37 T7
8. Summertown 18-5 30 T7
9. York Institute 15-5 22 9
10. Cannon County 16-5 4 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<
Division I – Class 1A
1. Wayne County (7) 18-3 95 1
2. Cloudland (3) 18-0 84 3
(tie) Pickett County 15-2 84 2
4. Richland 15-5 53 T5
(tie) Moore County 17-6 53 4
6. Sunbright 15-3 41 T5
7. Sale Creek 13-4 33 9
8. Middle College 18-2 31 8
9. North Greene 17-7 23 7
10. Clarkrange 14-9 14 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<
Division II – Class 2A
1. Knoxville Catholic (6) 16-4 95 1
2. Father Ryan (4) 19-2 94 2
3. Hutchison School 18-2 80 3
4. Knoxville Webb 15-6 49 NR
5. Chattanooga Christian 13-7 33 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lipscomb Academy 24. Ensworth 19.<
Division II – Class 1A
1. Silverdale Baptist Academy (4) 22-5 88 2
2. Providence Christian Academy (6) 14-4 84 1
3. Goodpasture 15-3 77 4
4. King’s Academy 16-5 68 3
5. University-Jackson 15-5 62 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Northpoint 13.<
___
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Times News, Kingsport; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.