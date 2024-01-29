 Skip to content

Tennessee high school basketball AP poll for Jan. 29, 2024

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 28, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

BOYS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bartlett (7)                          21-2    96   1

2. Cordova (2)                           21-1    90   2

3. Cookeville                           19-3    70   4

4. Siegel                               19-2    68   5

5. Ravenwood                            18-3    55   3

6. Powell (1)                           17-2    49   7

7. Bearden                              19-4    40   8

8. Franklin                             15-4    26   9

9. Rhea County                           20-4    20   10

10. Independence                          16-6    9   6

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A

1. Fulton (8)                           20-2    98   1

2. Fayette Ware (2)                      17-1    92   2

3. Lawrence County                       18-3    69   4

4. Dyer County                           19-2    57   3

5. Bolivar Central                       17-3    51   7

6. Upperman                             18-4    50   5

7. Munford                              15-2    48   6

8. Chester County                        17-3    21   10

9. Ridgeway                             14-5    18   9

10. David Crockett                        16-4    15   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Power Center Academy High School 14.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. Douglass (9)                          22-0    99   1

2. Gatlinburg-Pittman (1)                19-3    89   2

3. South Greene                          19-4    64   6

(tie) Tyner Academy                       14-2    64   4

5. Grundy County                         15-2    50   5

6. Kingston                             15-5    48   3

7. Westmoreland                          15-4    39   8

8. Austin-East                           13-7    26   7

9. Camden                               16-5    21   10

10. Summertown                           17-6    17   9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ripley 13.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Santa Fe (8)                          18-1    96   1

2. Harriman (2)                          18-1    92   2

3. Union City                           19-5    78   3

4. Pickett County                        15-4    67   5

5. Middleton                            13-5    45   4

6. Houston County                        15-4    32   9

7. University                           14-6    31   6

8. Humboldt                             14-8    30   10

9. Chattanooga Preparatory               9-6     25   8

10. Eagleville                           14-7    19   7

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Pittsburg 12.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Briarcrest (8)                        24-3    95   2

2. Pope John Paul II (1)                 18-3    84   1

3. Brentwood Academy                     17-5    77   4

4. Knoxville Webb                        18-3    66   NR

5. Baylor (1)                           15-3    60   5

Others receiving 12 or more points: MUS 12.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Silverdale Baptist Academy (4)        23-2    86   1

2. BGA                                  22-2    84   3

3. First Assembly Christian (6)          17-3    81   2

4. Providence Christian Academy          17-3    69   5

5. Goodpasture                           18-4    33   4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Trinity Christian Academy 18. University-Jackson 13.

GIRLS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bradley Central (10)                       20-1    100  1

2. Bearden                                    19-1    84   2

3. Clarksville                                20-0    75   4

4. Sevier County                              20-2    74   3

5. Coffee County                              20-3    62   5

6. Cookeville                                 18-3    49   6

7. Brentwood                                  17-2    46   7

8. Campbell County                            17-3    18   8

9. Lebanon                                    18-5    17   NR

10. Morristown East         17-6    8   10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. White County (9)                           22-2    99   1

2. Heritage Maryville                         21-2    83   T2

3. Upperman (1)                               20-3    78   T2

4. David Crockett                             18-2    67   5

5. Dyersburg                                  18-3    60   4

6. Chester County                             19-2    53   6

7. Northview Academy                          17-5    30   7

8. Signal Mountain                            12-2    20   8

9. Cumberland County                          15-5    18   10

10. Clinton                                    16-5    13   9

(tie) Crockett County                          15-6    13   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson South Side 12.

Division I – Class 2A

1. McMinn Central (8)                         20-2    98   1

2. Gibson County (1)                          26-1    83   4

3. Gatlinburg-Pittman                         21-2    80   2

4. Loretto (1)                                19-1    72   3

5. Huntingdon                                 18-4    60   5

6. Cheatham County                            19-2    49   6

7. Westview                                   15-3    37   T7

8. Summertown                                 18-5    30   T7

9. York Institute                             15-5    22   9

10. Cannon County                              16-5    4   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Wayne County (7)                           18-3    95   1

2. Cloudland (3)                              18-0    84   3

(tie) Pickett County                           15-2    84   2

4. Richland                                   15-5    53   T5

(tie) Moore County                             17-6    53   4

6. Sunbright                                  15-3    41   T5

7. Sale Creek                                 13-4    33   9

8. Middle College                             18-2    31   8

9. North Greene                               17-7    23   7

10. Clarkrange                                 14-9    14   10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Knoxville Catholic (6)                     16-4    95   1

2. Father Ryan (4)                            19-2    94   2

3. Hutchison School                           18-2    80   3

4. Knoxville Webb                             15-6    49   NR

5. Chattanooga Christian                      13-7    33   4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lipscomb Academy 24. Ensworth 19.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Silverdale Baptist Academy (4)              22-5    88   2

2. Providence Christian Academy  (6)           14-4    84   1

3. Goodpasture                                15-3    77   4

4. King’s Academy                             16-5    68   3

5. University-Jackson                         15-5    62   5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Northpoint 13.<

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Times News, Kingsport; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

