Tennessee high school basketball AP poll for Jan. 29, 2024

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 28, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

BOYS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bartlett (7) 21-2 96 1

2. Cordova (2) 21-1 90 2

3. Cookeville 19-3 70 4

4. Siegel 19-2 68 5

5. Ravenwood 18-3 55 3

6. Powell (1) 17-2 49 7

7. Bearden 19-4 40 8

8. Franklin 15-4 26 9

9. Rhea County 20-4 20 10

10. Independence 16-6 9 6

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A

1. Fulton (8) 20-2 98 1

2. Fayette Ware (2) 17-1 92 2

3. Lawrence County 18-3 69 4

4. Dyer County 19-2 57 3

5. Bolivar Central 17-3 51 7

6. Upperman 18-4 50 5

7. Munford 15-2 48 6

8. Chester County 17-3 21 10

9. Ridgeway 14-5 18 9

10. David Crockett 16-4 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Power Center Academy High School 14.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. Douglass (9) 22-0 99 1

2. Gatlinburg-Pittman (1) 19-3 89 2

3. South Greene 19-4 64 6

(tie) Tyner Academy 14-2 64 4

5. Grundy County 15-2 50 5

6. Kingston 15-5 48 3

7. Westmoreland 15-4 39 8

8. Austin-East 13-7 26 7

9. Camden 16-5 21 10

10. Summertown 17-6 17 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ripley 13.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Santa Fe (8) 18-1 96 1

2. Harriman (2) 18-1 92 2

3. Union City 19-5 78 3

4. Pickett County 15-4 67 5

5. Middleton 13-5 45 4

6. Houston County 15-4 32 9

7. University 14-6 31 6

8. Humboldt 14-8 30 10

9. Chattanooga Preparatory 9-6 25 8

10. Eagleville 14-7 19 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Pittsburg 12.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Briarcrest (8) 24-3 95 2

2. Pope John Paul II (1) 18-3 84 1

3. Brentwood Academy 17-5 77 4

4. Knoxville Webb 18-3 66 NR

5. Baylor (1) 15-3 60 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: MUS 12.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Silverdale Baptist Academy (4) 23-2 86 1

2. BGA 22-2 84 3

3. First Assembly Christian (6) 17-3 81 2

4. Providence Christian Academy 17-3 69 5

5. Goodpasture 18-4 33 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Trinity Christian Academy 18. University-Jackson 13.

GIRLS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bradley Central (10) 20-1 100 1

2. Bearden 19-1 84 2

3. Clarksville 20-0 75 4

4. Sevier County 20-2 74 3

5. Coffee County 20-3 62 5

6. Cookeville 18-3 49 6

7. Brentwood 17-2 46 7

8. Campbell County 17-3 18 8

9. Lebanon 18-5 17 NR

10. Morristown East 17-6 8 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. White County (9) 22-2 99 1

2. Heritage Maryville 21-2 83 T2

3. Upperman (1) 20-3 78 T2

4. David Crockett 18-2 67 5

5. Dyersburg 18-3 60 4

6. Chester County 19-2 53 6

7. Northview Academy 17-5 30 7

8. Signal Mountain 12-2 20 8

9. Cumberland County 15-5 18 10

10. Clinton 16-5 13 9

(tie) Crockett County 15-6 13 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson South Side 12.

Division I – Class 2A

1. McMinn Central (8) 20-2 98 1

2. Gibson County (1) 26-1 83 4

3. Gatlinburg-Pittman 21-2 80 2

4. Loretto (1) 19-1 72 3

5. Huntingdon 18-4 60 5

6. Cheatham County 19-2 49 6

7. Westview 15-3 37 T7

8. Summertown 18-5 30 T7

9. York Institute 15-5 22 9

10. Cannon County 16-5 4 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Wayne County (7) 18-3 95 1

2. Cloudland (3) 18-0 84 3

(tie) Pickett County 15-2 84 2

4. Richland 15-5 53 T5

(tie) Moore County 17-6 53 4

6. Sunbright 15-3 41 T5

7. Sale Creek 13-4 33 9

8. Middle College 18-2 31 8

9. North Greene 17-7 23 7

10. Clarkrange 14-9 14 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Knoxville Catholic (6) 16-4 95 1

2. Father Ryan (4) 19-2 94 2

3. Hutchison School 18-2 80 3

4. Knoxville Webb 15-6 49 NR

5. Chattanooga Christian 13-7 33 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lipscomb Academy 24. Ensworth 19.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Silverdale Baptist Academy (4) 22-5 88 2

2. Providence Christian Academy (6) 14-4 84 1

3. Goodpasture 15-3 77 4

4. King’s Academy 16-5 68 3

5. University-Jackson 15-5 62 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Northpoint 13.<

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Times News, Kingsport; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.