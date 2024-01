Gibson County girls back to No. 1 in West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 11

Teams got back to the court this week after a 10-day hiatus due to snow the covered most of West Tennessee.

That stretch of no games and less practices meant there were definitely a few shakeups in this week’s rankings.

One of which is Gibson County girls returning to the No. 1 spot ahead of Dyersburg, as the Lady Trojans lost to Huntingdon.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. Fayette-Ware (17-1) – Results: Beat Bolton 67-53. This week: Tuesday at Bolivar; Friday vs. Haywood. Last week: No. 1.

2. Union City (19-5) – Results: Beat South Fulton 57-20; Beat Dresden 53-34; Beat Gleason 96-65. This week: Tuesday at Lake County; Friday vs. Gleason. Last week: No. 4.

3. Bolivar (17-3) – Results: Beat Haywood 57-53; Beat Bolton 77-56. This week: Tuesday vs. Fayette-Ware; Friday at Bolton. Last week: No. 6.

4. Munford (15-2) – Results: Beat Brighton 79-53; Beat Craigmont 70-56; Beat Raleigh Egypt 77-58. This week: Tuesday at Millington; Friday vs. Covingtont. Last week: No. 5.

5. Dyer County (19-2) – Results: Beat Crockett County 73-56; Beat Peabody 69-55; Lost to Dyersburg 72-66. This week: Tuesday vs. South Gibson; Friday at Dyersburg. Last week: No. 2.

6. Chester County (17-3) – Results: Beat Lexington 66-59; Beat McNairy Central 56-45; Beat North Side 52-49. This week: Tuesday at South Side; Friday at McNairy Central; Saturday at Hardin County. Last week: No. 7.

7. Dyersburg (15-6) – Results: Beat Huntingdon 80-53; Beat Obion County 57-41; Beat Dyer County 72-66. This week: Tuesday at Crockett County; Friday vs. Dyer County. Last week: No. 13.

8. TCA (16-5) – Results: Beat Jackson Christian 58-48; Beat Fayette Academy 86-30; Lost to Sacred Heart 71-70. This week: Monday vs. USJ; Tuesday vs. Carroll Academy, Tipton-Rosemark; Friday at Fayette Academy. Last week: No. 8.

9. Haywood (13-7) – Results: Lost to Bolivar 57-53; Lost to Ripley 66-47. This week: Tuesday at Bolton; Friday at Fayette-Ware; Saturday vs. Calloway County (Ky.) (at Graves County, Ky.). Last week: No. 3.

10. USJ (18-4) – Results: Beat Jackson Christian 47-31; Beat Natchez Trace 62-36; Beat Tipton-Rosemark 52-36; Beat Sacred Heart 75-62. This week: Monday at TCA; Tuesday vs. Fayette Academy; Friday at Sacred Heart. Last week: No. 11.

11. North Side (12-6) – Results: Lost to Hardin County 51-42; Lost to Chester County 52-49. This week: Tuesday vs. Lexington; Friday at South Side; Saturday vs. McNairy Central. Last week: No. 9.

12. Camden (16-5) – Results: Beat Stewart County 57-43; Beat Huntingdon 81-67. This week: Tuesday at Hickman County; Friday vs. Stewart County. Last week: No. 14.

13. Jackson Christian (15-7) – Results: Beat Tipton-Rosemark 53-40; Lost to USJ 47-31; Lost to TCA 58-48. This week: Tuesday vs. Sacred Heart; Friday vs. Tipton-Rosemark; Saturday at Fayette Academy. Last week: No. 10.

14. Humboldt (14-8) – Results: Beat Halls 74-69; Beat Clarksburg 79-51; Beat Middleton 68-51. This week: Tuesday vs. Bradford; Friday at West Carroll. Last week: Not ranked.

15. Middleton (13-5) – Results: Beat Halls 48-39; Lost to Humboldt 68-51 This week: Tuesday vs. Clarksburg; Friday at Bradford. Last week: No. 12.

Dropped out: Obion County (14-8).

On the bubble: McKenzie (11-6); Ripley (15-7); South Gibson (12-10).

Girls

1. Gibson County (26-1) – Results: Beat Milan 77-24; Beat Peabody 45-30; Beat Ripley 56-30; Beat South Gibson 56-30. This week: Tuesday at Westview; Friday vs. South Gibson. Last week: No. 2.

2. Huntingdon (18-4) – Results: Beat Dyersburg 73-54; Beat Camden 58-24. This week: Monday at Waverly; Tuesday vs. McKenzie; Friday vs. Waverly. Last week: No. 3.

3. Dyersburg (18-3) – Results: Beat Obion County 37-27; Beat Dyer County 60-47; Lost to Huntingdon 73-54. This week: Tuesday at Crockett County; Friday vs. Dyer County. Last week: No. 1.

4. Chester County (19-2) – Results: Beat Lexington 51-22; Beat McNairy Central 51-39; Beat North Side 55-18. This week: Tuesday at South Side; Friday at McNairy Central; Saturday at Hardin County. Last week: No. 4.

5. USJ (15-5) – Results: Beat Jackson Christian 44-37; Beat Tipton-Rosemark 57-16. This week: Monday at TCA: Tuesday at Fayette Academy. Last week: No. 7.

6. Westview (15-3) – Results: Beat Milan 68-48. This week: Tuesday vs. Gibson County; Friday vs. Peabody. Last week: No. 6.

7. South Side (15-5) – Results: Beat McNairy Central 66-37; Beat Hardin County 47-16. This week: Tuesday vs. Chester County; Friday vs. North Side; Saturday vs. Lexington. Last week: No. 9.

8. Crockett County (15-6) – Results: Beat Dyer County 72-46; Beat South Gibson 41-40. This week: Tuesday vs. Dyersburg; Friday at Obion County. Last week: No. 10.

9. Jackson Christian (15-6) – Results: Beat TCA 66-38; Beat Tipton-Rosemark 50-8; Lost to USJ 44-37. This week: Friday vs. Tipton-Rosemark; Saturday at Fayette Academy. Last week: No. 11.

10. Peabody (16-8) – Results: Beat Ripley 64-16; Lost to Gibson County 45-30; Lost to Dyer County 59-57. This week: Tuesday at Milan; Friday at Westview. Last week: No. 5.

11. Dyer County (12-9) – Results: Beat Peabody 59-57; Lost to Crockett County 72-46; Lost to Dyersburg 60-57. This week: Tuesday vs. South Gibson; Friday at Dyersburg. Last week: No. 12.

12. Scotts Hill (12-6) – Results: Beat Liberty 69-34. This week: Tuesday vs. Adamsville; Thursday vs. Madison; Friday vs. Riverside. Last week: No. 14.

13. South Fulton (12-6) – Results: Beat Union City 59-33; Beat Lake County 77-41. Up next: Tuesday at Gleason; Thursday at Dresden; Friday at Greenfield: Last week: Not ranked.

14. McKenzie (10-5) – Results: Beat Bruceton 74-28; Beat McEwen 72-62. Up next: Tuesday at Huntingdon; Friday at Houston County. Last week: Not ranked.

15. South Gibson (14-10) – Results: Lost to Obion County 45-37; Lost to Crockett County 41-40; Lost to Gibson County 56-30. Up next: Tuesday at Dyer County; Friday at Gibson County. Last week: No. 8.

Dropped out: Dresden (14-6); Middleton (12-4).

On the bubble: Greenfield (13-7); Henry County (13-8); Humboldt (13-6).