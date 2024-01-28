West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 11

After 11 weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:

BOYS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 4-0 11-6 Houston Co. 3-0 15-4 McEwen 2-3 12-6 Big Sandy 1-4 3-14 Bruceton 0-3 0-14

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Humboldt 6-0 14-8 Middleton 4-1 13-5 Bradford 2-3 9-11 West Carroll 1-3 4-12 Clarksburg 1-4 7-10 Halls 1-4 5-15

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. Union City 7-0 19-5 Gleason 4-2 13-9 Lake Co. 3-3 6-12 S. Fulton 2-3 7-11 Dresden 1-5 6-11 Greenfield 1-5 6-15

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Camden 4-0 16-5 Stewart Co. 2-2 4-15 Huntingdon 1-2 5-14 Waverly 0-3 1-18

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Scotts Hill 3-0 8-8 JCM 3-0 4-15 Riverside 2-1 6-13 Madison 1-3 5-13 Adamsville 1-3 3-16 Liberty 0-3 2-11

District 14-2A

Dist. Over. Ripley 4-0 16-7 Westview 2-1 10-9 Gibson Co. 3-3 11-12 Peabody 1-3 12-9 Milan 1-4 9-10

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. Chester Co. 5-0 17-3 South Side 3-1 7-6 McNairy 2-3 9-11 North Side 1-3 12-6 Hardin Co. 1-3 12-9 Lexington 1-3 7-13

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Dyersburg 4-0 15-6 S. Gibson 3-1 12-10 Dyer Co. 2-1 19-2 Obion Co. 0-3 14-8 Crockett Co. 0-4 2-19

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Bolivar 2-0 17-3 Fayette-Ware 1-0 17-1 Haywood 0-1 13-7 Bolton 0-2 5-11

Division II-A West

Dist. Over. TCA 5-1 16-5 USJ 5-1 18-4 Sacred Heart 3-3 10-9 Jackson Chr. 3-3 15-7 Tip-Rosemark 1-5 7-10 Fayette Aca. 1-5 9-13

GIRLS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. McEwen 4-1 14-6 McKenzie 3-1 10-5 Houston Co. 2-1 11-8 Bruceton 1-2 7-7 Big Sandy 0-5 1-14

