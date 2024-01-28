 Skip to content

West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 11

| |

Westview’s Miles Brown (5) drives to the basket against Milan during a District 14-2A game at Milan on Jan. 26, 2024.

After 11 weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:

BOYS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over.
McKenzie 4-0 11-6
Houston Co. 3-0 15-4
McEwen 2-3 12-6
Big Sandy 1-4 3-14
Bruceton 0-3 0-14

District 13-1A

Dist. Over.
Humboldt 6-0 14-8
Middleton 4-1 13-5
Bradford 2-3 9-11
West Carroll 1-3 4-12
Clarksburg 1-4 7-10
Halls 1-4 5-15

District 14-1A

Dist. Over.
Union City 7-0 19-5
Gleason 4-2 13-9
Lake Co. 3-3 6-12
S. Fulton 2-3 7-11
Dresden 1-5 6-11
Greenfield 1-5 6-15

District 12-2A

Dist. Over.
Camden 4-0 16-5
Stewart Co. 2-2 4-15
Huntingdon 1-2 5-14
Waverly 0-3 1-18

District 13-2A

Dist. Over.
Scotts Hill 3-0 8-8
JCM 3-0 4-15
Riverside 2-1 6-13
Madison 1-3 5-13
Adamsville 1-3 3-16
Liberty 0-3 2-11

District 14-2A

Dist. Over.
Ripley 4-0 16-7
Westview 2-1 10-9
Gibson Co. 3-3 11-12
Peabody 1-3 12-9
Milan 1-4 9-10

District 12-3A

Dist. Over.
Chester Co. 5-0 17-3
South Side 3-1 7-6
McNairy 2-3 9-11
North Side 1-3 12-6
Hardin Co. 1-3 12-9
Lexington 1-3 7-13

District 13-3A

Dist. Over.
Dyersburg 4-0 15-6
S. Gibson 3-1 12-10
Dyer Co. 2-1 19-2
Obion Co. 0-3 14-8
Crockett Co. 0-4 2-19

District 14-3A

Dist. Over.
Bolivar 2-0 17-3
Fayette-Ware 1-0 17-1
Haywood 0-1 13-7
Bolton 0-2 5-11

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
TCA 5-1 16-5
USJ 5-1 18-4
Sacred Heart 3-3 10-9
Jackson Chr. 3-3 15-7
Tip-Rosemark 1-5 7-10
Fayette Aca. 1-5 9-13

GIRLS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over.
McEwen 4-1 14-6
McKenzie 3-1 10-5
Houston Co. 2-1 11-8
Bruceton 1-2 7-7
Big Sandy 0-5 1-14

XXX

Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - Sports, Sports, Trenton Gazette - Sports, Tri-City Reporter – Sports and tagged

Leave a Comment