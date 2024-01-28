West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 11

Westview’s Miles Brown (5) drives to the basket against Milan during a District 14-2A game at Milan on Jan. 26, 2024.
After 11 weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:
BOYS
District 12-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|4-0
|11-6
|Houston Co.
|3-0
|15-4
|McEwen
|2-3
|12-6
|Big Sandy
|1-4
|3-14
|Bruceton
|0-3
|0-14
District 13-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Humboldt
|6-0
|14-8
|Middleton
|4-1
|13-5
|Bradford
|2-3
|9-11
|West Carroll
|1-3
|4-12
|Clarksburg
|1-4
|7-10
|Halls
|1-4
|5-15
District 14-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Union City
|7-0
|19-5
|Gleason
|4-2
|13-9
|Lake Co.
|3-3
|6-12
|S. Fulton
|2-3
|7-11
|Dresden
|1-5
|6-11
|Greenfield
|1-5
|6-15
District 12-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Camden
|4-0
|16-5
|Stewart Co.
|2-2
|4-15
|Huntingdon
|1-2
|5-14
|Waverly
|0-3
|1-18
District 13-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Scotts Hill
|3-0
|8-8
|JCM
|3-0
|4-15
|Riverside
|2-1
|6-13
|Madison
|1-3
|5-13
|Adamsville
|1-3
|3-16
|Liberty
|0-3
|2-11
District 14-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Ripley
|4-0
|16-7
|Westview
|2-1
|10-9
|Gibson Co.
|3-3
|11-12
|Peabody
|1-3
|12-9
|Milan
|1-4
|9-10
District 12-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Chester Co.
|5-0
|17-3
|South Side
|3-1
|7-6
|McNairy
|2-3
|9-11
|North Side
|1-3
|12-6
|Hardin Co.
|1-3
|12-9
|Lexington
|1-3
|7-13
District 13-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dyersburg
|4-0
|15-6
|S. Gibson
|3-1
|12-10
|Dyer Co.
|2-1
|19-2
|Obion Co.
|0-3
|14-8
|Crockett Co.
|0-4
|2-19
District 14-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Bolivar
|2-0
|17-3
|Fayette-Ware
|1-0
|17-1
|Haywood
|0-1
|13-7
|Bolton
|0-2
|5-11
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|TCA
|5-1
|16-5
|USJ
|5-1
|18-4
|Sacred Heart
|3-3
|10-9
|Jackson Chr.
|3-3
|15-7
|Tip-Rosemark
|1-5
|7-10
|Fayette Aca.
|1-5
|9-13
GIRLS
District 12-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McEwen
|4-1
|14-6
|McKenzie
|3-1
|10-5
|Houston Co.
|2-1
|11-8
|Bruceton
|1-2
|7-7
|Big Sandy
|0-5
|1-14
XXX