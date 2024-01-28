Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 12 of basketball season

Here are the Week 12 high school basketball schedules for teams in Gibson County and Weakley County:

GIBSON COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Basketball

Bruceton at West Carroll, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

Peabody at Milan, 6 p.m.; South Gibson at Dyer County, 6 p.m.; Bradford at Humboldt, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at Westview, 6 p.m.; Halls at West Carroll, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

West Carroll at Big Sandy, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

Milan at Ripley, 6 p.m.; South Gibson at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; Humboldt at West Carroll, 6 p.m.; Peabody at Westview, 6 p.m.; Middleton at Bradford, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

Big Sandy at West Carroll, 6 p.m.; Halls at Bradford, 6 p.m.

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Basketball

Carroll Academy at Greenfield, 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

South Fulton at Gleason, 6 p.m.; Dresden at Greenfield, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at Westview, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

South Fulton at Dresden, 6 p.m.; Fulton City (Ky.) at Gleason, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

Gleason at Union City, 6 p.m.; South Fulton at Greenfield, 6 p.m.; Peabody at Westview, 6 p.m.; Lake County at Dresden, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

Gleason at Lake County, 4 p.m.