Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 12 of basketball season
Here are the Week 12 high school basketball schedules for teams in Gibson County and Weakley County:
GIBSON COUNTY
MONDAY
High School Basketball
Bruceton at West Carroll, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
High School Basketball
Peabody at Milan, 6 p.m.; South Gibson at Dyer County, 6 p.m.; Bradford at Humboldt, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at Westview, 6 p.m.; Halls at West Carroll, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
High School Basketball
West Carroll at Big Sandy, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
High School Basketball
Milan at Ripley, 6 p.m.; South Gibson at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; Humboldt at West Carroll, 6 p.m.; Peabody at Westview, 6 p.m.; Middleton at Bradford, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
High School Basketball
Big Sandy at West Carroll, 6 p.m.; Halls at Bradford, 6 p.m.
WEAKLEY COUNTY
MONDAY
High School Basketball
Carroll Academy at Greenfield, 3 p.m.
TUESDAY
High School Basketball
South Fulton at Gleason, 6 p.m.; Dresden at Greenfield, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at Westview, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
High School Basketball
South Fulton at Dresden, 6 p.m.; Fulton City (Ky.) at Gleason, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
High School Basketball
Gleason at Union City, 6 p.m.; South Fulton at Greenfield, 6 p.m.; Peabody at Westview, 6 p.m.; Lake County at Dresden, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
High School Basketball
Gleason at Lake County, 4 p.m.