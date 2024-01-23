Right to Know January 23, 2024

Sheriff’s Report January 8-21

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 1/8/2024 through 1/21/2024:

Dontavious Deon Gordon, B/M, 23- possession of stolen property.

Montavious Lynn Gordon, B/M, 23- simple possession/casual exchange.

John Thomas Burkard, W/M, 48- aggravated assault.

John Darryl Burns, W/M, 47- criminal trespass.

Malik Devon Cox, B/M, 21- violation of probation.

Christopher Lazayvion Currie, B/M, 21- capias.

Dana Lauren Denwiddie, W/F, 36- vandalism.

Steven Scott Doest, W/M, 37- attachment order.

Amanda Lynne Faulkner, W/F, 43- violation of probation.

Christy Lynn Fisher, W/F, 32- aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law).

William Thomas Golden, W/M, 71- domestic assault.

Vernon Edward Harrell, W/M, 44- violation of probation.

Larry Darnell Hunt Jr., B/M, 29- theft of property.

Everett Maxwell Jarrell, W/M, 34- violation of probation.

Kaitlynn Marie Jones, W/F, 24- violation of probation.

Timothy Benton Kail, W/M, 38- attachment order.

Raymond James Labonte, W/M, 39- violation of probation.

Greory Maurice McClinton, B/M, 38- aggravated assault, evading arrest, violation of probation.

Paige Nicole McLemore, W/F, 39- violation of probation.

Kentarious Dashawn Midgett, B/M, 24- driving on revoked/suspended license., violation light law.

Salma Anwarr Nasim, W/F, 33- violation of probation.

Jeysson Alfredo Patino, U/M, 40- failure to provide proof of insurance, driving without license, violation light law.

Gilberto Fernando Perez, U/M, 33- failure to provide proof insurance, violation registration law, driving without license.

Tristan Bautista Pimentel, W/F, 28- violation of probation.

Jennifer Suzanne Seavers, W/F, 44- violation of probation.

Girtes Lydell Stewart, B/M, 49- capias.

Billy O’Brien Thomas Jr., B/M, 34- violation of probation.

Donna Jo Wagster, W/F, 69- aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law), simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Adam Nicolas Weaver, W/M, 32- serving time.

Raven Sierra Willis, W/F, 28- drug sanction.

Tristian Bautista Pimentel, W/F, 28- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Hannah Nichole Greene, W//F, 20- domestic assault.

Savannah Leigh King, W/F, 38- child abuse or neglect (non-violent).

Jasmine Marie Pearson, B/F, 30- driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Myonna Shandell Simmons, B/F, 22- possession of controlled substance analog.

Billy O’Brien Thomas Jr., B/M, 34- aggravated assault.

Steve Scott Doest, W/M, 37- revocation or suspension of sentence.

Reno Renee Reyna, W/M, 28- theft of property (shoplifting).

Jaclyn Ann-Marie Smith, W/F, 27- theft of property (shoplifting).

Aidan Blane Vargason, B/M, 21- attachment order.

Hayden G. Sanford, W/M, 18- driving under the influence first offense.

Malik Devon Cox, B/M, 21- public indecency, indecent exposure.

Jeremy Lynn Goode, W/M, 35- assault.

Aidan Blane Vargason, B/M, 21- violation of probation.

Brittany Dean Wilson, W/F, 38- capias.

Vincent Riddell Bailey, B/M, 60- weekender.

Justin Patrick Carey, W/M, 27- weekender.

Christopher Renard Morris, B/M, 36- weekender.

Jonathan James Rushing, W/M, 38- weekender.

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 55- weekender.

Steven Michael Colby, W/M, 30- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Courtney Cortez Adkins, B/M, 34- capias.

Malachi D. Johnson, B/M, 19- domestic assault, vandalism.

Ronney Mathew Rogers, W/M, 41- capias, violation of probation.

Billie Joe Thompson, W/F, 48- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation of probation.

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 55- weekender.

Bernard Glenn Johnson II, B/M, 23- murder first degree, aggravated burglary, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Andres Abelino Aragon-Miranda, W/M, 49- reckless driving, driving without a license.

Olegario Velazguez Bartolon, U/M, 21- drinking under 21.

Malcolm Boyd Currin, B/M, 35- possession of controlled substance analog, failure to provide proof of insurance, violation light law.

Chadwick Daniel Dycus, W/M, 47- driving on revoked/suspended license, violation light law.

Nehemias Moreales Escalante, U/M, 24- written report of accident, driving under the influence first offense, failure to provide proof insurance, driving without license.

Juan Gonzalez, U/M, 32- failure to provide proof of insurance, violation registration law, driving without license.

Skye Lenier King, W/M, 42- child abuse or neglect (non-violent).

Elvin Soto Salgado, U/M, 22- failure to provide proof of insurance, driving without license, speeding.

Maceo Alarric Bledsoe, B/M, 48- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Robert Jefferson Cox, W/M, 41- domestic assault.

Christopher Lee Davis, W/M, 40- manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Police Report for January 15-21, 2024

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 1/15/2024 through 1/21/2024:

Andres Abelino Aragon-Miranda, H/M, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 16, 2024, 45 Bypass at Airport; Charges: driving without a license, reckless driving. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Malcolm Boyd Currin, B/M, 34, of Ripley; Arrest date and location: January 20, 2024, Central/Murphy; Charges: manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession of controlled substance analog, violation of light law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Nehemias Escalante, H/M, 24, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: January 19, 2024, 12th/Mitchell; Charges: driving under influence, driving without a license, failure to report accident, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Juan Gonzalez, H/M, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 20, 2024, Central; Charges: driving without a license, registration law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Skye L. King, W/M, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 17, 2024, 2610 Ferrell; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Rodrigo Lopez Gonzalez, H/M, 34, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: January 21, 2024, Central and Tracks; Charges: driving without a license, financial responsibility law, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Elvin Noe Soto Salgado, H/M, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 20, 2024, Main/22nd; Charges: speeding, financial responsibility law, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Gibson County Highway Report

Work Report Nov. & Dec. 2023

1. Used the following aggregates and RS-2 oil for potholes, shoulder repair, replacing or installing of culverts, washout repair, and cross drain leveling:

• 435 tons A-1 Rip-Rap

• 404 tons Screened Chert

• 70 tons of Gabion

• 153 tons of 33C

• 111 tons of #8 Limestone

• 2,110 gallons or RS-2

2. Boom mowed and/or mowed 171 miles of roads and bladed 182 miles of gravel roads and put down 7,590 tons screened chert on various gravel roads

3.Replaced/installed 14 cross drains and 9 driveway/field drives

4. Ditching/repairs on 20 various roads

5. De-limbed Hughes, Carmack Kemp, Old Dyersburg, started Nebo-Yorkville

6. Clipped shoulders on Tom Austin, Green, Joe D. Hall, Stafford, Fletcher, Newt Ray, Stockton Davidson, Vaughn’s Grove Rd and Esq. White

7. Repaired bridges on Lillie Brown, Hobert Rochelle, Esq. Green and Cool Springs

8. Used 10,072 gallons diesel & 2,455 gallons gasoline

9. Logged 21 work orders and responded to 12 after hour call outs

10.Storm damage 12/9/2023

Bells Chapel Rd. 128 loads storm debris

Hardy Road, 15 loads storm debris

Walnut Grove Church Road, 3 loads storm debris

Somers Road. 62 loads storm debris

Bob Taylor Road, 6 loads storm debris

Cool Springs Road, 7 loads storm debris

Bethpage Road, 8 loads storm debris

229 total loads hauled to the fairgrounds from 12/9/2023 thru 12/21/2023

Real Estate Transfers

Clifford Horne to Jason Suratt and wife, Mary Ann Suratt – Bradford – $4,000

Realty Income Properties 17, LLC to Chagani Brothers, LLC – Humboldt – $526,500

Ray Whitwell and wife, Linda Whitwell and Jonathan Murphree and wife, Amy Murphree to Bannon Gordon – Milan – $139,000

James H. Overall, Jr. and wife, Patricia Dianne Overall to Andrea Staser and husband, Gary Staser, Jr. – Trenton – $194,000

Russell Jackson Grills and wife, Christina Marie Grills to Tyson Greene – Dyer – $280,000

Jennifer Finch McEwen to Justin Chance and wife, Kristin Chance – Trenton – $360,000

Clark Family Homes, LLC to Kevin N. Long and wife, Kathyleen B. Long – Medina – $339,900

Tim Hutcherson to Michael E. Krawczyk and wife, Terri Krawczyk – Dyer – $13,900

JAG Barn Management, LLC to Lynda Climer, d/b/a Capital Investment Group – Medina – $190,000

Earlene Keathley and Jeanette W. Stanley to Barry G. Keathley and wife, Amy L. Keathley – Kenton – $ 5,000

Delbert Hudgins and wife, Elizabeth Anne Gonzalez Hudgins to Jeff Johnson – Milan – $375,000

Jeffrey Wells and wife, Alissa Wells to Cynthia S. Johnson – Humboldt – $229,900

Billy Dewayne Eddlemon and Jayna Lynn Watkins to Deanie E. Watkins – Rutherford – $36,250

Richard Bradley and wife, Angela Bradley to Priti Advani – Medina – $510,000

McLemore Home Builders. LLC to Robert C. Lawson and wife, Dorothy J. Lawson – Medina – $ 590,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $75,000

John Arthur Walden and wife, Patricia Walden to Paul Lutz and wife, Rebecca Lutz – Humboldt – $280,000

Walter G. Christopher and wife, Edrie Ann Christopher to Donavan Blake Miller and wife, Kailey E. Miller – Milan – $213,000

Nancy S. Browning and John Boyd Browning to Avery M. Williamson – Milan – $80,000

Logan Brogdon to Manuel Lopez and wife, Virginia Negrete – Trenton – $35,500

Kumar P. Yogesh and wife, Meena P. Yogesh to Hedrick Shoaf – Medina – $300,000

Michael Wynne to Roy L. Mays and wife, Emma J. Mays – Humboldt – $15,000