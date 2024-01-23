Mrs. Rhonda Louise Miller, 69, passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Collierville, Tenn. to Harold and Dorothy (Sneed) Price.

Mrs. Miller was employed for 19 years with The Jackson Sun. She retired from owning The City News in Jackson and had enjoyed part-time work at Belk.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ronnie Miller; daughter, Chan Paschall and husband Matthew; mother, Dorothy Martindale; sisters, Terry Clark, Elizabeth Price and Harriett Claunch; and grandchildren, Carson Miller, Maddie Paschall and Sawyer Paschall.

Private family graveside services were held for Mrs. Miller.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.