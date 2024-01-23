Franklin Ray Tubbs, 79, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2024 at Christian Care Center in Medina surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on January 4, 1945 to William Frank Tubbs and Ada Ruth (King) Tubbs.

Mr. Tubbs was a cherished member of the Humboldt community, known for his kind and compassionate nature. He touched the lives of many throughout his lifetime and will be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

He was a devoted family man and his greatest joy in life was spending time with his loved ones, friends and church family.

Mr. Tubbs was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Howard Tubbs; and son, Jason Ray Tubbs.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Tubbs; daughter, Amy McCoy and husband Kevin; daughter-in-law, CaRae Tubbs; grandchildren, Anna Claire Tubbs, Sadie Raye McCoy, James Dayton McCoy (Cassie), Ethan McCoy (Kayla), Alaynea Mize (Layne), Hayden McCoy (Geana), Rone David Sewell and Timothy McCoy Sewell; five great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the Tubbs family will be held on Sunday, January 28, 2024 from 4 until 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of The Church at Sugar Creek. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 29 at 11 a.m. at the church with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Church at Sugar Creek, Building Fund, 3400 East Mitchell St., Humboldt, TN 38343.

Arrangements are entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.